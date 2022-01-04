Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Sports Equipments Market To Witness An Innovative Statute The global sports equipment market was valued at US$ 84 Bn i...
The sports equipment market is fragmented with several players, including Amer Sports, Adidas AG, Callaway Golf Company, P...
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

Sports equipments market Slide 1 Sports equipments market Slide 2 Sports equipments market Slide 3
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Business
Jan. 04, 2022
18 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Sports equipments market

Download to read offline

Business
Jan. 04, 2022
18 views

The global sports equipment market has been witnessing considerable growth over the last few years. Increasing participation in sports activities, growing consumer awareness about health and fitness, and emergence of e-commerce are some of the key drivers impelling the growth of sports equipment market. However, increasing availability of counterfeit products and rising prices of sports equipment are restraining the growth of this market to some extent.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Sports equipments market

  1. 1. The Sports Equipments Market To Witness An Innovative Statute The global sports equipment market was valued at US$ 84 Bn in 2021, and is expected to surge at a healthy CAGR of more than 7% through 2031 to reach a market worth of US$ 168 Bn. The global sports equipment market has been witnessing considerable growth over the last few years. Increasing participation in sports activities, growing consumer awareness about health and fitness, and emergence of e-commerce are some of the key drivers impelling the growth of sports equipment market. However, increasing availability of counterfeit products and rising prices of sports equipment are restraining the growth of this market to some extent. To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2794 The global sports equipment market consists of equipment for ball sports, adventure sports, fitness, golf, winter sports, and others sports, including archery, billiards, bowling, wheel sports, pogo sticks, and indoor games. The ball sports equipment segment is expected to be the market’s most lucrative during the forecast period. This segment was expected to account for approximately 1/3 share in the global sports equipment market in 2020. Increasing media coverage of various global sports events such as the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and FIFA World Cups encourage the youth to take part in various sports. The sports equipment industry is swiftly embracing new technologies and adapting its products in order to keep pace with rapidly changing global trends. In recent times, there is a growing trend of combining casual and athletic designs. Major sports equipment manufacturers merge sports products with leisurewear to meet the demand for fashionable sportswear. North America holds the largest market share for sports equipment, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Developed markets in the U.S. and European countries dominate the sports equipment market. The U.S and Canada are the largest markets for sports equipment in North America. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Europe, Latin America, and North America together account for approximately 70% of global adventure sports. Demand for sports equipment in the developing economies of Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth prospects during the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China, India, and Australia are witnessing rapid economic growth, which, in turn, is further expected to drive the sports equipment market in this region. The sports equipment market is segmented on the basis of product (ball sports, adventure sports, fitness equipment, golf equipment, winter sports, and other sports equipment) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World). To connect with our sales representative@sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
  2. 2. The sports equipment market is fragmented with several players, including Amer Sports, Adidas AG, Callaway Golf Company, PUMA SE, Cabela’s Incorporated, GLOBERIDE, Inc., MIZUNO Corporation, Nike Inc., Jarden Corporation, and YONEX Co., Ltd. Sports Equipment Market Segmentation: Product  Ball Sports  Adventure Sports  Fitness Equipment  Golf Equipment  Winter Sports  Other Sports Equipment Region  North America o The U.S. o Canada  Europe o France o Germany o The U.K. o Italy  Asia Pacific o Japan o China o India o Australia  Rest of the World (RoW) o Russia o Brazil For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2794 About Us: Persistence Market Research Contact Us: Persistence Market Research Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751 USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
  3. 3. Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

The global sports equipment market has been witnessing considerable growth over the last few years. Increasing participation in sports activities, growing consumer awareness about health and fitness, and emergence of e-commerce are some of the key drivers impelling the growth of sports equipment market. However, increasing availability of counterfeit products and rising prices of sports equipment are restraining the growth of this market to some extent.

Views

Total views

18

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×