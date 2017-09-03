Mcrc 2017 2018

Estimados repúblicos: Hemos preparado este documento para proporcionaros un informe sobre el estado de la organización del...
Las partes de la maquinaria en las que se divide la organización del MCRC están recogidas en la página web www.mcrc.es, en...
ser necesario. Además dispone de información sobre el MCRC y un almacén de materiales para la difusión, como por ejemplo f...
7- Redes Sociales. Redes@mcrc.es. El principal trabajo en esta área se desarrolla en Twitter y en Facebook, aunque también...
necesidad el coordinador, así como cualquier asociado en general, puede ponerse en contacto con la organización para trata...
cualquier persona que no sea capaz de convivir o trabajar en equipo con los demás compañeros. Ser expulsado de un grupo te...
  1. 1. Estimados repúblicos: Hemos preparado este documento para proporcionaros un informe sobre el estado de la organización del MCRC y una explicación sobre el planteamiento estratégico que se pondrá en marcha en los siguientes meses, en principio hasta el próximo agosto de 2018. La breve y sencilla síntesis aquí recogida tiene como objetivo ofrecer un análisis de nuestra situación actual (en agosto de 2017) y de las principales acciones que tenemos en marcha o que podrían hacerse en adelante. Como mínimo mandaremos dos informes como éste semestralmente, pudiendo ser más y más complejos de resultar necesario, para garantizar que el conjunto de los asociados tiene a su disposición la información y los recursos necesarios para poder actuar en solitario o en equipo. A lo largo del último año hemos podido observar que hay asociados que no lo hacen por falta de información, por lo que esperamos que esto contribuya a que todo el que quiera contribuir tenga una visión clara de la estrategia aplicada hasta ahora y su lógica. Somos conscientes del hecho de que en muchos casos la disponibilidad no es muy abundante, como aquí somos voluntarios y cada uno es dueño de sus actos lo que se busca por nuestra parte es dar un mínimo de opciones para la acción. A partir de ahí cada asociado se involucrará de la forma que quiera y pueda, bien sea participando en acciones organizadas por otros o por ellos mismos. Actualmente contamos con poco más de 1400 asociados registrados, de los cuales aproximadamente 765 están integrados en alguno de los grupos territoriales (25 ahora mismo y esperamos seguir aumentando ese número en los siguientes meses). Durante el año pasado y hasta hoy el ritmo de crecimiento ha sido aproximadamente de dos repúblicos diarios de media. Este número, con una buena organización e implicación, ya es suficiente como para articular una estrategia que supere la censura de los medios de comunicación de masas. Es por lo tanto esencial seguir procurando mejorar tanto el tamaño como la calidad de la organización, pues cuantos más y mejor seamos más ligero y sencillo resultará consumar el trámite. Para ello es un requisito imprescindible que cada uno de nosotros cultive una actitud magnánima, si todos conseguimos aportar un mínimo compatible con la vida privada podemos lograr avances decisivos a corto y medio plazo. Más aún si aquellos que pueden procuran sumarse a un equipo para ejecutar acciones de mayor calado y complejidad, si bien es cierto que por fortuna hay acciones individuales significativas que también se pueden llevar a cabo. La clave es que la maquinaria que vamos construyendo día a día consiga la fuerza suficiente para ser capaz de superar la censura, de introducirnos en las grandes arterias por donde circula la información para tener una suficiente y estable presencia. En pocas palabras tenemos que conseguir la fuerza suficiente para conquistar la hegemonía cultural, nuestra interpretación es irrebatible y sólo queda elevarla a la vista de la mayoría. La cuestión no es que nos permitan acceder sino ganarnos ese espacio por nosotros mismos, de forma que aunque no quieran no tengan otro remedio que el de ser una herramienta de difusión para nuestros intereses.
