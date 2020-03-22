Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SUPRAMOLECULAR CHEMISTRY CHEMISTRY BEYOND MOLECULES BY JAYAMADHURI.P MNR PG COLLEGE, KUKATPALLY TELENGANA STATE, INDIA
What is supramolecular chemistry??  According to F. Vögtle: In contrast to molecular chemistry, which is predominantly ba...
Chemistry beyond the molecule NOBLE PRIZE-1987
Non covalent interactions in supramolecular chemistry 1. Hydrogen bonding 2. Ion-ion interaction 3. Ion-dipole interaction...
HYDROGEN BONDING  A hydrogen bond (often abbreviated H-bond) is electrostatic force of attraction between a hydrogen (H) ...
Examples of hydrogen bonding a) CELLULOSE
Examples of hydrogen bonding b) PROTEINS
Examples of hydrogen bonding c) DNA Hydrogen bonding between guanine and cytosine, Adenine and Thymine base pairs in DNA.
Mater. Chem. Front., 2019,3, 2602-2616 H-bonding to man made molecules
Ion- Ion Interactions
Example of ion-ion interaction in protein
Dipole-Dipole Interactions
Dipole-dipole interactions
Anion-π Interaction  Definition: non covalent forces between electron deficient aromatic systems and anions.  These inte...
Examples of anion-π interactions 1,3,5-triazine based π electron deficient system –selective for fluoride ions.
Cation-π Interaction  Cation–π interaction is a noncovalent molecular interaction between the face of an electron-rich π ...
Synthetic cation-π  The cation–π interaction involved looking at the interactions of charged, nitrogenous molecules in cy...
Pi-Pi stacking
Examples Pi-Pi STACKING • A notable example of applying π–π interactions in supramolecular assembly is the synthesis of ca...
Strength of noncovalent interaction
Ionophores  Ionophores function as ion carriers. Ion carriers can transfer ions from a hydrophilic medium, such as water,...
Examples:  examples of ionophores: the K+ ionophore valinomycin, the proton ionophore 2,4-dinitrophenol, the synthetic cr...
MOLECULAR RECEPTORS ENDORECEPTORS  According to Lehn’s , Host molecules that have binding sites inside their molecular st...
ENZYME-SUBSTRATE COMPLEX CROWN ETHERS –METAL ION COMPLEX KEMP’S-TRIACID –CYCLO-l-LEUCINE-l-LEUCINE
HOST GUEST CHEMISTRY  LOCK AND KEY ANALOGY:
HOST-GUEST RELATIONSHIP
SUPRAMOLECULAR STRUCTURES CARCERANDS CALIXARENES CRYPTANDS SPHERANDS CYCLOPHANES CYCLODEXTRINS
CRYPTANDS
Examples of Cryptands
SPHERANDS  A macrocyclic ligand consisting of meta-bridged phenols. Spherands are complex cryptands, having an almost sph...
CALIXARENES
Examples of Calixarenes
CYCLODEXTRINS
APPLICATIONS
CYCLOPHANES  Cyclophanes are strained organic molecules which contain aromatic ring(s) as well as aliphatic unit(s).  Th...
Examples of Cyclophanes
Natural cyclophanes The cyclophane skeleton is a core structural unit in many biologically active natural products such as...
Cyclophanes are also applied in research areas such as pharmaceuticals , catalysis and supramolecular chemistry Cyclophane...
Carcerands and hemi-Carcerands MOLECULAR ENCAPSULATION
METAL PUMPING MOLECULAR SYRINGE
SELF ASSEMBLY-MOLECULAR LEVEL
SELF ASSEMBLIES – COMPLIMENTARY HYDROGEN BONDING Cyanuric acid and melamine
ROTAXANES
Synthesis of Rotaxanes
Molecular necklace- α- cyclodextrin with polyethylene glycol (PEG)
Enantioselective molecular recognition
Three point contact model
CHIRAL RECOGNITION BY CYCLODEXTRIN DERIVATIVES
Chiral recognition by crown ethers Crown ether with axis- chiral binaphthyl groups.
