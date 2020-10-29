Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ABORDAJE DE UN PROBLEMA EDUCATIVO RICARDO JOSÉ ARIZ IBAÑEZ Curso: FORMULACIÓN DE PROYECTOS DE TECNOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA JOSÉ LU...
1. INTRODUCCIÓN En el presente informe se aborda la metodología de formulación de proyectos del marco lógico, mediante la ...
2. DESARROLLO DEL INFORME PARTE I 2.1 Mapa conceptual de los elementos más importantes de la metodología de formulación de...
Identificar la mayor cantidad posible de involucrados directos o indirectos que influyan en el proyecto Define los involuc...
2.2 El marco lógico como metodología para la solución del problema de notas y boletines en la institución educativa La vic...
También proporciona información pertinente y cualificada para la toma de decisiones, al resumir la complejidad del proyect...
b. Árbol de objetivos
2.5 Esquema grafico de los pasos, componentes y elementos esenciales de la de la metodología Marco Lógico en respuesta al ...
Algunas de las imágenes que forman parte del anterior esquema gráfico fueron tomadas de internet, no poseen derechos de au...
2.6 Breve reflexión de la utilización del Marco Lógico en la producción de un proyecto de tecnología educativa en coherenc...
3. CONCLUSIONES La metodología de marco lógico proporciona un sistema ordenado de componentes para la formulación de proye...
4. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS Betancourt, D. (2017). Marco Lógico: Definición, elaboración y ejemplo detallado. Obtenido d...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ricardo ariz entregable_2_informe

53 views

Published on

proyectos

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ricardo ariz entregable_2_informe