  2. 2. Las partes de la maquinaria en las que se divide la organización del MCRC están recogidas en la página web www.mcrc.es, en los apartados de Comisión Ejecutiva y Junta Directiva tenéis información sobre sus responsables y vías de contacto (bien a través de redes sociales o de correos electrónicos). Las principales áreas son las de Portavoz, Organización, Imagen y Comunicación, Tesorería, Jurídico, Medios Propios, Equipos técnicos, Medios de Comunicación Ajenos y Editorial, Acciones Políticas, Acciones Culturales, Redes Sociales, Relaciones con Asociaciones y Clubes Republicanos y Organización Territorial. En general en todas las áreas se necesitan más colaboradores, el que quiera ayudar en alguna en concreto puede ponerse en contacto con los responsables para ver más detalladamente qué se puede hacer. Y en particular las áreas que más personas necesitan para desarrollar acciones son: 1- Portavoz. Portavoz@mcrc.es. Aparte de la función de portavoz en esta área también se gestionan acciones relacionadas con los adjuntos a la presidencia, como el informe económico de Roberto Centeno, o con proyectos como la radio y la televisión. 2- Organización. Organizacion@mcrc.es. En esta área se centraliza la coordinación de la Junta Directiva, de la Comisión Ejecutiva y en general del conjunto de la organización. Si alguno tiene alguna cuestión, idea o proyecto que proponer o llevar a cabo, y no sabe a dónde dirigirse, puede comunicarlo aquí para ir comenzando. 3- Tesorería y Jurídico. Tesorería@mcrc.es, Jurídico@mcrc.es. Aquí se engloban las funciones vinculadas con los recursos financieros y los servicios jurídicos relacionados con la organización del MCRC y la acción. Recientemente el grupo territorial catalán, entre las gestiones que ha ido ejecutando para poner un puesto de información en Barcelona, ha pagado el seguro de responsabilidad civil para toda España, por lo que si algún equipo quiere llevar a cabo acciones a pie de calle (como el puesto de información y venta de libros del grupo madrileño o los puestos en ferias del libro de los grupos de Canarias y de Murcia) ya cuenta con este trabajo hecho a su disposición. Los asociados que quieran hacer algún donativo o pagar la cuota voluntaria anual pueden ponerse en contacto con el departamento de tesorería. 4- Imagen y Comunicación. Marketing@mcrc.es. En este departamento lo que más se necesita son diseñadores gráficos, creadores de contenidos audiovisuales, etc. Para aumentar la producción de vídeos (documentales o vídeos más breves) e imágenes (como dibujos, carteles o memes) hacen falta personas que sepan buscar materiales y utilizar programas de edición (o al menos saber realizar las búsquedas de material para ayudar a los editores). Actualmente existe un grupo de WhatsApp donde están reunidos los repúblicos que colaboran en este sentido. Es importante destacar que en la página web www.mcrc.es hay una sección de acceso para los asociados. En ella cada asociado tiene su propio espacio personal con sus datos y su perfil, de forma que puede modificar los datos allí recogidos de
  3. 3. ser necesario. Además dispone de información sobre el MCRC y un almacén de materiales para la difusión, como por ejemplo folletos para imprimir a la hora de hacer difusión (como en ferias del libro, puestos de información callejeros o para repartos sistemáticos por las calles, bares, comercios, escuelas, universidades, asociaciones, buzones… En el caso de los repartos sistemáticos tenemos un gran ejemplo de un tipo de acción muy sencilla de ejec utar y con un gran potencial para la difusión). 5- Medios Propios y Equipos Técnicos. Media@mcrc.es, Técnica@mcrc.es. Aquí colaboran los repúblicos que mantienen en funcionamiento proyectos como el diario, la radio, la televisión y los canales de comunicación por donde se difunde diariamente (Spreaker, Ivoox, YouTube…). Es muy importante para nosotros que cualquier repúblico que pueda trate de colaborar como técnico para la radio y la televisión, la formación técnica es muy sencilla de aprender y cuantos más participen mejor y más liviano reparto podrá organizarse del trabajo que conlleva. Hay funciones que se pueden realizar a distancia y otras que requieren estar en el estudio de Somosaguas, pero por lo general por ejemplo en el caso del proyecto televisivo se puede hacer fácilmente a distancia con un ordenador y conexión a Internet. También contamos con un grupo de WhatsApp específico para esta cuestión, por lo que si alguno está interesado en contribuir en este sentido (especialmente insistimos para la radio y para la televisión) le animamos a hacerlo. 6- Medios de Comunicación Ajenos y Editorial MCRC. Editorial@mcrc.es. En este punto lo más importante es conseguir repúblicos que hagan difusión en todo tipo de medio de comunicación externo al MCRC, lo que implica localizarlos y saber tratar con ellos para participar en sus espacios. Pueden ser periódicos, radios y televisiones tanto en formato tradicional como virtual, así como a nivel local, regional, nacional o internacional. Para aquellos que estén interesados en contribuir de esta forma contamos con otro grupo de WhatsApp para agruparlos. Por parte de la Junta Directiva se está preparando un documento con las principales preguntas y respuestas que un repúblico debería dominar para afrontar eficazmente este tipo de colaboración, os lo haremos llegar tan pronto como esté terminado. En cuanto a la Editorial aparte de los trámites que conlleva su funcionamiento hay que destacar la importancia de tratar de contactar con librerías y empresas del sector para introducir allí nuestras obras. Hay una importante acción a señalar aquí. Estamos tratando de contactar y negociar con todo tipo de empresas televisivas la difusión de nuestro programa de televisión, por lo que necesitamos voluntarios dispuestos a encargarse de localizar dichas empresas y llevar a cabo los trámites necesarios. Todo aquel que esté interesado en ayudar en esta acción, por ejemplo con las televisiones de su región, puede ponerse en contacto a través del correo territorial@mcrc.es para comenzar las gestiones. Por el momento y por ejemplo hemos tenido éxito en contactos con radios y televisiones del País Vasco, Canarias y Murcia pero aún queda un enorme potencial que explotar en este sentido.
