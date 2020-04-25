Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Javier Arza Fern�ndez LOS ROLES DEL TELETUTOR Curso Femxa Teleformaci�n
Contextualiza la actividad ROLES DEL TELETUTOR El tutor debe dise�ar la actividad para que est� directamente relacionada c...
Definir los objetivos de la actividad colaborativa ROLES DEL TELETUTOR Plantea metas de aprendizaje evaluables y reales. R...
Adopta un papel de mediador, facilitador y gu�a de aprendizaje ROLES DEL TELETUTOR Debe responder, asistir y resolver las ...
Funciones divididas en 3 etapas ROLES DEL TELETUTOR I. Inicial: Dise�o y planificaci�n de la actividad y formaci�n de grup...
GRACIAS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Los roles del Teletutor

25 views

Published on

Los roles del Teletutor, por Javier Arza

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Los roles del Teletutor

  1. 1. Javier Arza Fern�ndez LOS ROLES DEL TELETUTOR Curso Femxa Teleformaci�n
  2. 2. Contextualiza la actividad ROLES DEL TELETUTOR El tutor debe dise�ar la actividad para que est� directamente relacionada con los objetivos de aprendizaje, pero que tambi�n haga referencia a una situaci�n real de trabajo.
  3. 3. Definir los objetivos de la actividad colaborativa ROLES DEL TELETUTOR Plantea metas de aprendizaje evaluables y reales. Red�ctalos de forma clara para evitar confusiones o interpretaciones err�neas.
  4. 4. Adopta un papel de mediador, facilitador y gu�a de aprendizaje ROLES DEL TELETUTOR Debe responder, asistir y resolver las incidencias de los participantes en cuestiones t�cnicas, organizativas y procedimentales.
  5. 5. Funciones divididas en 3 etapas ROLES DEL TELETUTOR I. Inicial: Dise�o y planificaci�n de la actividad y formaci�n de grupos. II. Desarrollo: informar sobre la actividad, orientaci�n y motivaci�n de los alumnos. III. Final: evaluaci�n, comparativa del resultado final con los criterios de evaluaci�n.
  6. 6. GRACIAS

×