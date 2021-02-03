Successfully reported this slideshow.
Techniques learned in Crafts, Carpentry, Model Making, Welding, & Drafting.

Craft Techniques

  1. 1. CLASS PROJECTS • Props Helmet & Sword • Research Images
  2. 2. CLASS PROJECTS • Brick Texture • Marble Texture • Wood Texture • SMAW Octagon Project
  3. 3. • Railing Project
  4. 4. Suddenly Last Summer Mood: Creepy & Mysterious • Design Idea • Research
  5. 5. CLASS PROJECTS • Paste up Model • Hand Drafting • Murder of Crows

