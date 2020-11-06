Successfully reported this slideshow.
Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Politécnico universitario Santiago Mariñ...
• Un sistema dinámico evoluciona con el tiempo, por esta razón, las variables que describen el comportamiento del sistema ...
Variables de Estados • Según Sergio Castaño (Control Autonómico Educación) “son el subconjunto más pequeño de variables de...
De acuerdo a Escuela de Ingeniería Electrónica de la Universidad Simón Bolívar, USB Valle de Sartenejas (2020). “Para tran...
La fuente de información de internet (Wikipedia/espaciosdeestados) establece que: “Una forma general de representación de ...
Transformada Z del sistema discreto e invariante en el tiempo 𝑧𝑋 𝑧 = 𝐴𝑋 𝑧 + 𝐵𝑈 𝑧 Transformada de Laplace del sistema conti...
Métodos de Solución de Ecuaciones de Estado Controlabilidad La condición de controlabilidad de estados implica que es posi...
• Se puede determinar que las variables de estado son aquellas que describen los procesos que tienen lugar en el interior ...
• La fuente de información de este trabajo viene de las siguientes páginas: Variables de Estado. Sergio Castaño (NameCont...
Presentación de Sistema Digital

Trabajo y Presentación
Published in: Education
Presentación de Sistema Digital

  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Politécnico universitario Santiago Mariño Materia: Simulación Digital Carrera: Ing. Sistemas Barcelona, 06/11/2020. Alumno: Javier Velásquez C.I: 26.346.340 Trabajo de Investigación y Presentación
  2. 2. Introducción Contenido •Variable de Estado •Características •Método para transformar ecuaciones diferenciales en ecuaciones de estado •Representación de los sistemas en ecuaciones de estados •Construir las ecuaciones de estado utilizando los modelos matemáticos •Métodos de solución de ecuaciones de estados Conclusión Bibliografía
  3. 3. • Un sistema dinámico evoluciona con el tiempo, por esta razón, las variables que describen el comportamiento del sistema son funciones del tiempo. Las variables externas son aquellas que describen las interacciones del sistema con el mundo exterior. Es el diseñador del modelo quien debe determinar cuáles son las variables significativas que intervienen en el problema • Dicho esto, las entradas son variables que representan la influencia del mundo exterior en el sistema físico, y las salidas son las variables con las que el sistema actúa sobre el mundo exterior. En un sistema dinámico debe estar claro el conjunto determinado U donde las entradas toman sus valores y el conjunto Y donde lo hacen las salidas. • Entonces podemos decir que las variables de estado, son las que describen los procesos que tienen lugar en el interior del sistema y sirven para modelizarlos. Al igual que las entradas y salidas, evolucionan con el tiempo y para cada valor de 𝑡 ϵ t, x(t) representará el valor de la variable de estado en el instante t. El conjunto de estados, donde toman valores los estados, se denota con X de modo que la variable de estados es una función T→X. Introducción
  4. 4. Variables de Estados • Según Sergio Castaño (Control Autonómico Educación) “son el subconjunto más pequeño de variables de un sistema que pueden definir el comportamiento dinámico de un sistema y representar su estado dinámico completo en un determinado instante”. Dicho esto, las variables de estado tienen ciertas características que la representan: Características: • Es una magnitud física, la cual caracteriza el estado de un sistema en equilibrio. • El número mínimo de variables de estado necesarias para representar un sistema dado es usualmente igual al orden de la ecuación diferencial que define al sistema. • En circuitos eléctricos, el número de variables de estado es a menudo, pero no siempre, igual al número de elementos almacenadores de energía, como bobinas y condensadores. • Deben ser independientes entre sí. • En una representación lineal de un sistema, deben ser linealmente independientes entre sí. • No puede ser una combinación lineal de otras variables de estado.