  4. 4. 7- Redes Sociales. Redes@mcrc.es. El principal trabajo en esta área se desarrolla en Twitter y en Facebook, aunque también estamos desarrollando proyectos en más redes como Instagram, Zello, Telegram, WhatsApp, Wikipedia, Tumblr y en general en todo espacio virtual donde resulte beneficioso tener presencia (foros, blogs, prensa virtual…). En Tumblr necesitamos a alguien que se encargue periódicamente de publicar, y para Wikipedia hemos creado un equipo recientemente que poco a poco va a encargarse de redactar buenas entradas sobre nuestros contenidos. Es muy importante para nosotros conseguir para los equipos de redes el mayor número de repúblicos posible, personas honestas, fiables y constantes que trabajen en equipo asumiendo responsabilidades en proyectos concretos. Y muy importante en este sentido es que necesitamos personas dispuestas a tener una responsabilidad en la dirección, redacción, traducción y/o edición de vídeos. El aprendizaje de unos conocimientos mínimos sobre qué hacer y cómo es muy sencillo, y cuanto antes consigamos unos pocos cientos bien organizados la capacidad de difusión se multiplicará de forma decisiva. La importancia de las redes sociales e Internet radica en que son un instrumento para la acción que puede superar la censura que por ahora impide que entremos de lleno de los grandes medios de comunicación de masas hegemónicos, a diferencia de lo que ocurre con los demás medios carece de un férreo control. 8- Relaciones con Asociaciones y Clubes Republicanos, Acciones Políticas y Acciones Culturales. Comunicación@mcrc.es, cultural@mcrc.es. Aquí la cuestión es similar a la que ocurre con los medios de comunicación ajenos, cuantos más repúblicos tengamos haciendo difusión en otros colectivos tanto mejor. Como asociación no sólo hay que tener en cuenta los grupos republicanos, también se comprende todo aquel colectivo o corporación que sea susceptible de ser instrumentalizado para la conquista de la hegemonía cultural ya sea de naturaleza sindical, mediática, educativa, militar, política, religiosa, profesional, cultural, vecinal, estudiantil… Es importante en este tipo de contactos procurar conocer y tratar con las personas responsables y organizar encuentros, charlas, coloquios o conferencias. En caso de conseguir organizar una conferencia que requiera un ponente muy cualificado a través de la organización se puede dar con la persona adecuada. 9- Organización Territorial. Territorial@mcrc.es. En esta área el trabajo consiste en organizar al conjunto de los asociados, garantizando una estructura que permita una constante y buena comunicación para la organización de todo tipo de acciones. Podéis localizar el organigrama de los principales coordinadores territoriales en la página web www.mcrc.es, y en el caso de que encontréis algún problema para poneros en contacto con el grupo más próximo a vuestras regiones podéis dirigiros directamente al correo principal. Cada grupo territorial cuenta con al menos 1 coordinador, de forma que a través de él el grupo cuenta con una conexión con el resto del MCRC. Si surge cualquier
  5. 5. necesidad el coordinador, así como cualquier asociado en general, puede ponerse en contacto con la organización para tratar el asunto que fuere. El principal medio que utilizamos es un grupo de WhatsApp para cada grupo territorial, aunque hay más medios de contacto complementarios éste es el que resulta más sencillo e inmediato (junto con las listas de difusión, que se pueden usar para que los mensajes oficiales lleguen a cada miembro individualizadamente. De esa forma si el chat tiene demasiados mensajes las cuestiones importantes se c omunican mejor). El coordinador territorial es una figura esencial en la organización, es una persona que colabora para vertebrar una organización eficaz y eficiente. Su principal función se resume en trabajar para que su grupo esté bien organizado, activo y creciendo. Los coordinadores están englobados en tres grupos de WhatsApp: Coordinación MCRC Norte, Coordinación MCRC Sur y Coordinación MCRC Este. En cada uno de estos grupos hay unos coordinadores generales integrados también en el grupo de Coordinación General, donde junto con los coordinadores madrileños, de Reino Unido y de Europa Continental y