 Cram demonstrated the chiral recognition of an ammonium guest using a crown ether with axis-chiral binaphthyl groups.(Fi...
Chiral receptor derived from Kemp’s triacid- Rebek’s group  In which amide and lactam functions coverage within cleft lik...
Kemp’s triacid receptor NH NH O O CH3 CH3 CH3 CH3 cyclo L- leu-L- leu diketopiperazines
KEMP’S TRIACID Kemp's triacid (a), on example of Rebek's receptors (b) and guests.
ISOMERS OF TARTARIC ACID
CHIRAL RECEPTOR FOR DIACYL TARTARIC ACID  The receptor has two acyl aminopyridine units linked through the chiral 1,1- bi...
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Supramolecular chemistry

33 views

Published on

Introduction on forces of supra molecular chemistry, host-guest, synthetic supra molecules, enantioselective molecular recognition and chiral hosts.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Supramolecular chemistry

  1. 1. SUPRAMOLECULAR CHEMISTRY CHEMISTRY BEYOND MOLECULES BY JAYAMADHURI.P MNR PG COLLEGE, KUKATPALLY TELENGANA STATE, INDIA
  2. 2. What is supramolecular chemistry??  According to F. Vögtle: In contrast to molecular chemistry, which is predominantly based upon the covalent bonding of atoms, “supramolecular chemistry is based upon intermolecular interactions, i.e. on the association of two or more building blocks, which are held together by intermolecular bond.”  Molecular chemistry : based on covalent bond formations  Supramolecular chemistry: based on noncovalent interactions
  3. 3. Chemistry beyond the molecule NOBLE PRIZE-1987
  4. 4. Non covalent interactions in supramolecular chemistry 1. Hydrogen bonding 2. Ion-ion interaction 3. Ion-dipole interaction 4. Cation-pi interaction 5. Anion –pi interaction 6. Pi-Pi interaction 7. Van der walls interaction 8. Example: supramolecular
  5. 5. HYDROGEN BONDING  A hydrogen bond (often abbreviated H-bond) is electrostatic force of attraction between a hydrogen (H) atom which is covalently bound to a more electronegative atom or group, particularly the second-row elements nitrogen (N), oxygen (O), or fluorine (F) (HBD)  The hydrogen acceptor (HBA), the neighboring electronegative ion or molecule, with lone electron pair in order to form a hydrogen bond.
  6. 6. Examples of hydrogen bonding a) CELLULOSE
  7. 7. Examples of hydrogen bonding b) PROTEINS
  8. 8. Examples of hydrogen bonding c) DNA Hydrogen bonding between guanine and cytosine, Adenine and Thymine base pairs in DNA.
  9. 9. Mater. Chem. Front., 2019,3, 2602-2616 H-bonding to man made molecules
  10. 10. Ion- Ion Interactions
  11. 11. Example of ion-ion interaction in protein
  12. 12. Dipole-Dipole Interactions
  13. 13. Dipole-dipole interactions
  14. 14. Anion-π Interaction  Definition: non covalent forces between electron deficient aromatic systems and anions.  These interactions are energetically favourable(~20-50kj/mol)  Anion-p interactions relies on two effects:  Electrostatic attraction  Ion-induced polarization.  Electron deficient arenes interact with anions more efficiently i.e. higher the electron deficiency in π system, greater the interaction  Example: selective for fluoride ions
  15. 15. Examples of anion-π interactions 1,3,5-triazine based π electron deficient system –selective for fluoride ions.
  16. 16. Cation-π Interaction  Cation–π interaction is a noncovalent molecular interaction between the face of an electron-rich π system (e.g. benzene, ethylene, acetylene) and an adjacent cation (e.g. Li+, Na+).  cation–π interactions in molecular recognition is seen in the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR) which binds its endogenous ligand, acetylcholine (a positively charged molecule), via a cation–π interaction to the quaternary ammonium.
