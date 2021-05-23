Copy Link download : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=B004EENYOW/Just-in-Case-How-to-Be-Self-Sufficient-When-the-Unexpected-Happens.pdf Gather your scattered passwords and enter them in this mini password notepad. Keep all your internet and home logon (usernames &Read passwords) data in one compact and easy-to-find book small enough for your pocket/purse. Also✔ great for home Router✔ WIFI✔ VPN✔ TV code✔ door keyless pass code✔ combination locks✔ safe. Pages are alphabetized and numbered with a table of contents so that you can easily find website/blog/app logon credentials. Blank Notes pages are included at the back of the book. Pre-printed pages include website✔ email✔ username/password &Read notes page sections. Get one for you and another for your friends/family. ubFeatures: bu Index at the front of the book Alphabetized and numbered pages 4"Readx 6"Read book with matte✔ soft cover Cream paper