b Read" Who was this Grace Waterstone? Obviously she was related to me⭐ but how? Why had she never reached out to me before? Why hadn't my grandmother ever mentioned her? Why on earth did I get the house when surely there must be a more direct relative?" b ReadAlyssa Waterstone doesn't need anyone. A high-flying criminal defense attorney⭐ she's smart⭐ independent⭐ and living in the fastest lane of all - New York City. The more she drives herself in her career⭐ the more she can forget her tragic past... until a manila envelope arrives one day with strange and unexpected news. Alyssa is forced to leave the city behind for a small seaside town called Clearwater Bay⭐ where she'll find a deepening well of mystery. And a handyman whose gentle eyes seem to be calling her home... In the fourth instalment of b Read" The Beach House" b Read series⭐ tempers run high⭐ old memories rear their ugly heads⭐ and Alyssa is forced to choose what's important to her.