Alemania se llega al último eslabón de la cadena del departamento de Organización Territorial. Aunque dicho esto hay que añadir que dentro de poco reorganizaremos esa disposición, agrupando a todos los coordinadores en un único grupo de trabajo con otro grupo aparte para tratar cualquier tipo de cuestión. Además de la función de comunicación hay otra faceta fundamental en el coordinador territorial. Como parte de la Comisión Ejecutiva es la persona de referencia para promover y coordinar las acciones del grupo territorial, ayudando a que los compañeros dispongan de la información y los recursos necesarios para actuar y a que encuentren la manera de hacerlo. Es también una persona que procura que cada compañero encuentre el área de la organización donde mejor encaje su perfil, de forma que se aproveche lo mejor posible el potencial de cada uno. Sin embargo dicho esto hay que señalar que cualquier miembro del grupo puede tomar la iniciativa de ponerse en movimiento, en principio es un error delegar en terceros el trabajo que puede hacer uno mismo. Y en este punto hay que destacar que lo importante es mantener una buena comunicación con el coordinador, de forma que esté al tanto de lo que ocurre por si hubiera algún problema o se pudiera proporcionar algún tipo de ayuda. Sobre esto es importante añadir que en adelante pretendemos informar regularmente de las principales acciones que los grupos territoriales vayan ejecutando, por lo que para ello necesitamos disponer de la información que al menos a través de ellos nos vaya llegando. Para todos nosotros es importante ser mínimamente conscientes de lo que se hace, es bueno que los valerosos esfuerzos de los repúblicos sean conocidos y difundidos para ser ejemplos a seguir. Si bien es cierto que debemos encontrar la motivación en nosotros mismos, en tanto que personas conscientes de por qué estamos en el MCRC como revolucionarios en la vanguardia, es muy positivo contar con la inspiración y la ayuda de los demás a la hora de pensar y actuar. El respeto y la buena educación son normas innegociables para pertenecer al MCRC, no se toleran groserías ni malos modos. El coordinador es la persona de referencia para mantener un grupo sano y estable, pudiendo expulsar del grupo a
  6. 6. cualquier persona que no sea capaz de convivir o trabajar en equipo con los demás compañeros. Ser expulsado de un grupo territorial no conlleva en principio la expulsión del MCRC, dependiendo esta última del incumplimiento de sus principios fundacionales. Y para cualquier problema en relación con esto tenéis a vuestra disposición el correo territorial@mcrc.es. Los grupos son espacios en los que es fundamental crear lazos de amistad y confianza, donde con honestidad y respeto se trabaje más y mejor que por separado. Cuanto más y mejor crezcan con mayor facilidad podremos proporcionar recursos humanos y materiales para cada una de las partes de la organización, y el día que seamos unos pocos miles bien unidos será muy sencillo organizar la conquista de la hegemonía cultural y la apertura de un período de Libertad Constituyente. Por ello queremos hacer un llamamiento a todo aquel asociado que aún no esté en ningún grupo territorial para que procure integrarse cuanto antes en alguno de ellos. En caso de querer crear uno en su región (algunas regiones sin grupo propio están acopladas a grupos de regiones vecinas) animamos a que se pongan en contacto con la organización para comenzar a construir uno. Por último hay un asunto más a tener en cuenta. Nos interesa que nos hagáis llegar, bien a vuestro coordinador territorial correspondiente o al principal, un documento con respuestas a las siguientes cuestiones: 1- Perfil o experiencia que tenéis y que tipo de colaboración creéis que podéis aportar. 2- Labor o labores que lleváis a cabo en el MCRC actualmente. 3- Labor o labores que os gustaría hacer en el MCRC en el futuro. 4- Los problemas internos o externos, con sus correspondientes soluciones si las podéis detallar, que veis en el MCRC. Dicho esto añadir que si alguien tiene algo que decir para mejorar o corregir este documento, o tiene alguna duda que querer resolver, su aportación es bienvenida. La libertad viene en nuestra busca, salgamos pues a su encuentro. Un cordial saludo.

