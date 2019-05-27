Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO DIRECCIÓN ACADÉMICA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN, HUMA...
1. INFORMACIÓN GENERAL: INSTITUCIÓN: UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD: FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN, HU...
3. DESCRIPCIÓN DE LA ASIGNATURA: Es necesario presentar a la Didáctica General no como algo hecho, definitivo y consolidad...
Aplica los fundamentos filosóficos, científicos, técnicos y afectivos en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje en el área ps...
6. UNIDADES CURRICULARES: UNIDAD N°: 1 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: FUNDAMENTOS TEÓRICOS DE LA DIDÁCTICA GENERAL NÚMERO DE HORAS P...
1.3. Educación y la Didáctica 3,00 2,00 2,50 3 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos ...
UNIDAD N°: 2 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: LOS MÉTODOS DIDÁCTICOS Y SUS PROCESOS. NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 30,00 RESULTADOS DE A...
• 2.2.1. Aspectos filosóficos, sociológicos, pedagógicos, psicológicos, etc • 2.2.2. Escuela Nueva, Escuela tradicional, T...
TÉCNICA: Pruebas - Pruebas Escritas Objetivas TÉCNICA: Observación - Cuestionario en Saberes Previos TÉCNICA: Evaluación d...
UNIDAD N°: 3 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: FORMACIÓN DEL DOCENTE NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 30,00 RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA ...
3.3. Funciones del docente 3,00 2,00 2,50 11 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos en...
UNIDAD N°: 4 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: PLANIFICACIÓN DIDACTICA NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 30,00 RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DE L...
• 4.2.1. Definición e importancia • 4.2.2. Necesidad de una planificación renovada • 4.2.3. Niveles de planificación educa...
7. PROYECTO INTEGRADOR DE SABERES: Calidad de vida en la personas con necesidades educativas especiales. 8. METODOLOGÍA: M...
9. ESCENARIOS DE APRENDIZAJE: 10. PONDERACIÓN PARA LA EVALUACIÓN DEL ESTUDIANTE POR ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE: COMPONENTE...
11. RELACIÓN DE LA ASIGNATURA CON LOS RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DEL PERFIL DE EGRESO DE LA CARRERA: Resultados de Aprendiz...
12.BIBLIOGRAFÍA 12.1. BÁSICA: • Didáctica escolar para alumnos con TDAH Casajús Angel Alfaomega • Didáctica y aprendizaje ...
12. PERFIL DEL DOCENTE: Ecuatoriano, nacido el 06 de Noviembre de 1974, Riobamba, Licenciado en Informática Aplicada a la ...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO DIRECCIÓN ACADÉMICA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN, HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA DE LICENCIATURA EN PSICOPEDAGOGÍA (R) SÍLABO DE LA ASIGNATURA DE DIDACTICA GENERAL DOCENTE: ALEX PATRICIO TOBAR ESPARZA PERÍODO ACADÉMICO: ABRIL 2019 - AGOSTO 2019 LUGAR Y FECHA DE ELABORACIÓN: Riobamba, 04 de abril de 2019
  2. 2. 1. INFORMACIÓN GENERAL: INSTITUCIÓN: UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD: FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN, HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA: LICENCIATURA EN PSICOPEDAGOGÍA (R) NOMBRE DE LA ASIGNATURA: DIDACTICA GENERAL CÓDIGO DE LA ASIGNATURA: PSP6107.4.3 SEMESTRE: CUARTO SEMESTRE PERÍODO ACADÉMICO: ABRIL 2019 - AGOSTO 2019 MODALIDAD: PRESENCIAL NIVEL DE FORMACIÓN: TERCER NIVEL UNIDAD DE FORMACIÓN CURRICULAR: CIENCIAS BASICAS TIPO DE ASIGNATURA: OBLIGATORIA NÚMERO DE SEMANAS EFECTIVAS DE CLASES: 16 NÚMERO DE HORAS POR SEMANA DE ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE ASISTIDAS POR EL DOCENTE Componente Docencia 3,00 Componente de Prácticas de Aplicación y Experimentación de los Aprendizajes 2,00 NÚMERO DE HORAS POR SEMANA REALIZADAS POR EL ESTUDIANTE: Componente de Aprendizaje Autónomo 2,50 TOTAL DE HORAS POR SEMANA DE LA ASIGNATURA: 7,50 TOTAL DE HORAS POR EL PERÍODO ACADÉMICO: 120 TÍTULO(S) ACADÉMICO(S) DEL DOCENTE: LICENCIADO EN CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION PROFESOR DE INFORMATICA APLICADA A LA EDUCACION MAGISTER EN DOCENCIA Y CURRICULO PARA LA EDUCACION SUPERIOR PRERREQUISITOS: ASIGNATURA: CÓDIGO: 2. PRERREQUISITOS Y CORREQUISITOS: CORREQUISITOS: ASIGNATURA: CÓDIGO:
  3. 3. 3. DESCRIPCIÓN DE LA ASIGNATURA: Es necesario presentar a la Didáctica General no como algo hecho, definitivo y consolidado, sino como una ciencia teórica, práctica, artística y crítica, en la que el futuro docente reconozca el conflicto y la contradicción como factores de cambio a partir de estrategias viables orienten la reestructuración de la práctica educativa; y consecuentemente a la construcción del conocimiento de una manera dialéctica, la misma que proporciona a los estudiantes las bases para su formación docente y les provee las herramientas necesarias para que su práctica pedagógica se desarrolle con eficiencia, eficacia y efectividad. Al mismo tiempo que se relaciona de manera directa e indirecta con las demás disciplinas de la carrera, contribuyendo al cumplimiento de su misión y visión al formar profesionales emprendedores, con bases científicas y axiológicas, sustentando en las políticas sobre el cambio de la Matriz Productiva y el Plan Nacional de Desarrollo Toda una vida. Además, contribuye al cumplimiento de los objetivos de la carrera ya que los futuros docentes aprenderán a investigar, planificar, ejecutar y evaluar técnicamente los procesos educativos propiciando aprendizajes éticos, significativos, integrales, relevantes y pertinentes, los mismos que se articulan con el perfil profesional de los estudiantes, quienes con probidad ejecutarán la docencia de manera científica, técnica y contextualizada con metodologías y técnicas didácticas de acuerdo con las tendencias curriculares actualizadas y las tics. El sílabo de la asignatura de Didáctica General está constituido por cuatro unidades. La primera y segunda unidad pretende valorar el papel que juega la didáctica como disciplina básica en la formación docente y las principales perspectivas, objeto, límites y posibilidades de la didáctica y su sentido interactivo con el currículum, la tercera unidad contribuye a la comprensión de los enfoques, teorías, modelos y fundamentos de la didáctica como disciplina pedagógica y la cuarta unidad analiza críticamente los elementos didácticos y reconoce su importancia en la planificación y ejecución didáctica, destaca el ambiente de aprendizaje, la comunicación educativa, la designación de tareas y las actividades de retroalimentación y refuerzo pedagógico durante el proceso docente-educativo. 4. COMPETENCIA(S) DEL PERFIL PROFESIONAL A LA QUE APORTA A LA ASIGNATURA: Competencia genérica de la Carrera Aplica los fundamentos filosóficos, científicos y técnicos en el área Psicológica y Pedagógica mediante el análisis crítico para el ejercicio profesional con eficiencia y pertinencia. Competencias específicas de la asignatura de Didáctica General que aporta al cumplimiento de la competencia genérica de la Carrera 1. Valora el papel que juega la didáctica como disciplina pedagógica aplicada en la formación de docentes y estudiantes a través de la reflexión del nuevo rol que les corresponde cumplir de manera consciente sobre la base de la necesidad de desarrollar los rasgos propios del educando y del educador del siglo XXI. 2. Critica las principales perspectivas, objeto, límites y posibilidades de la didáctica y su sentido interactivo con el currículum, mediante un estudio amplio y sistemático de su accionar para valorar críticamente la importancia y utilidad de esta disciplina en la práctica docente. 3. Sintetiza los enfoques, teorías, modelos y fundamentos de la Didáctica como disciplina pedagógica, mediante el análisis crítico-comparativo, se apropie de cada una de ellas y las aplica conscientemente según el contexto sociocultural en el que está inmerso. 4. Genera la planificación didáctica según los lineamientos del Ministerio de Educación, tomando en cuenta los fundamentos filosóficos, pedagógicos, psicológicos y sociológicos, el ambiente de aprendizaje, la edu- comunicación, la designación de tareas, actividades de retroalimentación y recuperación pedagógico con pertinencia e inclusividad para un efectivo desarrollo del proceso educativo. 5. RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DEL PERFIL DE EGRESO A LOS QUE APORTA LA ASIGNATURA
