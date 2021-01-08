Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
11 3281 6612 PAGA EN 2 CUOTAS SIN INTERES seguinos en CONSULTAS: 11 4656-4224CONSULTAS: 11 4656-4224 www.perfumeriasmiriam...
INECTO SHAMPU+ACONDICIONADOR SUPER PRECIO $ 299.99 PACK AHORRO SUAVE SHAMPUOACONDIC. X930ML SUPER PRECIO $ 79.99 LINA TOAL...
HIGIENOL MAX PAPEL HIGIENICO 4 X U X 80 M SUPER PRECIO $ 129.99 $ 199.99 DELICARE SUAVIZANTE ROPA X 3 L SUPER PRECIO CAMPA...
Av. Maip� 50 - Vte. l�pez Av. Maip� 165 - Vte. L�pez Tel: 11 4837-9154 Belgrano 16 - Ramos Mej�a Tel: 11 4656-4224 Av. Riv...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Miriam folder enero 2021

14 views

Published on

Miriam folder enero 2021

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Miriam folder enero 2021

  1. 1. 11 3281 6612 PAGA EN 2 CUOTAS SIN INTERES seguinos en CONSULTAS: 11 4656-4224CONSULTAS: 11 4656-4224 www.perfumeriasmiriam.com PODES REALIZAR TU PEDIDO POR WHATSAPP O COMPRAR POR NUESTRA WEB DONDE ENCONTRAS LOS MEJORES PRECIOS EN PRODUCTOS DE PERFUMERIA,COSMETICA, CUIDADO PERSONAL Y LIMPIEZA OFERTAS DE SIEMPRE LIBRE TOALLASFEM. ESPECIALX8 SUPER PRECIO $ 49.99 CALIPSO TOALLA ULTRADELGADAX16 SUPER PRECIO $ 59.99 $ 79.99 REXONA ALCOHOL AEROSOL SUPER PRECIO DERMOGREEN CREMADEPILATORIA KARITE/MANTECA X 120 G SUPER PRECIO $ 99.99 PLUSBELLE JABONTOCADOR 1X140GR SUPER PRECIO $ 29.99 VILLENEUVE JABONLIQ. ANTIBACTERIALX200ML SUPER PRECIO $ 64.99 PACK AHORRO CAPILATIS KERATINA VEGETAL SHAMPOO+ENJX350ML SUPER PRECIO $ 335 FRUCTIS SHAMPO/ACOND. HAIR FOOD X 300 ML SUPER PRECIO $ 269.99 $ 149.99 COALIX SHAMPOO+ACOND. X 240 ML SUPER PRECIO PACK AHORRO VERANO ESTEREO COLOR TRATAMIENTO 2X1 SUPER PRECIO $ 99.99 2X1 HINDS CREMACOROPORAL ALMENDRASX250ML SUPER PRECIO $ 139.99 REXONA EFFICIENT POLVO PEDICO X 100 G SUPER PRECIO $ 69.99 PARTY JABONTOCADOR X 130 g SUPER PRECIO $ 39.99 ST IVES CREMA CORPORAL X532ML SUPER PRECIO $ 249.99 COLGATE PASTADENTAL LUMINOUS WHITE X 50 G SUPER PRECIO $ 79.99
  2. 2. INECTO SHAMPU+ACONDICIONADOR SUPER PRECIO $ 299.99 PACK AHORRO SUAVE SHAMPUOACONDIC. X930ML SUPER PRECIO $ 79.99 LINA TOALLAS FEM. CONALAS X 8 U SUPER PRECIO $ 29.99 GOICOECHEA GELVERANOX400ML SUPER PRECIO$ 299.99 PAMPERS PA�ALESHIPER ROJO M X 48/ G X 40/ XG X32/ XXG 30 SUPER PRECIO $ 329.99 $ 89.99 POLYANA DEO HOMBRE /MUJER SUPER PRECIO $ 49.99 POLYANA SHAMPOO/ENJUAGUE DPX 300 SUPER PRECIO $ 149.99 GLADE REPUESTOECON. PARAAPARATO X 175 G SUPER PRECIO EXCELLENCE TINTURA KIT SUPER PRECIO $ 399.99 PANTENE SHAMPOO/ACOND X200ML SUPER PRECIO $ 119.99 ESTEREO COLOR TINTURA KIT SUPER PRECIO $ 109.99 NIVEA HOMBRE/ MUJER SUPER PRECIO $ 99.99 $ 84.99BARCELONA INIESTA/MESSI SUPER PRECIO INECTO SHAMPU+ACONDICIONADOR X 400 ML SUPER PRECIO $ 249.99 PACK AHORRO $ 69.99 KIMBIES TOALLITAS HUMEDAS X48 U SUPER PRECIO $ 29.99 DONCELLA TOALLAFEM. SUPER PRECIO SENSODYNE PASTADENTAL BLANQUEADOR EXTRAFRESH X 90 G SUPER PRECIO $ 189.99 ELVIVE SHAMPOO/ ENJUAGUE X 400 ML SUPER PRECIO $ 199.99 $ 69.99 SEDAL SHAMPOO/ACONDICIONADOR X 190 SUPER PRECIO
