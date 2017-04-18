Tema 5 ppt. Recursos audiovisuales online

Tema 5. Recursos audiovisuales online NUEVAS HERRAMIENTAS. 3º GRADO DE PERIODISMO UFV
Qué buscar y dónde buscarlo Existen muchos proveedores que cuentan con amplios porfolios que cubren un rango amplio de req...
Ejemplos. iStock Una Web que provee de imágenes libres de derechos a sus suscriptores Tiene un catálogo online con millo...
Cómo funciona iStock Cualquier fotógrafo, camarógrafo o creador se puede convertir en contribuidor de iStock tras rellena...
Cómo funciona iStock El CEO de iStock dijo en 2010 que pagan 1,2 millones de € semanales en derechos. Hay diferentes tip...
Una breve excursión por iStock http://www.istockphoto.com/es
Ejemplos: Videohive Pertenece al grupo Envato, una suerte de conglomerado del entorno del marketing que vende piezas para...
Una breve excursión por Videohive Envato Marketplace: https://market.envato.com
Otros repositorios de vídeo online Shutterstock https://www.shutterstock.com/es Stupeflix https://studio.stupeflix.com/es/
Música online: Jamendo El suministrador de música más grande del mundo. Es una comunidad creada alrededor de la música l...
Música online: Jamendo Características:  Música con licencias Creative Commons o Arte libre  Posible descarga de cancion...
Una breve excursión por Jamendo https://licensing.jamendo.com/es/catalogo/
Otros sitios Web de audio Audiojungle Música libre de derechos Especializada también en efectos de sonido Las piezas so...
Otros sitios Web de audio Allvoices Locuciones de locutores profesionales Especialización en el entorno corporativo Nac...
Otros sitios Web de audio https://soundcloud.com/ www.premiumbeat.com/ http://freemusicarchive.org/ http://www.stockmusics...
Ejercicio práctico. Reporficción Datos del trabajo:  Cada alumno tiene que preparar un reportaje radiofónico ficcionado. ...
Ejercicio práctico. Reporficción Datos del trabajo:  En el trabajo tiene que haber al menos un fondo musical extraído de ...
  1. 1. Tema 5. Recursos audiovisuales online NUEVAS HERRAMIENTAS. 3º GRADO DE PERIODISMO UFV
  2. 2. Producción versus adquisición El periodismo corporativo tiene una parte creativa que no está tan presente en los medios estrictamente informativos, salvo talo vez en los audiovisuales (TV, Webs con vídeos, infografías, etc.) Un vídeo corporativo, un canal propio en YouTube o cualesquiera otra formas de comunicación diseñadas por una dirección de comunicación o un departamento de comunicación interna, implican la producción o adaptación de contenidos específicos.
  3. 3. Producción versus adquisición La producción de vídeos corporativos, o de cualquier otra pieza audiovisual compleja, requiere de recursos en forma de imágenes:  Rodajes  Fotografías  Infografías  Músicas  Testimonios  Efectos especiales
  4. 4. Producción versus adquisición La producción propia es una forma de completar todos esos procesos creativos, pero no la única. Son varios los motivos para recurrir a la compra de esos recursos o su localización en repositorios de uso gratuito, libre de derechos o mixto:  Razones temporales  Razones presupuestarias  Discrepancias creativas
  5. 5. Qué buscar y dónde buscarlo Existen muchos proveedores que cuentan con amplios porfolios que cubren un rango amplio de requerimientos Fotografías y vídeos (la fórmula más habitual) Fotografías, vídeos, ilustraciones e incluso vectores (ya muy habitual) Todo lo anterior y además músicas (menos extendido)
  6. 6. Ejemplos. iStock Una Web que provee de imágenes libres de derechos a sus suscriptores Tiene un catálogo online con millones de fotos, ilustraciones, imágenes prediseñadas, videos y pistas de audio Fue fundada en 2000 por Bruce Livingston iStock fue adquirida en 2006 por Getty Images que pagó unos 50 millones de €
  7. 7. Cómo funciona iStock Cualquier fotógrafo, camarógrafo o creador se puede convertir en contribuidor de iStock tras rellenar un cuestionario online. Todos los trabajos de los contribuyentes se revisan antes de ponerse a disposición de los clientes. Se controlan parámetros como calidad o autoría. Cada autor recibe entre un 15 y un 40 % del precio de venta de su creación.
  8. 8. Cómo funciona iStock El CEO de iStock dijo en 2010 que pagan 1,2 millones de € semanales en derechos. Hay diferentes tipos de licencia de uso. Desde la básica a la de exclusividad total y libre disponibilidad. El servicio de vídeo funciona desde 2006. La mayoría de las piezas tienen una duración de entre 5 y 30 segundos.
  9. 9. Una breve excursión por iStock http://www.istockphoto.com/es
  10. 10. Ejemplos: Videohive Pertenece al grupo Envato, una suerte de conglomerado del entorno del marketing que vende piezas para diseñadores y creadores. Incluye gráficos, video, audio, fotografía y modelos 3D. Tiene más de 2 millones de compradores y vendedores activos. Su página Web está entre las 200 más visitadas a nivel mundial.
  11. 11. Una breve excursión por Videohive Envato Marketplace: https://market.envato.com
  12. 12. Otros repositorios de vídeo online Shutterstock https://www.shutterstock.com/es Stupeflix https://studio.stupeflix.com/es/
  13. 13. Música online: Jamendo El suministrador de música más grande del mundo. Es una comunidad creada alrededor de la música libre, donde los artistas pueden subir su música gratuitamente y su público descargarla también gratis. Surgió en 2005. El número de artistas y álbumes alojados ha crecido de manera exponencial desde entonces
  14. 14. Música online: Jamendo Características:  Música con licencias Creative Commons o Arte libre  Posible descarga de canciones o de álbumes enteros  Un sistema integrado de recomendación y calificación de álbumes.  Etiquetas y reseñas hechas por la misma comunidad.  Streaming de audio de una canción, álbumes enteros o de 'tus favoritos'  Alojamiento gratuito para los artistas  Enlaces a la Web oficial de cada artista  Se pueden hacer donaciones voluntarias para los artistas
  15. 15. Una breve excursión por Jamendo https://licensing.jamendo.com/es/catalogo/
  16. 16. Otros sitios Web de audio Audiojungle Música libre de derechos Especializada también en efectos de sonido Las piezas son baratas: desde 1 $ https://audiojungle.net/
  17. 17. Otros sitios Web de audio Allvoices Locuciones de locutores profesionales Especialización en el entorno corporativo Nace para atender la demanda de los Call Center y Contact Center http://allvoices.es/lcrcom/
  18. 18. Otros sitios Web de audio https://soundcloud.com/ www.premiumbeat.com/ http://freemusicarchive.org/ http://www.stockmusicsite.com/
  19. 19. Ejercicio práctico. Reporficción Datos del trabajo:  Cada alumno tiene que preparar un reportaje radiofónico ficcionado. La historia tiene que ser real pero no así la puesta en escena. Es una mezcla de géneros: uno informativo y otro no.  Duración del reportaje: entre 2:30 y 3:00  La locución principal la hará cada alumno, pero pueden aparecer otras voces de testimonios ficcionados.
  20. 20. Ejercicio práctico. Reporficción Datos del trabajo:  En el trabajo tiene que haber al menos un fondo musical extraído de alguno de los repositorios online que hemos visto en el tema 4.  Cada trabajo incluirá un mínimo de 5 efectos especiales sonoros localizados en el entorno Web por los alumnos. No se pueden fabricar ad hoc estos efectos.

×