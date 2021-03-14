https://reader.ebookexprees.com/combination/B088N67PH7 Is your daily run starting to drag you down? Has running become a chore rather than the delight it once was? Then The Happy Runner is the answer for you. Authors David and Megan Roche believe that you can✔8217 t reach your running potential without consistency and joyful daily adventures that lead to long-term health and happiness. Guided by their personal experiences and coaching expertise, they point out the mental and emotional factors that will help you learn exactly how to become a happy runner and achieve your personal best. Following the ✔8220 some work, all play✔8221 approach, The Happy Runner introduces the three commandments of happy running and teaches you how to balance the effort of running with the simple joy of the activity: ✔8226 Learn how to run fast, run long, and stay healthy with proven training methods. ✔8226 Read real stories from professional and recreational athletes who have had personal breakthroughs as they learned to love the process of running. ✔8226 Understand how to adapt your running based on your personal lifestyle and goals as well as avoid setbacks from injury. ✔8226 Develop your self-belief and make positivity your default setting so you can reach your goals. Whether you✔8217 re battling burnout, are returning after an injury, or are new to running and want to enjoy a 5K or an ultramarathon, the science-based training guidance in The Happy Runner will help you get faster, go longer, and live stronger✔8212 all with a smile. ❤CE exam available! ⚡For certified professionals, a companion continuing education exam can be completed after reading this book. The Happy Runner Online CE Exam may be purchased separately or as part of The Happy Runner With CE Exam, a package that includes both the book and the exam.