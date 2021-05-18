Honours' thesis titled, "Stressful Experience? Where Do I Start?": Qualitative Inquiry of University Students' Religious Coping Strategies



This research used semi-structured interviews and Interpretive Phenomenological Analysis to explore students’ coping strategies. Data analysis illustrates unique stressors described by the participants and the students’ different implicit reasons why they employed certain religious coping strategies. The findings developed a more comprehensive and detailed understanding about religious coping strategies among university students.