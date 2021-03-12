https://reader.ebookexprees.com/complete/1839645342 Charles Rennie Mackintosh was a major influence on the architecture and design of the twentieth century. A gifted artist, designer, craftsman and architect, he is one of the key figures of the Arts & Crafts Design Movement in Britain and the flourish of Art Nouveau in Scotland. As part of a group of artists known as ‘The Four’ he helped develop the ‘Glasgow’ style. Informative text accompanies each work and the datepad features previous and next month’s views.