  17. 17. Synthetic cation-π  The cation–π interaction involved looking at the interactions of charged, nitrogenous molecules in cyclophane host–guest chemistry.
  18. 18. Pi-Pi stacking
  19. 19. Examples Pi-Pi STACKING • A notable example of applying π–π interactions in supramolecular assembly is the synthesis of catenane. • [2]Catanene was synthesized by reacting bis(pyridinium) (A), bisparaphenylene-34-crown-10 (B), and 1, 4- bis(bromomethyl)benzene (C). • The π–π interaction between A and B directed the formation of an interlocked template intermediate that was further cyclized by substitution reaction with compound C to generate the [2]catenane product. A dendritic polymeric micelle was developed to improve micellar stability and enhance docetaxel(chemotherapy drug for types of cancers.) retention through Pi-Pi stacking.
  20. 20. Strength of noncovalent interaction
  21. 21. Ionophores  Ionophores function as ion carriers. Ion carriers can transfer ions from a hydrophilic medium, such as water, into a hydrophobic medium, i.e. a biological membrane, where the ions typically would not be soluble.  Importance: 1. Create electrochemical gradient 2. Oxidative phosphorylation 3. Cell signaling 4. Hormone action
  22. 22. Examples:  examples of ionophores: the K+ ionophore valinomycin, the proton ionophore 2,4-dinitrophenol, the synthetic crown ether 18-crown-6, and the channel forming ionophore nystatin.
  23. 23. MOLECULAR RECEPTORS ENDORECEPTORS  According to Lehn’s , Host molecules that have binding sites inside their molecular structures are called Endoreceptors.  In natural system Enzymes are the endo receptors which binds the substrate in its cavity.  In synthetic system, cyclic hosts like crown ethers, cryptands, cyclophanes, calixarenes, can trap the guest molecules inside their cavities. EXORECEPTORS  According to Lehn’s , Host molecules that have binding sites on their surfaces are called Exoreceptors.  In natural system antibodies recognises antigens on their terminal surface.  In synthetic system, molecular clefts, cyclodextrins and its derivatives. Molecular receptors are the chemical entities which can binds the target molecules i.e. host-guest ; enzyme-substrate. Molecular receptors can be ENDORECEPTORS and EXORECEPTORS.
  24. 24. ENZYME-SUBSTRATE COMPLEX CROWN ETHERS –METAL ION COMPLEX KEMP’S-TRIACID –CYCLO-l-LEUCINE-l-LEUCINE
  25. 25. HOST GUEST CHEMISTRY  LOCK AND KEY ANALOGY:
  26. 26. HOST-GUEST RELATIONSHIP
  27. 27. SUPRAMOLECULAR STRUCTURES CARCERANDS CALIXARENES CRYPTANDS SPHERANDS CYCLOPHANES CYCLODEXTRINS
  28. 28. CRYPTANDS
  29. 29. Examples of Cryptands
  30. 30. SPHERANDS  A macrocyclic ligand consisting of meta-bridged phenols. Spherands are complex cryptands, having an almost spherical structure, and can form complexes by enveloping the metal cations.
  31. 31. CALIXARENES
  32. 32. Examples of Calixarenes
  33. 33. CYCLODEXTRINS
  34. 34. APPLICATIONS
  35. 35. CYCLOPHANES  Cyclophanes are strained organic molecules which contain aromatic ring(s) as well as aliphatic unit(s).  The aromatic rings provide rigidity to their structure, whereas the aliphatic unit(s) form bridge(s) between the aromatic rings and provide flexibility to the overall structure. Cyclophanes play an important role in “host–guest” chemistry and supramolecular assembly.  “Phane”-containing molecules show interactions with π-systems, and they can also bind to many cations, anions, and neutral molecules.  Cyclophanes are widely used in materials science and molecular recognition processes.
