ROLES DEL TELETUTOR COMO MEDIADOR EN LOS TRABAJOS COLABORATIVOS
En esta presentación se describiran los 4 roles mas importantes del teletutor en actividades colaborativas

  1. 1. ROLES DEL TELETUTOR COMO MEDIADOR EN LOS TRABAJOS COLABORATIVOS
  2. 2. CONTEXTUALIZAR LA ACTIVIDAD Dise�ar la actividad para que est� directamente relacionada con los objetivos de aprendizaje, pero que, a su vez, haga referencia a una situaci�n real del trabajo o aplicaci�n pr�ctica.
  3. 3. ADOPTAR UN PAPEL DE MEDIADOR Y FACILITADOR Y GUIA DE APRENDIZAJE Responde, asiste y resuelve incidencias de los participantes, en cuestiones t�cnicas, procedimentales y organizativas.
  4. 4. TUS FUNCIONES SE DIVIDIR�N EN 3 ETAPAS - Inicial : Dise�ar�s y planificar�s la actividad y formar�s los grupos. - Desarrollo: Los informar�s sobre la actividad, orientar�s, motivar�s, har�s seguimiento continuo y dar�s feedback. - Evaluar�s: Comparando el resultado final con los criterios de evaluaci�n. Y valorando la informaci�n recogida.
  5. 5. DEFINIR LOS OBJETIVOS QUE QUIERES CONSEGUIR CONLA TAREA COLAVORATIVA Plantea metas de trabajo evaluables y reales redact�ndolos deforma clara para evitar confusiones.

