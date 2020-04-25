Successfully reported this slideshow.
University Education commission Radhakrishnan commission 1948 -1949 Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan School Of Education Avina...
Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan (1888-1975) 2 • A distinguished scholar. • Former Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University...
UniversityEducation commission Radhakrishnan commission • It was the first education commission set up in the independent ...
MEMBERSOF THE COMMISSION 1. Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, Splading Professor of Eastern Religious and ethics at the University of ...
MEMBERSOF THE COMMISSION 6. Dr. A. Lakshmanaswami Mudaliar, Vice Chancellor of University of Madras. 7. Dr. Meghnad Saha, ...
Major Recommendations • Aims Of University Education • Teaching staff • Duration Of Course And Working Days • Research Fac...
Aims Of UniversityEducation • Education is a life long process • Training for leadership • Social efficiency • Development...
Teaching staff • Depends on QUALITY of teachers • Four categories of university teachers: Professors, Readers, Lectures, I...
Duration Of Course AndWorking Days • Admission after 12 years of school education • Working days should be 180 days exclud...
Research Facilities • Attract young teaching personal by offering decent salaries. • Every University should have certain ...
Professional education • Agriculture • Commerce • Education • Engineering and technology • Law • Medicine • Business admin...
Mediumof instruction • In addition to mother tongue and Hindi ; • English should be taught at secondary and University lev...
Religious and moral instruction • Students must understand the basic principles of all religion. • Develop a spirit of rel...
Scholarships • For meritorious and financially backward students. • NCC ,NSS and other schemes to be introduced as co-curr...
Teacher Education and Training • Importance should be given to practice of teaching in schools • While evaluating the work...
Rural Universities • Facilitate rural reconstruction with special reference to agriculture and industry. 16 Education of w...
Reformof education system- Examination • Organisation and method of examination should be thoroughly restructured. • Essay...
Highlights 18 • First University commission in independent India. • Takes into account the entire aspects of University ed...
Limitations • Views on religious and moral education was vague and ambiguous. • Reform of the system was not satisfactory....
20 Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
University Education Commission (Radhakrishnan commission)-1948 1949
By Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan

Radhakrishnan commission(1948 1949)

  1. 1. University Education commission Radhakrishnan commission 1948 -1949 Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan School Of Education AvinashilingamInstitute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women , Coimbatore. drjayavinod@gmail.com
  2. 2. Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan (1888-1975) 2 • A distinguished scholar. • Former Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University. • Second President of India. • Professor of Eastern Religious and Ethics at the University of Oxford. • Chairman, University Education Commission(1948- 49). Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  3. 3. UniversityEducation commission Radhakrishnan commission • It was the first education commission set up in the independent India . • Under the chairmanship of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan. • Inaugurated by Abdul Kalam Azad, the then minister of Education. • Main objective was for the re-organisation and improvement of University Education in India. • The report was submitted in 25th August 1949. 3 Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  4. 4. MEMBERSOF THE COMMISSION 1. Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, Splading Professor of Eastern Religious and ethics at the University of Oxford. (Chairman). 2. Dr. Tara Chand, Secretary and Educational adviser to the Government of India. 3. Dr. James F. Duff, Vice Chancellor, University of Durham. 4. Dr. Zakir Hussain, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, now vice chancellor of Muslim University Delhi. 5. Dr. Arthur E Morgan, Former president of Antioch college, First Chairman of Tennesee Valley Authority, President of Community service Inc. 4 Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  5. 5. MEMBERSOF THE COMMISSION 6. Dr. A. Lakshmanaswami Mudaliar, Vice Chancellor of University of Madras. 7. Dr. Meghnad Saha, Palit professor of Physics Dean, Faculty of science, and President of Post-graduate Council of Science, University of Calcutta. 8. Dr. Karm. Narayan Bahl, Professor of Zoology, University of Lucknow. 9. Dr. John J. Tigert, formerly Commission of education of the United States, President Emeritus of the University of Florida. 10. Shri Nirmal Kumar Sidhanta, Professor of English and Dean , Faculty of arts, University of Lucknow. (Secretary) 5 Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  6. 6. Major Recommendations • Aims Of University Education • Teaching staff • Duration Of Course And Working Days • Research Facilities • Professional education • Medium of instruction • Religious and moral instruction 6 • Scholarships • U.G.C • Teacher Education and Training • Rural Universities • Education of women • Reform of education system (Examination) Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  7. 7. Aims Of UniversityEducation • Education is a life long process • Training for leadership • Social efficiency • Development of knowledge and wisdom • Love for higher values of Life • Cultural progress • Impart professional and vocational training 7 Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  8. 8. Teaching staff • Depends on QUALITY of teachers • Four categories of university teachers: Professors, Readers, Lectures, Instructors. • Attempts to improve their qualifications and quality • Pay scales and service conditions should be descent and dignified. Promotion should be based on merit. • Leave for higher studies. • Ratio of junior and senior post should be 2:1 • Age of retirement should be 60,for professors 64 years 8 Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  9. 9. Duration Of Course AndWorking Days • Admission after 12 years of school education • Working days should be 180 days excluding examination days. • No. of students for a University and affiliated college should be 3000:1500 9 Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  10. 10. Research Facilities • Attract young teaching personal by offering decent salaries. • Every University should have certain number of research fellowships to encourage research. 10 Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  11. 11. Professional education • Agriculture • Commerce • Education • Engineering and technology • Law • Medicine • Business administration • Public administration and industrial relations 11 Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  12. 12. Mediumof instruction • In addition to mother tongue and Hindi ; • English should be taught at secondary and University level. • English as a medium of instruction for higher education. • Introduction of tutorial system Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan 12
  13. 13. Religious and moral instruction • Students must understand the basic principles of all religion. • Develop a spirit of religious tolerance and secularism. • The curriculum must have it’s base on Indian history and Indian Philosophy 13 Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  14. 14. Scholarships • For meritorious and financially backward students. • NCC ,NSS and other schemes to be introduced as co-curricular activities. 14 U.G.C. • UGC should be appointed to supervise the Universities all over India and to allocate funds for its functioning. Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  15. 15. Teacher Education and Training • Importance should be given to practice of teaching in schools • While evaluating the work of students special attention should be given to their success in teaching works. • Only suitable schools should be selected for practice of teaching 15 Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  16. 16. Rural Universities • Facilitate rural reconstruction with special reference to agriculture and industry. 16 Education of women • Adequate Facilities and conducive atmosphere to the women colleges and universities as provided to men’s colleges and universities Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  17. 17. Reformof education system- Examination • Organisation and method of examination should be thoroughly restructured. • Essay type questions should be supplemented by objective type of questions and oral tests. • Internal Assessment should be introduced 17 Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  18. 18. Highlights 18 • First University commission in independent India. • Takes into account the entire aspects of University education. • Harmonise oriental and accidental cultures. • Highlighted serious defects in University education. Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  19. 19. Limitations • Views on religious and moral education was vague and ambiguous. • Reform of the system was not satisfactory. • Medium of instruction and establishment of rural university did not prove to be effective. 19 Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan
  20. 20. 20 Dr. Jayalakshmi Ramakrishnan