  5. 5. De acuerdo a Escuela de Ingeniería Electrónica de la Universidad Simón Bolívar, USB Valle de Sartenejas (2020). “Para transformar las ecuaciones diferenciales en ecuaciones de estado se necesita seguir una serie de pasos, los cuales aplican multiplicación cruzada y la aplicación de la transformada inversa de Laplace”, ejemplo: Paso 1: Encontrar la ecuación diferencialasociada a la función de transferencia: 𝐶(𝑠) 𝑅 𝑠 = 24 𝑠3 + 9𝑠2 + 24𝑠 + 24 La multiplicacióncruzada genera lo siguiente: (𝑠3+9𝑠2 + 24𝑠 + 24)𝐶(𝑠) = 24𝑅(𝑠) La ecuación diferencial correspondientese encuentra tomando la transformada inversa de Laplace, suponiendo condiciones iniciales cero: Paso 2: •Seleccionar las variables de estado. Al elegir las variables de estado como derivadas sucesivas, obtenemos: 𝑥1 = 𝑐(𝑡) = 𝑐 𝑥2 = 𝑑𝑐(𝑡) 𝑑𝑡 = 𝑐 𝑥3 = 𝑑2 𝑐(𝑡) 𝑑𝑡2 = 𝑐 Utilizando esta noción, podemos reescribir la ecuación anterior como:𝑐 + 9𝑐 + 26 𝑐 + 24𝑐 = 24𝑟 Paso 3: •Diferenciando ambos lados de estas ultimas ecuaciones, debemos encontrar x1 y x2. Luego usamos la segunda ecuación para encontrar x3. Procediendo de esta manera obtenemos las ecuaciones de estado. Como la salida es c=x1, las ecuaciones de estado y la ecuación de salida son: 𝑥1 = 𝑐 = 𝑥2 𝑥2 = 𝑥3 𝑥3 = −24𝑥1 − 26𝑥2 − 9𝑥3 + 24𝑟 𝑐 = 𝑥1 Paso 4: •Al expresar estas ultimas ecuaciones en forma de matriz de vectores, obtenemos la representación del sistema en espacio de estados: 𝑥1 𝑥2 𝑥3 = 0 1 0 0 0 1 −24 −26 −9 𝑥1 𝑥2 𝑥3 + 0 0 24 𝑟 𝑐 = 1 0 0 𝑥1 𝑥2 𝑥3
  6. 6. La fuente de información de internet (Wikipedia/espaciosdeestados) establece que: “Una forma general de representación de espacios de estado de un sistema lineal con p entradas, q salidas y n variables de estado se escribe de la siguiente forma:” 𝑥 = 𝐴 𝑡 𝑥 𝑡 + 𝐵 𝑡 𝑢 𝑡 𝑦(𝑡) = 𝐶 𝑡 𝑥 𝑡 + 𝐷 𝑡 𝑢 𝑡 Donde: x(t) ϵ Ɍ 𝑛 es el vector de estados. y(t) ϵ Ɍ 𝑞 es el vector de salidas. u(t) ϵ Ɍ 𝑝 es el vector de entradas. A(t) ϵ Ɍ 𝑛𝑥𝑛 es la matriz de estados. B(t) ϵ Ɍ 𝑛𝑥𝑝 es la matriz de entrada. C(t) ϵ Ɍ 𝑞𝑥𝑛 es la matriz de salida. D(t) ϵ Ɍ 𝑞𝑥𝑝 es la matriz de transmisión directa. 𝑥(𝑡): = 𝑑𝑥(𝑡) 𝑑𝑡 Nótese que en esta formulación general se supone que todas las matrices son variantes en el tiempo, p. ejemplo: algunos o todos sus elementos pueden depender del tiempo. En los sistemas invariantes en el tiempo las matrices A, B, C y D son constantes, no son función de t. La variable temporal t puede sr una continua (por ejemplo, t ϵ R) o una discreta (por ejemplo: t ϵ Z), en este ultimo caso la variable temporal es generalmente indicada como k.