  4. 4. Aplica los fundamentos filosóficos, científicos, técnicos y afectivos en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje en el área psicológica y pedagógica mediante el análisis reflexivo, crítico y comparativo acorde al contexto socio cultural en el que se desarrolla la acción educativa y contribuya en la mejora de la calidad educativa. Valora el papel de la didáctica como disciplina básica en la formación docente con argumentos críticos sobre la base de la teoría científica de la educación con la finalidad de desarrollar las capacidades propias del educador del siglo XXI. Critica las perspectivas, objeto, límites y posibilidades de la didáctica y su sentido interactivo con el currículum con argumentos científicos con la finalidad de contribuir en su proceso formativo. Sintetiza los enfoques, teorías, modelos y fundamentos de la Didáctica como disciplina pedagógica con pertinencia, acomodándolos a la realidad circundante para que los futuros maestros contribuyan en la mejora de la calidad educativa. Elabora la planificación didáctica bajo los lineamientos propuestos por el Ministerio de Educación, destacando el ambiente de aprendizaje, la edu-comunicación, designación de tareas, actividades de retroalimentación y recuperación pedagógico, para un efectivo.
  5. 5. 6. UNIDADES CURRICULARES: UNIDAD N°: 1 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: FUNDAMENTOS TEÓRICOS DE LA DIDÁCTICA GENERAL NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 30,00 RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD: - Valora el papel de la didáctica como disciplina básica en la formación docente con argumentos críticos sobre la base de la teoría científica de la educación con la finalidad de desarrollar las capaci CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN: 1.Reconoce las funciones propias del profesor en el proceso educativo. 2.Explica las relaciones que existen entre Pedagogía, Educación, Didáctica, Enseñanza y Aprendizaje. 3. Analiza los criterios erróneos de la Didáctica y reorienta su objeto de estudio. 4. Argumenta el rol que debe cumplir un verdadero docente. CONTENIDOS ¡Qué debe saber, hacer y ser? TEMPORALIZACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD UNIDADES TEMÁTICAS Horas Semana ACTIVIDADES DE DOCENCIA ACTIVIDADES PRÁCTICAS DE APLICACIÓN Y EXPERIMENTACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE AUTÓNOMO Docencia Aprendiz aje y Experime ntación Trabajo Autóno mo 1.1. Conceptualización e Introducción a la Didáctica 3,00 2,00 2,50 1 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos en la temática. La profesora asiste el aprendizaje de los estudiantes y promueve el debate académico Por grupos los estudiantes presentan en forma dramatizada o presentación cada una de las perspectivas de la didáctica, y establecen conclusiones. Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Reflexión de los estudiantes acerca de la motivación presentada Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Evidenciar los trabajos en su portafolio digital o impreso • 1.1.1. El papel de los educadores • 1.1.2. Funciones de los profesores. • 1.1.3. El maestro frente a la calidad de educación. • 1.1.4. La didáctica y la formación de los educadores. 1.2. División de la Didáctica 3,00 2,00 2,50 2 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos en la temática. La profesora asiste el aprendizaje de los estudiantes y promueve el debate académico Por grupos los estudiantes presentan en forma dramatizada o presentación cada una de las perspectivas de la didáctica, y establecen conclusiones. Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Reflexión de los estudiantes acerca de la motivación presentada Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Evidenciar los trabajos en su portafolio digital o impreso • 1.2.1. Matética • 1.2.2. Sistemática • 1.2.3. Metódica • 1.2.4. Qué es enseñar y Qué es aprender?
