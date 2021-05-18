Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
"Stressful Experience? Where Do I Start?" Qualitative Inquiry of University Students' Religious Coping Strategies Presente...
1 ICQI 2019 - Gregory 319, Fri #150 Spirituality & Religion • Jeongeon Sim (a chairperson), Stacey McHenry, Ulrich Teucher...
“ Were you ever stressed out as a university student? 3
“ 4 University Students’ Unique Stressors: Transition to university, academic stress, socializing, financial struggle (Ham...
5 Literature Review 1) Religious coping strategy • Coping with a religious dimension when religion is ‘available and acces...
“ Lord Ganesh, he’s the mover of obstacles. So I pray that I’ll have strength and courage to face whatever problem I have ...
“ When I’m in a valley they might be in a mountain… But the fact that people would actually come down from whatever the mo...
8 Literature Review 2) Lack of studies about religious student’s coping strategy • Most studies focus on clinical patients...
“ • How do Christian and Hindu university students describe their stressful lives? • How did their religious coping strate...
Methodology and Method Interpretive Phenomenological Analysis (IPA) • A phenomenon in individual stories & one’s own meani...
Methodology and Method Religion Age Gender Undergraduate/graduate student A Christian 22 Female Undergraduate, 4 years B C...
Results 1) Religious University Students’ Experiences with Stress • Unique experiences of stress in university context o “...
Results 2) Hindu & Christian Religious Coping Strategies… ∙ …To achieve the same goal of “feeling better” • “I feel like G...
Discussion and Conclusion Limitation and strength  Not inclusive of other religious groups, and non-religious students an...
THANK YOU! 15 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:A_Hindu_along_river_Ganges_in_Varanasi,_in_yoga_a sana_meditation.jp...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Spiritual
16 views
May. 18, 2021

"Stressful Experience? Where Do I Start?": Qualitative Inquiry of University Students' Religious Coping Strategies

Honours' thesis titled, "Stressful Experience? Where Do I Start?": Qualitative Inquiry of University Students' Religious Coping Strategies

This research used semi-structured interviews and Interpretive Phenomenological Analysis to explore students’ coping strategies. Data analysis illustrates unique stressors described by the participants and the students’ different implicit reasons why they employed certain religious coping strategies. The findings developed a more comprehensive and detailed understanding about religious coping strategies among university students.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

"Stressful Experience? Where Do I Start?": Qualitative Inquiry of University Students' Religious Coping Strategies

