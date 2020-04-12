Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRIM’S AND KRUSKAL’S ALGORITHM • Gauri Bharat (24) • Anushka Bhave (25) • Dhairyashil Desai (37) • Jaydeep Desai(38)
Content 01 Prim’s Algorithm 02 Application of Prim’s algorithm 03 Kruskal’s algorithm 04 Application of Kruskal’s Algorithm
Prim’s Algorithm
Basic terms 01 03 02 sub-graph of an undirected and a connected graph, which includes all the vertices of the graph having...
Steps for prim’s Algorithm Choose a vertex and find shortest edge from it Mark this edge as visited and add to spanning tr...
Prims Application Network design telephone, electrical, hydraulic, TV cable, computer, road
Google map network
Cluster Analysis
Kruskal’s Algorithm Minimum Spanning Tree • Finds a subset of the edges that forms a tree that includes every vertex, wher...
Applications of Kruskal’s Algorithm Reducing data storage (amino acids) Cluster analysis Network Design salesman Problems .
Kruskal’s algorithm applications On your trip to Venice, you plan to visit all the important world heritage sites but are ...
Kruskals algorithm Application Cannar egio Ponte Scalzi Santa Corce Dell ‘Or to Ferrovi a Piazzal e Roma San Po lo Dorso D...
Remove all loops and parallel edges So for the given map, we have a parallel edge runni ng between Madonna dell’Ort o (D) ...
Differences Prims algorithm It start to build MST from any node Selects shortest edge connected to that vertex Prims algor...
Thank you
PRIM'S AND KRUSKAL'S ALGORITHM
PRIM'S AND KRUSKAL'S ALGORITHM

PRIM'S AND KRUSKAL'S ALGORITHM

