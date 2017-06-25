Reunion inicial junio 3 años

Tutora: LINA REUNIÓN INICIAL (JUNIO) EDUCACIÓN INFANTIL 3 AÑOS
¿QUÉ SUPONE? ¿QUIÉN SE ADAPTA? ¿CÓMO PODEMOS AYUDARLE EN CASA?
• Es muy importante. • Sale del ambiente familiar donde se siente seguro, protegido • Se amplía su mundo de relaciones • D...
¿QUIÉN SE ADAPTA? • La familia tiene una gran influencia en el niño en este momento. • la forma de cómo asimile esta separ...
¿CÓMO PODEMOS AYUDARLE? • Transmitirle tranquilidad, seguridad y confianza, motivándolos desde el inicio • No prolongar en...
RECOMENDACIONES También podemos ayudarles a hacerse mayores acostumbrándoles a realizar una serie de tareas que implique m...
alimentación Abandono del biberón y del chupete, por las deformaciones que puede provocar en el paladar Alimentos bien mas...
Aseo y limpieza personal  Ya pueden empezar a vestirse y desvestirse solitos  Aprovechar el verano para quitarle el paña...
Relación con los demás  No responder a las rabietas, que buscan llamar la atención del adulto. Dirigir la atención del ni...
Modo de incorporación LUNES MARTES MIERCOLES JUEVES VIERNES 11 12 13 14 15 1 HORA (3 GRUPOS) •9:30 a 10:30 •11:00 a 12:00 ...
ROPA BABI Puños de goma elástica Botones delanteros nombre Con cinta para colgar ZAPATILLA S con velcro PANTALONE S Con ci...
ALMUERZO MOCHILA SIN RUEDAS BOTELLA DE AGUA CON EL NOMBRE PUESTO CON SU NOMBRE
MATERIAL SOCIALIZADO: 30 € SE NECESITA PADRE/MADRE TESORERO/A
FAMILIA SIEMPRE LOCALIZABLE para cambia rle accident es enfermed ad tendrán que darle a la tutora varios números de teléfo...
BLOG elauladelina.blogspot.com.es
Gracías por vuestra atención ¡¡¡ Nos vemos en sept iembre !!!