  1. 1. "Stressful Experience? Where Do I Start?" Qualitative Inquiry of University Students' Religious Coping Strategies Presenter: Jeongeon Sim Thesis supervisors: Stacey McHenry & Ulrich Teucher University of Saskatchewan
  2. 2. 1 ICQI 2019 - Gregory 319, Fri #150 Spirituality & Religion • Jeongeon Sim (a chairperson), Stacey McHenry, Ulrich Teucher • Beth Coleman & Cinthya Saavedra
  3. 3. “ Were you ever stressed out as a university student? 3
  4. 4. “ 4 University Students’ Unique Stressors: Transition to university, academic stress, socializing, financial struggle (Hamaider, 2009; Thawabieh & Qaisy, 2012)
  5. 5. 5 Literature Review 1) Religious coping strategy • Coping with a religious dimension when religion is ‘available and accessible’ (Harrison et al., 2001): • e.g., “talking” to God found to be helpful in reducing stress (LaBarbera & Hetzel, 2016)
  6. 6. “ Lord Ganesh, he’s the mover of obstacles. So I pray that I’ll have strength and courage to face whatever problem I have when I’m chanting his name. - Hindu participant F 6 http://www.publicdomainfiles.com/s how_file.php?id=13525772419868
  7. 7. “ When I’m in a valley they might be in a mountain… But the fact that people would actually come down from whatever the mountain they were and sit in the valley with me? That was really meaningful. And that really showcases God’s love to me. - Christian participant A 7
  8. 8. 8 Literature Review 2) Lack of studies about religious student’s coping strategy • Most studies focus on clinical patients in Christian context (Denney, Aten, & Leavell, 2011; Choudhry, Park, Golden, & Bokharey, 2017) • Most studies are quantitative (Brewster, Velez, Foster, Esposito, & Robinson, 2016; Chan & Rhodes, 2013) • Relevant qualitative studies often do not involve Hindu coping strategies
  9. 9. “ • How do Christian and Hindu university students describe their stressful lives? • How did their religious coping strategies help them to cope? 9 https://pxhere.com/en/photo/632550
  10. 10. Methodology and Method Interpretive Phenomenological Analysis (IPA) • A phenomenon in individual stories & one’s own meanings of lived experiences • Double hermeneutic: “The participants are trying to make sense of their world; the researcher is trying to make sense of the participants trying to make sense of their world.” (Smith, 2015) Procedure: Recruitment→ A Letter of Invitation→ Consent Form→ Demographic Form→ Semi-structured interviews→ Debriefing→ Transcript Release Form Data Analysis: Descriptive & Conceptual (interrogative) comment (Smith, 2015) 10
  11. 11. Methodology and Method Religion Age Gender Undergraduate/graduate student A Christian 22 Female Undergraduate, 4 years B Christian 20 Female Undergraduate, 3 years C Christian 20 Female Undergraduate D Hindu 20 Female Undergraduate, 3 years E Hindu 24 Male Graduate, less than a year F Hindu 21 Female Undergraduate, 4 years Participants’ Demographic Information
  12. 12. Results 1) Religious University Students’ Experiences with Stress • Unique experiences of stress in university context o “I shouldn’t be having fun. So, throughout the whole Christmas time I locked myself in my room and I cried at night until I fall asleep because I couldn’t fall asleep…” • Positive aspect of the past stressful experience o “I’m thankful that I got to learn about myself is that I have a lot of people around me. I have God. I don’t have to do this alone.” o “When I’m stressed, I get my work done.” 12 https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rudraksha#/media/File:Japamala_tr adicional_com_108_contas_em_sementes_de_rudraksha.jpg
  13. 13. Results 2) Hindu & Christian Religious Coping Strategies… ∙ …To achieve the same goal of “feeling better” • “I feel like God is my number one therapist.” • “It just feels good.” ∙ …With similar and different types of motivation 13 https://www.maxpi xel.net/Wooden- Bead-Rosary- Beaded-Wood- Wooden-Rosary- 665744 “I should mention that the fact that my mom passed away is not just like God speaking to me, it’s also mom speaking to me.” “I see prayer as communicating with God. So, I do that regularly… just like with any other healthy relationships.” “It’s something that my mom’s doing ever since. (…) I’m practicing my religion, I’m getting in touch with my culture and I’m not losing it” “Karma is a big thing in my life.”
  14. 14. Discussion and Conclusion Limitation and strength  Not inclusive of other religious groups, and non-religious students and male students  IPA uses both idiographic and contextual analyses to understand the cultural factors of the experiences (Smith et al., 2009) Conclusion  Expands knowledge with a specific sample  Possible applications for “real-life” situations  Inclusive attitude toward fellow students encouraged 14
  15. 15. THANK YOU! 15 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:A_Hindu_along_river_Ganges_in_Varanasi,_in_yoga_a sana_meditation.jpg Ano, G. G., & Vasconcelles, E. B. (2005). Religious coping and psychological adjustment to stress: A meta-analysis. Journal of Clinical Psychology, 61(4), 461-480. doi:10.1002/jclp.20049 Brewster, M. E., Velez, B. L., Foster, A., Esposito, J., & Robinson, M. A. (2016). Minority stress and the moderating role of religious coping among religious and spiritual sexual minority individuals. Journal of Counseling Psychology, 63(1), 119-126. doi:10.1037/cou0000121 Chan, C. S., & Rhodes, J. E. (2013). Religious coping, posttraumatic stress, psychological distress, and posttraumatic growth among female survivors four years after hurricane Katrina. Journal of Traumatic Stress, 26(2), 257-265. doi:10.1002/jts.21801 Choudhry, F. R., Park, M. S., Golden, K., & Bokharey, I. Z. (2017). “We are the soul, pearl and beauty of Hindu Kush Mountains”: Exploring resilience and psychological wellbeing. International Journal of Qualitative Studies on Health and Well-Being, 12(1), 1-15. doi: 10.1080/17482631.2016.1267344 Constantine, M. G., Miville, M. L., Warren, A. K., Gainor, K. A., & Lewis-Coles, M. E. L. (2006). Religion, spirituality, and career development in African American college students: A qualitative inquiry. The Career Development Quarterly, 54(3), 227-241. doi:10.1002/j.2161-0045.2006.tb00154.x Denney, R. M., Aten, J. D., & Leavell, K. (2011). Posttraumatic spiritual growth: A phenomenological study of cancer survivors. Mental Health, Religion, & Culture, 14(4), 371-391. doi:10.1080/13674671003758667 Der Peter Pan, J., Lee, C., Chang, S., & Jiang, J. K. (2012). Using prayer and scripture in a Christian-based stress-coping support group for church attendances: Implications for professionals. Journal of Pastoral Care & Counselling, 66(4), 1-13. doi: 10.1177/154230501206600404 Hamaider, S. H. (2009). Stressors and reactions to stressors among university students. International Journal of Social Psychiatry, 57(1), 69-80. doi: 10.1177/0020764009348442 Harrison, M. O., Keonig, H. G., Hays, J. C., Eme-Akwari, A. G., & Pargament, K. I. (2001). The epidemiology of religious coping: a review of recent literature. International Review of Psychiatry, 13, 86-93 Smith, J. A. (2015). Qualitative psychology: A practical guide to research methods. London, UK: Sage Smith, J. A., Flower, P., & Larkin, M. (2009). Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis: theory, method and research. Newbury Park, CA: Sage Publishing Tarakeshwar, N., Pargament, K. I., & Mahoney, A. (2003). Initial development of a measure of religious coping among Hindus. Journal of Community Psychology, 31(6), 607-628. doi:10.1002/jcop.10071 Thawabieh, A. M., & Qaisy, L. M. (2012). Assessing stress among university students. American International Journal of Contemporary Research, 2(2), 110-116.

×