Fiber drums market

Fiber drums are used for storing and shipping a variety of products, including food products and flavorings, dyes and colorants, adhesives, rolled sheet material, and various hazardous chemicals. Fiber drums have circular cross-sections with parallel side walls made of thin paperboard or unbleached Kraft paper windings.