  3. 3. HIGIENOL MAX PAPEL HIGIENICO 4 X U X 80 M SUPER PRECIO $ 129.99 $ 199.99 DELICARE SUAVIZANTE ROPA X 3 L SUPER PRECIO CAMPANITA PA�UELOSDESC. X75U SUPER PRECIO $ 37.99 $ 79.99 DRIVE LIQ. ROPA X 800 ML SUPER PRECIO GLADE DESODORANTEAEROSOL X360C3 SUPER PRECIO $ 69.99 LYSOFORM DESIFECTANTE AEROX360ML SUPER PRECIO $ 129.99 $ 89.99 ESCUDO INSECTICIDAMMM SUPER PRECIO MAGISTRAL DET.LIMON X300ML SUPER PRECIO $ 69.99 GRAMBY JABONLIQ.ROPA X 800 SUPER PRECIO $ 69.99 DRIVE JABONPOLVOROPA X 800 SUPER PRECIO $ 89.99 $ 99.99 CUCATRAPAERO CUCARACHAS/ HORMIGAS/ARA�AS SUPER PRECIO VIVERE SUAVIZANTE ROPA PLANCHAFAC.X 810 ML SUPER PRECIO $ 89.99 $ 109.99 BAYGON INSECTICIDAMMM SUPER PRECIO SUSSEX ROLLO COCINA X 3 UNID. X 50 PA�OS SUPER PRECIO $ 49.99 CALIPSO PROTECTORES FEM. NORMALX 50 SUPER PRECIO $ 79.99 FRUCTIS SHAMPOO/ACOND X 350 ML SUPER PRECIO $ 149.99 $ 49.99 AYUDINGEL MAXIMAPUREZA MENTA/ X 700 ML SUPER PRECIO POETT LIMPIADOR X900ML SUPER PRECIO $ 49.99 $ 89.99 MOSQUITRAP AERO MATAMOSCASY MOSQUITOS SUPER PRECIO
  4. 4. Av. Maip� 50 - Vte. l�pez Av. Maip� 165 - Vte. L�pez Tel: 11 4837-9154 Belgrano 16 - Ramos Mej�a Tel: 11 4656-4224 Av. Rivadav�a 14042 - Ramos Mej�a Tel: 11 4656-4224 Av. de Mayo 55 - Ramos Mej�a Tel: 11 4656-4476 Almirante Brown 816 - Mor�n Tel: 11 6088-4999 Belgrano 157 - Mor�n Tel: 11 4629-1352 Av. Rivadavia 16089 - Haedo Tel. 4460-2660 Locales: $ 79.99DUFOUR DEO SUPER PRECIO OKEY JABONLIQ.C/BOMBA X500ML SUPER PRECIO $ 99.99 $ 349.99 TENA INCONTINENCIA MEDIUM MUJER X 10 U SUPER PRECIO NOSOTRAS TOALLAS FEM. CLASICA RAPISEC X 16 SUPER PRECIO $ 99.99 NOSOTRAS PROTECTORES FEM. RESPIRABLE X 15 SUPER PRECIO $ 49.99 NOSOTRAS TOALLAS FEM. NORMALX 16 SUPER PRECIO $ 99.99 CALIPSO TOALLAS FEM. NORMALC/GELX 16 SUPER PRECIO $ 49.99 TENA PROTECTOR ULTRAMINI X 8 U SUPER PRECIO $ 94.99 $ 279.99 TENA INCONTINENCIA MEDIUM MUJER X 10 U SUPER PRECIO AKTIOL REPELENTE INSECTOS X 90 G SUPER PRECIO $ 119.99 HIGIENOL PAPELHIGIENICO EXPORTX6X30MC/U SUPER PRECIO $ 99.99 CIF DETERGENTEACTIVE GELX500ML SUPER PRECIO $ 79.99 LISS MEGAROLLO COCINAAMARILLO/ VIOLETAX 200 H SUPER PRECIO $ 69.99 BABYSECHIPER PA�ALES ULTRAPROTECTOR MX52/GX44/XGX36/XXGX34 SUPER PRECIO $ 379.99 DELICARE JABON LIQ. ROPA X 3 L SUPER PRECIO $ 229.99 $ 49.99 CIF ANTIGRASA DPX 450 SUPER PRECIO ARIEL JABONLIQ.ROPA DOY PACK X 2.7L SUPER PRECIO $ 349.99 CIF CREMOSOORIGINAL X750G SUPER PRECIO $ 99.99 ALA DETERGENTEPLUS LIMONX750ML SUPER PRECIO $ 49.99 VIM LAVANDINA PARAINODOROSX300 SUPER PRECIO $ 89.99 $ 289.99 QUERUBIN SUAVIZANTEROPA DPX3L SUPER PRECIO ESCUDO REPELENTE INSECTOS X130GR SUPER PRECIO $ 119.99

×