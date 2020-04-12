Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RISC processors: MIPS, ARM and SPARC - Gauri Bharat (24) - Anushka Bhave (25) - Dhairyasheel Desai (37) - Jaydeep Desai (3...
Introduction 2 ●Why do we need to study the differences? ● We will discuss about how to select a specific processor for pa...
History: ▪ Reduced instruction set computing ( RISC ). ▪ MIPS:Microprocessor without Interlocked Pipeline Stages Developed...
Application ▪ MIPS:Mobile Devices, Networking devices, Audio devices,MM,MMU ▪ ARM:Java acceleration, SIMD, advanced SIMD, ...
What is Graph 5 Object (Vertex, Node) Link (Edge, Arc, Relationship) Directed Pseudo Multi graph Hyper Graph Weighted Grap...
Compared to relational Databases 6 Optimized for aggregation Optimized for connections
Graph Database 7 A graph is composed of two elements: a node and a relationship. Each node represents an entity (a person,...
Exception Handling 8 ▪ Synchronous exception: occurs at same place every time a program is executed ▪ Asynchronous excepti...
Exception Handling 9 ARM • Exception happens only in ARM mode. • Core copies CPSR and is saved in SPSR • CPSR is updated w...
Stack Implementation 10
What is Neo4j? 11 • A Graph Database + Lucene Index • Property Graph • Full ACID (atomicity, consistency, isolation, durab...
Why Neo4j? 12 Good For •Highly connected data (social networks) •Recommendations (e-commerce) •Path Finding (how do I know...
Property Graph
Architectural Difference 14 1.MIPS ● Low overhead - less time wasted ● Power Efficient- less number of instructions 2.ARM ...
Register Conventions 15 Registers referred using: ● MIPS $ ex: $R0 ● ARM ex: R0 ● SPARC % ex: %R0
16 Thank You!
17
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

RISC processors: MIPS, ARM and SPARC

41 views

Published on

IT is a ppt of Microprocessor

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

RISC processors: MIPS, ARM and SPARC

  1. 1. RISC processors: MIPS, ARM and SPARC - Gauri Bharat (24) - Anushka Bhave (25) - Dhairyasheel Desai (37) - Jaydeep Desai (38)
  2. 2. Introduction 2 ●Why do we need to study the differences? ● We will discuss about how to select a specific processor for particular application
  3. 3. History: ▪ Reduced instruction set computing ( RISC ). ▪ MIPS:Microprocessor without Interlocked Pipeline Stages Developed since 1980. ▪ ARM:Advanced RISC Machines. Developed since 1985. ▪ SPARC:Scalable Processor Architecture. Developed since 1987. 3
  4. 4. Application ▪ MIPS:Mobile Devices, Networking devices, Audio devices,MM,MMU ▪ ARM:Java acceleration, SIMD, advanced SIMD, security (Trustzone). Support Graphics 4  SPARC: Multiple servers Multi core functionality introduced by this architecture.
  5. 5. What is Graph 5 Object (Vertex, Node) Link (Edge, Arc, Relationship) Directed Pseudo Multi graph Hyper Graph Weighted Graph Labeled Graph Property Graph
  6. 6. Compared to relational Databases 6 Optimized for aggregation Optimized for connections
  7. 7. Graph Database 7 A graph is composed of two elements: a node and a relationship. Each node represents an entity (a person, place, thing, category or other piece of data), and each relationship represents how two nodes are associated
  8. 8. Exception Handling 8 ▪ Synchronous exception: occurs at same place every time a program is executed ▪ Asynchronous exceptions: happen with no temporal relation to the program being executed
  9. 9. Exception Handling 9 ARM • Exception happens only in ARM mode. • Core copies CPSR and is saved in SPSR • CPSR is updated with ARM state, CPU to exception mode, interrupts are disabled • PC is set to interrupt vectoraddress. SPARC • When Exception occurs Trap Enable gets cleared • Execution state changes to supervisor mode • Current window pointer is decremented • Program counter, processor state register, NPC are saved to local registers %l0 to %l2 trap handling code is saved to %l3 to %l7
  10. 10. Stack Implementation 10
  11. 11. What is Neo4j? 11 • A Graph Database + Lucene Index • Property Graph • Full ACID (atomicity, consistency, isolation, durability) • High Availability (with Enterprise Edition) • 32 Billion Nodes, 32 Billion Relationships, 64 Billion Properties • Embedded Server
  12. 12. Why Neo4j? 12 Good For •Highly connected data (social networks) •Recommendations (e-commerce) •Path Finding (how do I know you?) •A* (Least Cost path) Data First Schema (bottom-up, but you still need to design)
  13. 13. Property Graph
  14. 14. Architectural Difference 14 1.MIPS ● Low overhead - less time wasted ● Power Efficient- less number of instructions 2.ARM with Thumb ● Reduced total amount of Memory ● Extra Thumb ISA ● Switching between states 3.SPARC ● Register file model unlike others its not flat
  15. 15. Register Conventions 15 Registers referred using: ● MIPS $ ex: $R0 ● ARM ex: R0 ● SPARC % ex: %R0
  16. 16. 16 Thank You!
  17. 17. 17

×