  6. 6. 1.3. Educación y la Didáctica 3,00 2,00 2,50 3 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos en la temática. La profesora asiste el aprendizaje de los estudiantes y promueve el debate académico Por grupos los estudiantes presentan en forma dramatizada o presentación cada una de las perspectivas de la didáctica, y establecen conclusiones. Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Reflexión de los estudiantes acerca de la motivación presentada Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Evidenciar los trabajos en su portafolio digital o impreso • 1.3.1. Didáctica, su significado desde la etimología y la semántica • 1.3.2. División de la Didáctica • 1.3.3. La Didáctica es Ciencia técnico-artística • 1.3.4. La Didáctica es ciencia innovadora 1.4. Profesor y la Didáctica, elementos de la Didáctica 3,00 2,00 2,50 4 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos en la temática. La profesora asiste el aprendizaje de los estudiantes y promueve el debate académico Por grupos los estudiantes presentan en forma dramatizada o presentación cada una de las perspectivas de la didáctica, y establecen conclusiones. Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Reflexión de los estudiantes acerca de la motivación presentada Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Evidenciar los trabajos en su portafolio digital o impreso • 1.4.1. Pensamiento del profesor y conceptualización de la enseñanza • 1.4.2. Pensamiento del Profesor y semántica de la enseñanza • 1.4.3. Pensamiento del profesor y sintaxis de la enseñanza • 1.4.4. Pensamiento del Profesor y Pragmática de la Enseñanza • 1.4.5. Elementos de la Didáctica TOTAL DE HORAS 12,00 8,00 10,00 MÉTODOS Y TÉCNICAS EVALUACIÓN DIAGNOSTICA: - Al iniciar un periodo académico o de una unidad didáctica, mediante test u observación FORMATIVA: - Para mejorar y establecer ajustes sobre la marcha, , ejemplo autoevaluación, heteroevaluación y coevaluación SUMATIVA: - Utilizamos para la evaluación de productos, es decir los procesos terminados, rubrica de evaluación TÉCNICA: Pruebas - Pruebas Escritas Objetivas TÉCNICA: Observación - Cuestionario en Saberes Previos TÉCNICA: Evaluación de Desempeño - Diario Bitácora - Mapa Mental - Portafolio - Rúbrica
  7. 7. UNIDAD N°: 2 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: LOS MÉTODOS DIDÁCTICOS Y SUS PROCESOS. NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 30,00 RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD: - Critica las perspectivas, objeto, límites y posibilidades de la didáctica y su sentido interactivo con el currículum con argumentos científicos con la finalidad de contribuir en su proceso formativo. CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN: 1. Interpreta las diferentes perspectivas y concepciones fundamentales de la Didáctica como disciplina pedagógica. 2.Valora los principios didácticos como ejes que orientan la práctica docente. 3. Analiza críticamente la aportación del saber didáctico a la mejora de los procesos de enseñanza – aprendizaje en la claseconsiderando el contexto. 4. Reflexiona sobre la importancia del conocimiento didáctico para su aplicación en el aula como ecosistema de aprendizaje. 5.Explica y genera una opción propia de la didáctica como disciplina básica para la formación del profesorado. 6. Valora los modelos de enseñanza-aprendizaje con una visión didáctica coherente. CONTENIDOS ¡Qué debe saber, hacer y ser? TEMPORALIZACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD UNIDADES TEMÁTICAS Horas Semana ACTIVIDADES DE DOCENCIA ACTIVIDADES PRÁCTICAS DE APLICACIÓN Y EXPERIMENTACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE AUTÓNOMO Docencia Aprendiz aje y Experime ntación Trabajo Autóno mo 2.1. Metodología Didáctica en Educación 3,00 2,00 2,50 5 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos en la temática. La profesora asiste el aprendizaje de los estudiantes y promueve el debate académico Por grupos los estudiantes presentan en forma dramatizada o presentación cada una de las perspectivas de la didáctica, y establecen conclusiones. Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Reflexión de los estudiantes acerca de la motivación presentada Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Evidenciar los trabajos en su portafolio digital o impreso • 2.1.1. En que consiste la metodología didáctica • 2.1.2. Didáctica Tradicional - Didáctica Actual • 2.1.3. Programación de proceso enseñanza aprendizaje • 2.1.4. Síntesis del proceso enseñanza aprendizaje 2.2. Una perspectiva desde la Didáctica General 3,00 2,00 2,50 6 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos en la temática. La profesora asiste el aprendizaje de los estudiantes y promueve el debate académico Por grupos los estudiantes presentan en forma dramatizada cada una de las perspectivas de la didáctica, y establecen conclusiones. Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Reflexión de los estudiantes acerca de la motivación presentada. Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Evidenciar los trabajos en su portafolio digital o impreso
  8. 8. • 2.2.1. Aspectos filosóficos, sociológicos, pedagógicos, psicológicos, etc • 2.2.2. Escuela Nueva, Escuela tradicional, Tecnocrática y Crítica • 2.2.3. Las teorías pertenecientes: Psicología educativa: Conductista, Gestalt, humanismo, Cognoscitivismo. • 2.2.4. Las teorías pertenecientes: Sociología de la educación: Funcionalismo, Estructural funcionalismo, Teoría de la Reproducción, Teoría de la Resistencia 2.3. Técnicas de enseñanza 3,00 2,00 2,50 7 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos en la temática. La profesora asiste el aprendizaje de los estudiantes y promueve el debate académico Por grupos los estudiantes presentan en forma dramatizada cada una de las perspectivas de la didáctica, y establecen conclusiones. Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Reflexión de los estudiantes acerca de la motivación presentada Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Evidenciar los trabajos en su portafolio digital o impreso • 2.3.1. Definición de Técnica • 2.3.2. Una aproximación a las técnicas de enseñanza aprendizaje • 2.3.3. Diferentes Técnicas de enseñanza: lectura comentada, debate dirigido, lluvia de ideas, dramatización • 2.3.4. Diferentes Técnicas de enseñanza: Expositiva, método de caso, trabajo grupal. 2.4. Estrategias y Recursos Didacticas 3,00 2,00 2,50 8 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos en la temática. La profesora asiste el aprendizaje de los estudiantes y promueve el debate académico Por grupos los estudiantes presentan en forma dramatizada o presentación cada una de las perspectivas de la didáctica, y establecen conclusiones. Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Reflexión de los estudiantes acerca de la motivación presentada Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Evidenciar los trabajos en su portafolio digital o impreso • 2.4.1. Que es una estrategia didáctica • 2.4.2. Que es un Recursos didáctico • 2.4.3. Usos y recursos para el aprendizaje dentro del aula. • 2.4.4. Estrategias didácticas para el logro de los aprendizajes esperados. TOTAL DE HORAS 12,00 8,00 10,00 MÉTODOS Y TÉCNICAS EVALUACIÓN DIAGNOSTICA: - Al iniciar un periodo académico o de una unidad didáctica, mediante test u observación FORMATIVA: - Para mejorar y establecer ajustes sobre la marcha, , ejemplo autoevaluación, heteroevaluación y coevaluación SUMATIVA: - Utilizamos para la evaluación de productos, es decir los procesos terminados, rubrica de evaluación
  9. 9. TÉCNICA: Pruebas - Pruebas Escritas Objetivas TÉCNICA: Observación - Cuestionario en Saberes Previos TÉCNICA: Evaluación de Desempeño - Diario Bitácora - Mapa Mental - Portafolio - Rúbrica
