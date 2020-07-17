Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fibra HABLEMOS DE... @javiersantos.blog
Es importante para la salud intestinal y la absorci�n de nutrientes. No todos los tipos de fibra diet�tica tienen un valor...
Ingesta m�nima saludable: -20 grs/d�a para mujeres y - 25 grs/d�a para hombres Otra forma de estimar la ingesta saludable ...
No debe superar el 20% del consumo total de carbohidratos Un consumo muy elevado puede ser perjudicial para la salud gastr...
Helms, E; Valdez, A. & Morgan, A. (2015). The muscle and strength pyramid Nutrition. USA BIBLIOGRAF�A @javiersantos.blog
www.javiersantos.blog
nutrición deportiva y más
https://www.instagram.com/javiersantos.blog/

Published in: Health & Medicine
×