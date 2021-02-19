Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bibliografía ● LaMotte, S. (30 de 06 de 2017). CNN. Obtenido de https://cnnespanol.cnn.com/2017/06/30/probarias-la-dieta-m...
  1. 1. Dieta Militar Jayline Basantes
  2. 2. Características ¿Qué establece? Perder peso rápido No hay necesidad de hacer ejercicio físico. No hay entre-comidas o refrigerios. Se debe seguir por 3 días + 4 días complementarios. Alrededor de 4 o incluso 5 kilos menos.
  3. 3. Reglas No se permite sustituir alimentos. Pero en excepciones se permite durante la primera fase, siempre que las porciones tengan el mismo número de calorías. No comer colaciones. No endulzar las bebidas con azúcar. Tomar abundante agua. El helado de vainilla es casero. Opcional: hacer actividad física leve.
  4. 4. ¿Es una dieta sana? Suficiente: No → Es muy baja en calorías. Equilibrada: No → Aporta porciones de carbohidratos, proteínas, grasas, verduras y frutas pero en cantidades muy bajas. No aporta lácteos ni granos. Moderada: No → Las cantidades son escasas y no cubren las necesidades nutricionales adecuadamente. Variada: No → No permite usar las porciones de intercambio (sólo excepciones). Aunque el menú cambie, usa pocos alimentos. Calorías: Primer día: 839 kcal. Segundo día: 972 kcal. Tercer día: 760 kcal. Días siguientes: máximo 1500 kcal.
  5. 5. ¿Qué riesgo a la salud presenta esta dieta? DIETA HARDCORE (más de 3 días) ● Pérdida de agua y músculo ● Peso normal volverá cuando se regrese al hábito alimenticio anterior 3 PRIMEROS DIAS ● Irritabilidad y cansancio ● Dificultad de concentración ● Dificultad para hacer ejercicios físicos ● Necesidad de hambre aún mayor
  6. 6. ¿Quien desarrolló la dieta? ¿Es un profesional de la nutrición? ● themilitarydiet.com Elaine Magee (MPH, RD) “No hay investigación que lo respalde”
  7. 7. Bibliografía ● LaMotte, S. (30 de 06 de 2017). CNN. Obtenido de https://cnnespanol.cnn.com/2017/06/30/probarias-la-dieta-militar-de-3-dias-esto-es- lo-que-dice-de-ella-el-ejercito/ ● DietaGuia. (2019). Obtenido de https://dietaguia.com/adelgazar/dieta-militar-de-3- dias/ ● WebMD. (2019). Obtenido de https://www.webmd.com/elaine-magee ● MilitaryDiet. (2019). Obtenido de http://themilitarydiet.com/ ● Rastrilla Oscar. Dieta militar plan de comidas para perder hasta 4 kilos en 3 días. (2017). Obtenido de https://defitness.org/dieta-militar/ ● Rendón Carla. Dieta militar de los 3 días. 2017. Obtenido de: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLnK14t16Fw&t=160s.

