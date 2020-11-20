Successfully reported this slideshow.
Reading and Reflecting Text Topic: practicing rapid reading and comprehensive reading Submitted by S.Jayapreethi 19USDV005
What's in Rapid Reading? We understand that when it comes to helping struggling readers catch up, sparking their interest ...
Rapid is made up of: Teacher toolkit - teaching guides and assessment resources to support you and your teaching assistant...
How to Improve Your Speed Reading Knowing the "how" and "when" of speed reading is only the first step to success. Here ar...
7 reading strategies you can use to improve your comprehension skills There are several reading strategies that you can be...
Improve your vocabulary. Come up with questions about the text you are reading. Use context clues. Look for the main idea....
Write a summary of what you read. Break up the reading into smaller sections. Pace yourself.
THANK YOU
Reading and Reflecting on text
  Reading and Reflecting Text Topic: practicing rapid reading and comprehensive reading Submitted by S.Jayapreethi 19USDV005 II-B.Ed spl edu(VI)&Maths
  2. 2. What's in Rapid Reading? We understand that when it comes to helping struggling readers catch up, sparking their interest and keeping it is a big part of the battle. Rapid Reading is a fantastic collection of finely levelled fiction and non-fiction books, and eBooks, covering a variety of topics and themes that your children will love. Introduction
  3. 3. Rapid is made up of: Teacher toolkit - teaching guides and assessment resources to support you and your teaching assistants. Readers and eBooks - hundreds of finely-levelled readers and eBooks to read in catch-up sessions. Online pupil world - packed with interactive eBooks, a personalised homepage and rewards. Professional Development - ensure all your staff can confidently get the best results from every child.
  4. 4. How to Improve Your Speed Reading Knowing the "how" and "when" of speed reading is only the first step to success. Here are some more tips to help you: Avoid distractions. ... Go easy. ... Cover words that you've already read. ... Know what you want from the text. ... Benchmark your progress. ... Practice, practice, practice.
  5. 5. 7 reading strategies you can use to improve your comprehension skills There are several reading strategies that you can begin implementing today to improve your reading comprehension skills. The more you practice, the better you will become at understanding what you are reading. Practicing comprehensive reading
  6. 6. Improve your vocabulary. Come up with questions about the text you are reading. Use context clues. Look for the main idea. The following are seven simple strategies you can use to work on your comprehension skills:
  7. 7. Write a summary of what you read. Break up the reading into smaller sections. Pace yourself.