  7. 7. Transformada Z del sistema discreto e invariante en el tiempo 𝑧𝑋 𝑧 = 𝐴𝑋 𝑧 + 𝐵𝑈 𝑧 Transformada de Laplace del sistema continuo e invariante en el tiempo 𝑠 𝑋( 𝑠) = 𝐴𝑥( 𝑠) + 𝐵𝑈( 𝑠) Discreto y variante en el tiempo 𝑥 𝑘 + 1 = 𝐴𝑥 𝑘 𝑥 𝑘 + 𝐵 𝑘 𝑢 𝑘 Discreto e invariante en el tiempo 𝑥 𝑘 + 1 = 𝐴𝑥 𝑘 + 𝐵𝑢 𝑘 Continua y variante en el tiempo 𝑥(𝑡) = 𝐴 𝑡 𝑥(𝑡) + 𝐵 𝑡 𝑢(𝑡) Continuo e invariante en el tiempo 𝑥(𝑡) = 𝐴𝑥(𝑡) + 𝐵𝑢(𝑡) y(t)=Cx(t)+Du(t) 𝑦(𝑡) = 𝐶( 𝑡) 𝑥(𝑡) + 𝐷( 𝑡) 𝑢(𝑡) 𝑦( 𝑘) = 𝐶𝑥( 𝑘) + 𝐷𝑢(𝑘) 𝑦( 𝑘) = 𝐶( 𝑘) 𝑥( 𝑘) + 𝐷( 𝑘) 𝑢(𝑘) 𝑌( 𝑠) = 𝐶𝑋( 𝑠) + 𝐷𝑈( 𝑠) 𝑌( 𝑧) = 𝐶𝑋( 𝑧) + 𝐷𝑈(𝑧) La estabilidad y la respuesta natural característica de un sistema puede ser estudiado mediante los autovalores (o valores propios) de la matriz A. La estabilidad de un modelo de espacio de estados invariante en el tiempo puede ser fácilmente determinado observando la función transferencia del sistema en forma factorizada. Tendría una forma parecida a la siguiente: 𝐺 𝑠 = 𝑘 (8−𝑧1)(8−𝑧2)(8 − 𝑧3) (8−𝑝1)(8 − 𝑝2)(8 − 𝑝3)(8 − 𝑝4) El denominador de la función transferencia es igual al polinomio característico encontrado tomando el determinante de 𝑠𝐼 − 𝐴. λ(8) = |8 𝐼 − 𝐴|
  8. 8. Métodos de Solución de Ecuaciones de Estado Controlabilidad La condición de controlabilidad de estados implica que es posible, mediante entradas admisibles, dirigir los estados desde cualquier valor inicial a cualquier valor final dentro de un intervalo de tiempo. Observabilidad La observabilidad es la medida de cuán correctamente los estados internos de un sistema pueden ser inferidos conociendo las salidas externas. La observabilidad y la controlabilidad son matemáticamente duales. Función de transferencia La función de transferencia de un modelo de espacio de estados continuo e invariante en el tiempo puede ser representada de la siguiente manera: 𝐺 𝑠 = 𝐶(𝑠𝐼 − 𝐴)−1 𝐵 + 𝐷 Formas Canónicas Cualquier función transferencia que es estrictamente propia puede ser escrita como un espacio de estados Funciones Transferencia Propia Las funciones transferencia que son solo propias (y no estrictamente propias) pueden también transformadas a las formas canónicas. El artificio utilizado es el de separar la función transferencia en dos partes, una estrictamente propia y una constante. Realimentación16 Un método utilizado para realimentar es el de multiplicar la salida por una matriz K y colocar el resultado como la entrada del sistema: u(t)=Ky(y). Como los valores de K no están restringidos y pueden cambiarse de signo para la realimentación negativa. La presencia de un signo negativo (la notación común) es únicamente con fines de notación y su ausencia no afecta los resultados.
  9. 9. • Se puede determinar que las variables de estado son aquellas que describen los procesos que tienen lugar en el interior del sistema, estas pueden representar su estado dinámico completo en un determinado instante. Estas cuentan con una serie de características mencionadas anteriormente, que las definen, así como una variable de estado deben ser independientes entre sí, no pueden ser una combinación lineal de otras variables de estado, entre otras… • Estas a su vez cuentan con una representación que nos permite identificar sus variables en las ecuaciones, las entradas, salidas, estados; así como también las matrices y transmisión directas. Con estas representaciones podemos realizar la construcción de ecuaciones con los modelos matemáticos, las cuales cuentan con una serie de ecuaciones que varían dependiendo de la situación, si son variantes en el tiempo o invariantes, continuas o incontinuas, discretos, o bien si son transformadas de Laplace o Z. Conclusión
  10. 10. • La fuente de información de este trabajo viene de las siguientes páginas: Variables de Estado. Sergio Castaño (NameControl Automático). Link: • https://controlautomaticoeducacion.com/sistemas-dinamicos- lineales/variables-de-estado-espacio-de-estados/ Convertir la función de transferencia en variables de estado. Escuela de Ingeniería Electrónica de la Universidad Simón Bolívar, USB Valle de Sartenejas. (2020). • Link: https://dademuch.com/2020/02/12/convertir-la-funcion-de- transferencia-en-variables-de-estado/ Construir las ecuaciones de estados utilizando los modelos matemáticos, Representación de los sistemas en ecuaciones de estados, Métodos de solución de ecuaciones de estado. Wikipedia. Link: • https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Espacio_de_estados Bibliografía

×