Ambiguity Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner Am•big•u•ous Adjective, capable of...
The Importance of Ambiguity Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner Graphic by Victo...
Ambiguity… Ambiguity? Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner “In a new theory, they...
Iterate Iterate Iterate Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner It•er•rate: Perform ...
Pros of an Iterative Approach Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner ● Iterating al...
Why Iterate? Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner We often don’t get things right...
Purpose of Iteration Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner “Iteration allows us to...
MoneyThink Mobile Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner https://www.ideo.org/proje...
Demographic Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner ● High schools students ● Low-in...
Inspiration Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner “We wanted to capture the fun an...
Ideation Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner Considered to be like Instagram, bu...
Implementation Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner ● App enabled the experience ...
The Main Purpose Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner MoneyThink helps students l...
  1. 1. FA102d, Design for Smartphones and iPads Design for Smartphones and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner https://www.designkit.org/case-studies/3
  2. 2. Mindsets: Embrace Ambiguity Iterate Iterate Iterate Case Studies: Moneythink Mobile Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner
  3. 3. Ambiguity Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner Am•big•u•ous Adjective, capable of being understood in two or more possible senses or ways - Merriam-Webster Graphic by Victoria Chong
  4. 4. The Importance of Ambiguity Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner Graphic by Victoria Chong
  5. 5. Ambiguity… Ambiguity? Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner “In a new theory, they claim that ambiguity actually makes language more efficient…” http://news.mit.edu/2012/ambiguity-in-language-0119 Graphic by Victoria Chong
  6. 6. Iterate Iterate Iterate Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner It•er•rate: Perform or utter repeatedly Graphic by Jayda Davis
  7. 7. Pros of an Iterative Approach Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner ● Iterating allows us to refine and improve our work ● Put ourselves in a place where we’ll have more ideas ● Unlocks creativity
  8. 8. Why Iterate? Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner We often don’t get things right the first time, so iteration allows us to explore, adopt, and embrace our ideas Graphic by Jayda Davis
  9. 9. Purpose of Iteration Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner “Iteration allows us to simplify our algorithm by stating that we will repeat certain steps until told otherwise.” https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/guides/z3khpv4/revision/1 Graphic by Jayda Davis
  10. 10. MoneyThink Mobile Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner https://www.ideo.org/project/moneythink-mobile Graphic by Victoria Chong
  11. 11. Demographic Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner ● High schools students ● Low-income families ● Those with irregular income In pursuit of FINANCIAL LITERACY Graphic by Victoria Chong
  12. 12. Inspiration Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner “We wanted to capture the fun and the currency of being a young person, socializing with friends.” - Project Leader, Jon Won Graphic by Amanda Geffner
  13. 13. Ideation Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner Considered to be like Instagram, but for “money" $ Graphic by Amanda Geffner
  14. 14. Implementation Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner ● App enabled the experience to be interactive, personal, and fun ● Made designs engaging for the youth
  15. 15. The Main Purpose Design for Smartphone and iPads | Victoria Chong, Jayda Davis, Amanda Geffner MoneyThink helps students learn financial responsibility in an innovative way

