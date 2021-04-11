b ReadIf the power grid collapses⭐ will you be prepared?b Read With nothing but time on her hands until she testifies against her employer⭐ Gloria spends her days watching the news and trying not to worry. When reports surface of an imminent geomagnetic storm⭐ she can't ignore it. b ReadWhen the odds are stacked against you⭐ will you adapt in time?b ReadRaymond trusts his wife PDF 8217 Download instincts. When she voices her concern about a potential EMP⭐ he knows just whom to ask. Rather than put his fears to rest⭐ his contact only amplifies them. b ReadAs society crumbles⭐ everyone is put to the test.b Read It PDF 8217 Download a race against time for both Gloria and Raymond. Will they secure everything they need to bug out before the rest of the city panics? Or will TEOTWATKI wreck their plans? b ReadThe EMP is only the beginning.b Read No Ordinary Escape is a prequel to the No Ordinary Day series⭐ a post-apocalyptic thriller series following ordinary people struggling to survive when an EMP plunges the United States into chaos.