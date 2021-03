https://reader.ebookexprees.com/kun1/0887296254 Folded polyart map (rip-proof / waterproof plastic) of the Brittany Peninsula in Northwestern France (Bretagne). Two sided and scaled at 1:200,000 (1 " to 3 miles) coverage extends to as far East as Rennes topographic, with legend of symbols, and places of special interest shown in red on the map.