  10. 10. UNIDAD N°: 3 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: FORMACIÓN DEL DOCENTE NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 30,00 RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD: - · Sintetiza los enfoques, teorías, modelos y fundamentos de la Didáctica como disciplina pedagógica con pertinencia, acomodándolos a la realidad circundante para que los futuros maestros contribuyan e CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN: 1. Apoya la tarea docente para que los alumnos alcancen altos logros de aprendizaje y competencias 2. Valora críticamente los modelos de enseñanza – aprendizaje y estructuran una visión propia que armonice el paradigma de desarrollo con el de intervención didáctica más coherente. 2. Interpreta el papel que juegan los fundamentos teóricos de la didáctica en la práctica docente. CONTENIDOS ¡Qué debe saber, hacer y ser? TEMPORALIZACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD UNIDADES TEMÁTICAS Horas Semana ACTIVIDADES DE DOCENCIA ACTIVIDADES PRÁCTICAS DE APLICACIÓN Y EXPERIMENTACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE AUTÓNOMO Docencia Aprendiz aje y Experime ntación Trabajo Autóno mo 3.1. Importancia del maestro y el profesor 3,00 2,00 2,50 9 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos en la temática. La profesora asiste el aprendizaje de los estudiantes y promueve el debate académico Por grupos los estudiantes presentan en forma dramatizada o presentación cada una de las perspectivas de la didáctica, y establecen conclusiones. Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Reflexión de los estudiantes acerca de la motivación presentada Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Evidenciar los trabajos en su portafolio digital o impreso • 3.1.1. La función del profesorado en las instituciones escolares • 3.1.2. Factores que condicionan la práctica docente • 3.1.3. La interacción entre profesor y alumnos • 3.1.4. Rol del maestro 3.2. Cualidades que debe tener el docente 3,00 2,00 2,50 10 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos en la temática. La profesora asiste el aprendizaje de los estudiantes y promueve el debate académico Por grupos los estudiantes presentan en forma dramatizada o presentación cada una de las perspectivas de la didáctica, y establecen conclusiones. Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Reflexión de los estudiantes acerca de la motivación presentada Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Evidenciar los trabajos en su portafolio digital o impreso • 3.2.1. Que es un docente • 3.2.2. Función investigativa • 3.2.3. Función orientadora • 3.2.4. Función docente metodológica
  11. 11. 3.3. Funciones del docente 3,00 2,00 2,50 11 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos en la temática. La profesora asiste el aprendizaje de los estudiantes y promueve el debate académico Por grupos los estudiantes presentan en forma dramatizada o presentación cada una de las perspectivas de la didáctica, y establecen conclusiones. Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Reflexión de los estudiantes acerca de la motivación presentada Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Evidenciar los trabajos en su portafolio digital o impreso • 3.3.1. Preparar las clases • 3.3.2. Buscar y preparar materiales para los alumnos, aprovechar todos los lenguajes • 3.3.3. Motivar al alumnado • 3.3.4. Docencia centrada en el estudiante, considerando la diversidad. • 3.3.5. Ofrecer tutoría y ejemplo • 3.3.6. Investigar en el aula con los estudiantes, desarrollo profesional continuado • 3.3.7. Colaboración en la gestión del centro 3.4. Estilos de Aprendizaje y enseñanza 3,00 2,00 2,50 12 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos en la temática. La profesora asiste el aprendizaje de los estudiantes y promueve el debate académico Por grupos los estudiantes presentan en forma dramatizada o presentación cada una de las perspectivas de la didáctica, y establecen conclusiones. Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Reflexión de los estudiantes acerca de la motivación presentada Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Evidenciar los trabajos en su portafolio digital o impreso • 3.4.1. Estilos de Aprendizaje • 3.4.2. Estilos de Aprendizaje en funcion de los estudiantes • 3.4.3. Métodos de enseñanza • 3.4.4. Aprendizaje transversal , integrado e intercultural TOTAL DE HORAS 12,00 8,00 10,00 MÉTODOS Y TÉCNICAS EVALUACIÓN DIAGNOSTICA: - - Al iniciar un periodo académico o de una unidad didáctica, mediante test u observación FORMATIVA: - - Para mejorar y establecer ajustes sobre la marcha, , ejemplo autoevaluación, heteroevaluación y coevaluación SUMATIVA: - - Utilizamos para la evaluación de productos, es decir los procesos terminados, rubrica de evaluación TÉCNICA: Pruebas - Pruebas Escritas Objetivas TÉCNICA: Observación - Cuestionario en Saberes Previos TÉCNICA: Evaluación de Desempeño - Debate - Ficha de trabajo individual y/o grupal - Mapa Mental - Portafolio - Rúbrica
