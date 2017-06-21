A. COLAGENOPATIAS I. LUPUS. II. DERMATOMIOSITIS. III. ESCLERODERMIA. IV. ENF. MIXTA
LUPUS 1. LUPUS ERITEMATOSO CUTÁNEO CRÓNICO (LECC) O LUPUS DISCOIDE. 2. LUPUS ERITEMATOSO SUBAGUDO (LESA) 3. LUPUS ERITEMAT...
1. LUPUS ERITEMATOSO CUTÁNEO CRÓNICO (LECC) O LUPUS DISCOIDE. 1. Lesión primaria: Placas Eritematosas. 2. Lesión secundari...
2. LUPUS ERITEMATOSO SUBAGUDO.
3. LUPUS ERITEMATOSO SISTÉMICO 1. Lesión Primaria: Eritema malar en alas de mariposa. 2. Dx: LES (4 CRITERIOS DE LOS 11) 3...
II. DERMATOMIOSITIS 1. Lesión primaria: Eritema y edema liláceo, periocular heliotropo. 2. Dx Dermatomiositis.
III. ESCLERODERMIA CUTÁNEA 1. Lesión primaria: Placa esclerótica. 2. Lesión secundaria: Atrofia. 3. Dx: Esclerodermia cutá...
III. ESCLERODERMIA SISTÉMICA. 1. Lesión Primaria: Placas Escleroticas brillantes. 2. Lesión Secundaria: cicatriz. 3. Dx: E...
B. FARMACODERMIAS. 1. Exantema Medicamentoso. 2. Urticaria. 3. Eritema Pigmentado Fijo. 4. Eritrodermia. 5. Eritema Multif...
1. EXANTEMA MEDICAMENTOSO. 1. Lesión Primaria: Eritema. 2. Lesión Secundaria: papulas, petequias, vesículas y ampollas. 3....
DERMATOLOGIA.

Imágenes dermatológicas, Micosis, ectoparasitosis, Leishmaniasis, Enfermedades eritematoescamosas, eczemas, enfermedades ampollosas, conectivopatias, farmacodermias, tumores benignos y malignos,

  1. 1. A. COLAGENOPATIAS I. LUPUS. II. DERMATOMIOSITIS. III. ESCLERODERMIA. IV. ENF. MIXTA
  2. 2. LUPUS 1. LUPUS ERITEMATOSO CUTÁNEO CRÓNICO (LECC) O LUPUS DISCOIDE. 2. LUPUS ERITEMATOSO SUBAGUDO (LESA) 3. LUPUS ERITEMATOSO SISTÉMICO (LES)
  3. 3. 1. LUPUS ERITEMATOSO CUTÁNEO CRÓNICO (LECC) O LUPUS DISCOIDE. 1. Lesión primaria: Placas Eritematosas. 2. Lesión secundaria: Atrofia, telangiectasias, zonas hipo e hiperpigmentadas, escamas foliculares, con borde adherentes en clavo de tapicero. 3. DX: Lupus eritematoso cutáneo crónico. 4. Tto: Fotoprotección, Corticoide tópicos, Sulfato de cloroquina o hidroxicloroquina.
  4. 4. 2. LUPUS ERITEMATOSO SUBAGUDO.
  5. 5. 3. LUPUS ERITEMATOSO SISTÉMICO 1. Lesión Primaria: Eritema malar en alas de mariposa. 2. Dx: LES (4 CRITERIOS DE LOS 11) 3. Tto: Corticoides e Inmunosupresores.
  6. 6. II. DERMATOMIOSITIS 1. Lesión primaria: Eritema y edema liláceo, periocular heliotropo. 2. Dx Dermatomiositis.
  7. 7. III. ESCLERODERMIA CUTÁNEA 1. Lesión primaria: Placa esclerótica. 2. Lesión secundaria: Atrofia. 3. Dx: Esclerodermia cutánea segmentaria. 4. Tto: Calcipotriol, corticoides locales o intralesionales, Fisioterapia.
  8. 8. III. ESCLERODERMIA SISTÉMICA. 1. Lesión Primaria: Placas Escleroticas brillantes. 2. Lesión Secundaria: cicatriz. 3. Dx: Esclerodermia Sistémica. 4. Tto: Protección al frio, cuidados higienico dietéticos, Vasodilatadores, Corticoides orales.
  9. 9. B. FARMACODERMIAS. 1. Exantema Medicamentoso. 2. Urticaria. 3. Eritema Pigmentado Fijo. 4. Eritrodermia. 5. Eritema Multiforme. 6. Sx de Steven Jhonson. 7. NET. Necrólisis epidérmica Tóxica.
  10. 10. 1. EXANTEMA MEDICAMENTOSO. 1. Lesión Primaria: Eritema. 2. Lesión Secundaria: papulas, petequias, vesículas y ampollas. 3. Dx: Exantema medicamentoso. 4. Dx diferencial: Exantemas infecciosos. 5. Tto: Suspensión o sustitución de la droga. Antihistaminicos. Corticoides.

