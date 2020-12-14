Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Four no-bake autumn desserts to share on Friendsgiving Image source: theseasonedmom.com Javier Burillo Home Blogs About Co...
Image source: tasteofhome.com Javier Burillo Home Blogs About Contacts
The weather starts to get a little chilly during autumn nights. While the best way to fight off the cold is by pouring one...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Four no-bake autumn dessert to share on friendsgiving

9 views

Published on

Four no-bake autumn dessert to share on friendsgiving

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Four no-bake autumn dessert to share on friendsgiving

  1. 1. Four no-bake autumn desserts to share on Friendsgiving Image source: theseasonedmom.com Javier Burillo Home Blogs About Contacts
  2. 2. Image source: tasteofhome.com Javier Burillo Home Blogs About Contacts
  3. 3. The weather starts to get a little chilly during autumn nights. While the best way to fight off the cold is by pouring oneself some hot drink or filling the house with the aroma of baked desserts, some days just call for no-fuss, no-bake desserts. Dessert chef Javier Burillo shares on this blog a few recipes to add to the joy of Friendsgiving. A Slow-Cooker Apple Pudding Cake warms the belly just right. To make the dessert, prepare 2 cups all- purpose flour, 2/3 cup plus ¼ sugar (separated), 1 teaspoon salt, ½ cold butter, 3 teaspoons baking powder, 1 cup 2 percent milk, 1-1/2 cups orange juice, ½ cup honey, 2 tablespoons melted butter, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1-1/3 cups sour cream, ¼ cup confectioner’s sugar, and 2 medium peeled and chopped tart apples. Follow the full recipe here. The Cinnamon Caramel Apples recipe makes good use of all the harvest during apple-picking season. The recipe gives a new kick to the traditional caramelized apple, making it a delight for both children and adults. For health buffs out there, try making the Pumpkin Pecan Frozen Yogurt. Use 1-quart fat-free frozen vanilla yogurt and mix it with ½ cup canned pumpkin, 1/3 cup brown sugar, ¼ chopped toasted pecans, ¾ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. Apple Yogurt Parfaits are perfect for those wanting to keep a low profile on their Friendsgiving winner recipes, says Javier Burillo. Mix nutmeg and applesauce in a small bowl. Next, place 1 tablespoon granola into parfait glasses. Follow up with 1/3 cup yogurt layer on each glass, topped with ¼ cup applesauce, with granola sprinkles. Javier Burillo Home Blogs About Contacts

×