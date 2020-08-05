Successfully reported this slideshow.
4 The Sequence
● The import functionality isn’t compatible with the current DHIS2 ● Module doesn’t support DHIS2 disaggregations ● The re...
Change the DB structure of the module to make it compatible with DHIS2 Fix the import functionality and store relevant met...
7 Some workﬂows Map a dataset with a report deﬁnition Map a dataset with report indicators
● Post data automatically according to the given time periods ● Create a UI using micro frontends ● Import datasets using ...
Dive into OpenMRS - DHIS2 Integration work: What's done, and gaps to know.

  1. 1. OpenMRS DHIS2 Reporting Module Jayasanka Weerasinghe @jayasanka / @jayasanka-sack Dive into DHIS2 Integration work: What's done, and gaps to know https://talk.openmrs.org/t/gsoc-2020-improving-openmrs-dhis2-integration/28623 https://github.com/openmrs/openmrs-module-dhisreport
  2. 2. Overall process in a nutshell 2 1 Create a DHIS2 DataSet Create a new DHIS2 using DHIS2 dashboard Import DataSet Import the dataset to the module 2 Map with a Report Deﬁnition Create a new Period Indicator Report in OpenMRS and map indicators with the Data Value Templates 3 Post Data Post the data to DHIS2 4
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. 4 The Sequence
  5. 5. ● The import functionality isn’t compatible with the current DHIS2 ● Module doesn’t support DHIS2 disaggregations ● The report execution is ineﬃcient ● Can’t post data to DHIS2 ● The UI is outdated 5 Problems in the Previous Implementations
  6. 6. Change the DB structure of the module to make it compatible with DHIS2 Fix the import functionality and store relevant metadata Make report execution eﬃcient Generate the ADX output Post data to DHIS2 6 Tasks & Goals
  7. 7. 7 Some workﬂows Map a dataset with a report deﬁnition Map a dataset with report indicators
  8. 8. ● Post data automatically according to the given time periods ● Create a UI using micro frontends ● Import datasets using DHIS2 API ● Support multiple DHIS2 instances 8 Nice to have tasks
  9. 9. 9 Thanks! Any questions? You can ﬁnd me at @jayasanka / @jayasanka-sack https://talk.openmrs.org/t/gsoc-2020-improving-openmrs-dhis2-integration/28623 https://github.com/openmrs/openmrs-module-dhisreport

