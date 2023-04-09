CREATIVE_WRITING.pptx

1.
• “One of the really bad things you can do to
your writing is to dress up the vocabulary,
looking for long words because you’re
maybe a little bit ashamed of your short
ones. This is like dressing up a household
pet in evening clothes. The pet is
embarrassed and the person who
committed this act of premeditated
cuteness should be even more
embarrassed.” -Stephen King
2.
Places are like time machines.
They transport us back to years past.
As Rebecca Solnit observes in her lovely, lyrical book A Field
Guide to Getting Lost, “Perhaps it’s true that you can’t go back
in time, but you can return to the scene of a love, of a crime, of
happiness, and of a fateful decision; the places are what
remain, are what you can possess, are what is immortal.”
That’s why we feel so disoriented, irritated even, when these
touchstones from our past are altered. We don’t like it when our
hometown changes, even in small ways. It’s unsettling. The
playground! It used to be right here, I swear. Mess with our
hometown, and you’re messing with our past, with who we are.
Nobody likes that.
Weiner, Eric. The Geography of Bliss (p. 108). Grand Central
Publishing. Kindle Edition.