  1. 1. ABORDAJE DE UN PROBLEMA EDUCATIVO RICARDO JOSÉ ARIZ IBAÑEZ Curso: FORMULACIÓN DE PROYECTOS DE TECNOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA JOSÉ LUIS AGUILAR CAMACHO UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTANDER UDES CAMPUS VIRTUAL CV-UDES MONTERÍA SEPTIEMBRE 29 DE 2020
  2. 2. 1. INTRODUCCIÓN En el presente informe se aborda la metodología de formulación de proyectos del marco lógico, mediante la descripción de sus elementos más importantes, también se realiza un análisis del cómo y porque vincular dicha metodología en la solución de un problema de tecnología educativa que se viene presentando en la institución educativa La Victoria de la ciudad de Montería – Córdoba. En la segunda parte se plantean los pasos utilizados en la metodología Marco Lógico para la planeación de proyectos de tecnología educativa, haciendo un énfasis especial en las herramientas árbol de problemas y árbol de objetivos, siendo aplicadas al problema educativo abordado, sugiriendo así una posible solución al mismo. Para finalizar, se reflexiona sobre la producción de un proyecto de tecnología educativa a partir del Marco Lógico, en coherencia con el problema abordado y en relación a su justificación y pertinencia para la institución antes mencionada.
  3. 3. 2. DESARROLLO DEL INFORME PARTE I 2.1 Mapa conceptual de los elementos más importantes de la metodología de formulación de proyectos Marco Lógico. El presente mapa conceptual se basa en la teoría y conceptos encontrados en el “Libro Electrónico Multimedial – LEM: Formulación de Proyectos de Tecnología Educativa “ escrito por Jorge Andrick Parra Valencia (2020) y el sitio web de Ingenio Empresa “Marco Lógico: Definición, elaboración y ejemplo detallado” escrito por Diego Betancourt (2017).
  4. 4. Identificar la mayor cantidad posible de involucrados directos o indirectos que influyan en el proyecto Define los involucrados pensando en sus intereses, expectativas y necesidades Se entrevistan involucrados para identificar el problema como una realidad negativa, observable y verificable Estructura el problema en causas, consecuencias y efectos indirectos Junto a los involucrados, se diseña el proyecto como un estudio de alternativas que desactivan las causas del problema Expresa las soluciones a las causas del problema, es la expresión positiva del árbol de problemas Diseñar estrategias identificando alternativas o medios que solucionen el problema Esquema de relaciones entre la estrategia optima, los objetivos y las acciones Resumen sistemático del proyecto, desarrollada y revisada por la mayor cantidad de involucrados Resumen Sintético del proyecto Niveles de la estructura analítica de proyecto: 1. Objetivo Principal / Propósito 2. Objetivos Específicos / Fines 3. Resultados Esperados / Componentes 4. Actividades Manera de prever los progresos actuales o finales del proyecto Evalúan y monitorea los indicadores Condiciones no controlables y consideradas ciertas, que de cumplirse afectarían los resultados del proyecto Explicación documental de los pasos aplicados en la formulación de la propuesta Seguimiento de la eficiencia y la efectividad del proyecto METODOLOGÍA DE MARCO LÓGICO IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL PROYECTO ANÁLISIS DE PROBLEMA O PROCESO DISEÑO PARTICIPATIVO PLANEACIÓN DEL PROYECTO 7. Formulación Documental de la Propuesta 8. Monitoreo y Evaluación 1. Matriz de Involucrados 2. Árbol de Problema 3. Árbol de Objetivos 4. Análisis de Alternativas se define se realiza se realizan se definen 5. Estructura Analítica del Proyecto 6. Matriz de Marco Lógico I. Resumen Narrativo del Proyecto II. Indicadores Objetivamente Verificables III. Fuentes y Medios de Verificación IV. Supuestos
  5. 5. 2.2 El marco lógico como metodología para la solución del problema de notas y boletines en la institución educativa La victoria de Montería. La institución educativa La Victoria se encuentra en zona rural del municipio de Montería - Córdoba, es una institución pequeña que cuenta con 16 docentes, un rector y menos de 500 estudiantes. Un problema vigente, es el manejo manual de las notas y boletines escolares por medio de hojas de cálculo especializadas, esto no permite una compilación y registro en tiempo real de las notas estudiantiles, realizando su diligenciamiento y consolidación solo al finalizar cada periodo académico, produciendo retrasos en la revisión de las calificaciones por parte de los docentes, los cuales deben esperar que el rector genere los informes y boletines. Con la metodología de Marco Lógico es posible identificar, planificar y gestionar un proyecto educativo que proporcione una solución pertinente, eficaz y eficiente a este problema, de manera flexible, lógica y organizada, promoviendo la participación activa y creativa de la comunidad educativa en el diseño del mismo. 2.3 Justificación de la aplicación del Marco Lógico como respuesta a la problemática analizada en la institución educativa La victoria. Para dar solución al problema que presenta la institución educativa La Victoria se hace necesaria la formulación, diseño y ejecución de un proyecto de tecnología educativa utilizando la metodología de Marco Lógico, esta brinda una estructura sistemática y permite reconocer, planear y administrar dicho proyecto, proporcionando regulación y lógica en cada etapa del mismo, por medio de sus herramientas esquemáticas que facilitan la formulación sistemática y coherente del proyecto tales como: la matriz de involucrados, el árbol de problemas, el árbol de objetivos, estructura analítica del proyecto o la matriz de marco lógico.