  36. 36. Examples of Cyclophanes
  37. 37. Natural cyclophanes The cyclophane skeleton is a core structural unit in many biologically active natural products such as macrocidin A and B, nostocyclyne A , and in the turriane family of natural products. Cyclophanes are also applied in research areas such as pharmaceuticals , catalysis and supramolecular chemistry
  38. 38. Cyclophanes are also applied in research areas such as pharmaceuticals , catalysis and supramolecular chemistry Cyclophanes possess a defined cavity size and are efficient in encapsulating and stabilising guest molecules inside the cavity through various non-covalent interactions. This unique property of the cyclophanes has been widely exploited for the development of selective probes for a variety of guest molecules cyclophane architectures for the sensitive and selective optical recognition of important biomolecules.
  39. 39. Carcerands and hemi-Carcerands MOLECULAR ENCAPSULATION
  40. 40. METAL PUMPING MOLECULAR SYRINGE
  41. 41. SELF ASSEMBLY-MOLECULAR LEVEL
  42. 42. SELF ASSEMBLIES – COMPLIMENTARY HYDROGEN BONDING Cyanuric acid and melamine
  43. 43. ROTAXANES
  44. 44. Synthesis of Rotaxanes
  45. 45. Molecular necklace- α- cyclodextrin with polyethylene glycol (PEG)
  46. 46. Enantioselective molecular recognition
  47. 47. Three point contact model
  48. 48. CHIRAL RECOGNITION BY CYCLODEXTRIN DERIVATIVES
  49. 49. Chiral recognition by crown ethers Crown ether with axis- chiral binaphthyl groups.
  50. 50.  Cram demonstrated the chiral recognition of an ammonium guest using a crown ether with axis-chiral binaphthyl groups.(Figure 2.7 shows top views of the complex formed.)  When the (S,S)-host binds to a chiral guest (S- and R-α phenylethyl ammonium ions), the complexes formed are thermodynamically different.  When the ammonium group attaches to the host crown ether, the spatial orientations of the phenyl group, the methyl group and the hydrogen atom change in an isomer- dependent way. This results in these complexes having different stabilities  The crown ether is divided in two by the two binaphthyl groups. Different regions of the cycle then interact with a large site (L), a medium site (M) and a small site (S) on the guest. Which sites interact with which regions of the host cycle depends on the stereochemistry of the host cycle and the guest.  Binding of the R-guest to the (S,S)-host satisfies steric requirements, because the phenyl group, the methyl group and the hydrogen can occupy the L, M, and S sites, respectively. This complex should be stable.  In contrast, the S-guest cannot fill the sites in this desirable manner due to its different stereochemistry. The R-guest is therefore selectively recognized by the host.
  51. 51. Chiral receptor derived from Kemp’s triacid- Rebek’s group  In which amide and lactam functions coverage within cleft like cavity.  It shows very high enantioselective recognition with diketopiperazines.  In the complex ,four hydrogen bonds are formed.  The R- group pointing outwards causing no steric interactions.  In case of any mismatched fit best of three hydrogen bonds are formed.
  52. 52. Kemp’s triacid receptor NH NH O O CH3 CH3 CH3 CH3 cyclo L- leu-L- leu diketopiperazines
  53. 53. KEMP’S TRIACID Kemp's triacid (a), on example of Rebek's receptors (b) and guests.
  54. 54. ISOMERS OF TARTARIC ACID
  55. 55. CHIRAL RECEPTOR FOR DIACYL TARTARIC ACID  The receptor has two acyl aminopyridine units linked through the chiral 1,1- binaphthyl spacer.  The two anti carboxyl groups binds to the two acyloxy groups, which are opposite faces of binding cavity.  The acyloxy groups hanging outwards forms complex with L(+) derivative tartaric acid ,sterically favored.  In D(-)-derivative, the acyloxy groups are pushed upwards.
  56. 56. THANK YOU

×