It is the summer of 1760 and the British navy reigns supreme on the oceans of the world only in the Mediterranean is its mastery still seriously challenged. Admiral Saunders is sent with a squadron of ships-of-the-line to remind those nations that are still neutral of the consequences of siding with the French.Edward Carlisle ship Dartmouth is sent to the Ligurian Sea. His mission to carry the British envoy to the Kingdom of Sardinia back to its capital Turin then to investigate the ships being built in Genoa for the French.He soon finds that the game of diplomacy is played for high stakes and the countries bordering the Ligurian Sea are hotbeds of intrigue and treachery where family loyalties count for little.Carlisle must contend with the arrogance of the envoy the Angelini family duplicity and a vastly superior French seventy-four-gun ship whose captain is determined to bring the Genoa ships safely to Toulon.Ligurian Mission is the ninth Carlisle and Holbrooke novel. The series follows Carlisle and his protégé Holbrooke through the Seven Years War and into the period of turbulent relations between Britain and her American colonies prior to their bid for independence.