Jayanta S.Tiple B.F.Sc. 3rd year Algal Bloom
Content • Introduction • HAB’S • In India • World Wide effect of HAB’s • Reasons of increasing HAB’s • Images of some Alga...
Algal Bloom • An algal bloom is a rapid increase in the popullation of algae in an aquatic system. • Algal blooms may occu...
Algal Bloom
Harmful algal blooms A harmful algal blooms is an algal bloom that causes negative impacts to aquatic organisms via produ...
In India • Researchers have found toxic bloom has increased around 15 percent over the 12 years in indian seas. • There wa...
Worldwide Effects of HAB’sWorldwide Effects of HAB’s Light penetration levels in water decrease altering photosynthesis r...
Reasons for Increase in HAB’sReasons for Increase in HAB’s  Global climate changes producing wider ranges for some specie...
Continue..  Upwelling.  Formation of mud banks.  Nutrients discharge on sea or fresh water through river.
Eutrophication means of process where by water bodies receive excessive amounts of nutrients, which results in excessive p...
IN AQUACULTURE
 Factors that can contribute to HABs include:  Excess nutrients (e.g. phosphorus or nitrogen)  Sunlight  Low-water lev...
Images Freshwater algal blooms A red tide
Some HAB’s • Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) • Redtides - neurotoxic shellfish poisoning • Ciguatera-Gambierdiscus toxicu...
Harmful effect of algal bloom • Changes in levels of chemicals such as nitrogen and phosphorus from fertilizer, in the wat...
PROBLEMS
PREVENTION
Control method • Biological- Bacteria(Gymnodinium mikimotoi ), Virus, Bivalves, zooplankton etc. • Chemical- Copper sulfat...
EXAMPLE
Thank You