  6. 6. También proporciona información pertinente y cualificada para la toma de decisiones, al resumir la complejidad del proyecto y destacar sus aspectos importantes, así es más sencillo establecer las relaciones entre los elementos del proyecto y determinar indicadores ligados al éxito del mismo; todo esto mientras agiliza la comunicación y el entendimiento de las partes involucradas (Comunidad Educativa). PARTE II 2.4 Árbol de problemas y árbol de objetivos, aplicados al problema educativo de la institución educativa La Victoria. a. Árbol de problemas
  7. 7. b. Árbol de objetivos
  8. 8. 2.5 Esquema grafico de los pasos, componentes y elementos esenciales de la de la metodología Marco Lógico en respuesta al problema educativo abordado en la institución educativa La Victoria.
  9. 9. Algunas de las imágenes que forman parte del anterior esquema gráfico fueron tomadas de internet, no poseen derechos de autor y son libres para su descarga, modificación y su uso no comercial. Para mayor veracidad anexo las direcciones de donde se encontraron.  Análisis de involucrados https://www.pngocean.com/gratis-png-clipart- wppjk/descargar  Árbol de problemas https://www.stickpng.com/es/img/naturaleza/raices/raices- y-arbol-de-color-ilustracion  Árbol de objetivos https://www.pinterest.es/pin/821766263233626114/  Análisis de alternativas https://www.pngguru.com/free-transparent- background-png-clipart-brcco/download  Estructura Analítica https://www.pngguru.com/free-transparent-background- png-clipart-eljgr/download  Matriz de Marco Lógico https://www.pngguru.com/free-transparent- background-png-clipart-agrbn/download  Monitoreo y Evaluación https://www.pngguru.com/free-transparent- background-png-clipart-cgfce
  10. 10. 2.6 Breve reflexión de la utilización del Marco Lógico en la producción de un proyecto de tecnología educativa en coherencia con el problema abordado en la institución educativa La Victoria. Para la institución educativa La Victoria es muy importante solucionar sus dificultades ya sean misionales, de gestión, administrativas, académicas, financieras o comunitarias, por ello, la utilización de estrategias que ayuden a conseguirlo son bien recibidas por la comunidad educativa, así pues, la formulación de un proyecto que resuelva la dificultad tecnológica en cuestión utilizando la metodología de Marco Lógico, resulta conveniente porque tiene en cuenta a todos los actores y procesos de gestión involucrados en el problema, asegurando así una solución efectiva y eficiente para el mismo. Esta metodología permite a la institución, sistematizar y esquematizar el proyecto de una manera organizada y lógica, algo que se refleja en sus propósitos, resultados, recursos y las actividades del mismo; también incentiva la comunicación de los diferentes actores de la comunidad educativa, al involucrarlos en la planeación, diseño y desarrollo del proyecto, todo esto en busca de la equidad, funcionalidad y eficiencia. Otro aspecto a tener en cuenta, es que su planeación gira en torno a objetivos claros, esto permite que las actividades sean pertinentes, sin malgastar recursos humanos o financieros. Para concluir, el marco lógico fortalece la gestión y estamentos de la institución, mientras ayuda a solucionar sus necesidades.
  11. 11. 3. CONCLUSIONES La metodología de marco lógico proporciona un sistema ordenado de componentes para la formulación de proyectos, permitiendo una planeación y desarrollo eficiente para cada etapa de los mismo, al utilizar diferentes estrategias y herramientas para este fin; por este motivo se hace un instrumento importante para dar solución a los problemas que presenten las instituciones educativas Los componentes que presenta dicha metodología se ordenan de manera eficiente, permitiendo a los involucrados participar activamente en el mismo y enfocando la planeación, el diseño y desarrollo del proyecto en problema sus causas y consecuencias. Para un mejor análisis, el marco lógico utiliza sus herramientas árbol de problemas y árbol de objetivos, con los cuales es posible detallar, esquematizar y simplificar el problema educativo en cuestión. Esta metodología para la formulación de proyectos educativos, se hace importante para cualquier institución u organización que desee solucionar problemas de cualquier índole, brindando soluciones pertinentes, eficientes, eficaces y contextualizadas, involucrando de la mejor manera los recursos con los que disponga la institución interesada.
  12. 12. 4. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS Betancourt, D. (2017). Marco Lógico: Definición, elaboración y ejemplo detallado. Obtenido de Ingenio Empresa: https://ingenioempresa.com/metodologia- marco-logico/ Parra, J. (2020). Libro Electrónico Multimedial: Formulación de Proyectos de Tecnología Educativa. Bucaramanga: Centro de Educación Virtual CVUDES. Obtenido de https://aulavirtual- eew.cvudes.edu.co/publico/lems/L.000.003.MTDA/contenido_LEM.html

×