  12. 12. UNIDAD N°: 4 NOMBRE DE LA UNIDAD: PLANIFICACIÓN DIDACTICA NÚMERO DE HORAS POR UNIDAD: 30,00 RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD: - · Elabora la planificación didáctica bajo los lineamientos propuestos por el Ministerio de Educación, destacando el ambiente de aprendizaje, la edu-comunicación, designación de tareas, actividades d CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN: 1. Valora críticamente el rol que cumple cada elemento didáctico en la construcción del conocimiento. 2. Argumenta sobre la importancia de la planificación didáctica en el proceso educativo. 3. Investiga sobre el currículum vigente del Ministerio de Educación. 4. Elabora la planificación didáctica según las directrices del Ministerio de Educación. 5. Reconoce la importancia de propiciar ambientes de aprendizaje afectivos. CONTENIDOS ¡Qué debe saber, hacer y ser? TEMPORALIZACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE DE LA UNIDAD UNIDADES TEMÁTICAS Horas Semana ACTIVIDADES DE DOCENCIA ACTIVIDADES PRÁCTICAS DE APLICACIÓN Y EXPERIMENTACIÓN ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE AUTÓNOMO Docencia Aprendiz aje y Experime ntación Trabajo Autóno mo 4.1. Elementos del Proceso Didáctico 3,00 2,00 2,50 14 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos en la temática. La profesora asiste el aprendizaje de los estudiantes y promueve el debate académico Por grupos los estudiantes presentan en forma dramatizada o presentación cada una de las perspectivas de la didáctica, y establecen conclusiones. Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Reflexión de los estudiantes acerca de la motivación presentada Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Evidenciar los trabajos en su portafolio digital o impreso • 4.1.1. Contexto (problemas) • 4.1.2. Educando • 4.1.3. Educador • 4.1.4. Objetivos • 4.1.5. Contenidos • 4.1.6. Métodos • 4.1.7. Técnicas • 4.1.8. Recursos • 4.1.9. Evaluación • 4.1.10. Curriculo 4.2. Planificación Didáctica 3,00 2,00 2,50 15 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos en la temática. La profesora asiste el aprendizaje de los estudiantes y promueve el debate académico Por grupos los estudiantes presentan en forma dramatizada o presentación cada una de las perspectivas de la didáctica, y establecen conclusiones. Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Reflexión de los estudiantes acerca de la motivación presentada Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Evidenciar los trabajos en su portafolio digital o impreso
  13. 13. • 4.2.1. Definición e importancia • 4.2.2. Necesidad de una planificación renovada • 4.2.3. Niveles de planificación educativa 4.3. Ejecución Didáctica 6,00 4,00 5,00 16 Exploración de conocimientos previos de los estudiantes para introducirlos en la temática. La profesora asiste el aprendizaje de los estudiantes y promueve el debate académico Por grupos los estudiantes presentan en forma dramatizada o presentación cada una de las perspectivas de la didáctica, y establecen conclusiones. Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Reflexión de los estudiantes acerca de la motivación presentada Organización y preparación de la dramatización por grupo de estudiantes de las perspectivas de la didáctica. Evidenciar los trabajos en su portafolio digital o impreso • 4.3.1. El ambiente del aprendizaje. • 4.3.2. La comunicación educativa. • 4.3.3. Actividades, tareas intra y extra clase • 4.3.4. retroalimentación y recuperación pedagógica. • 4.3.5. Macro, meso y micro currículo TOTAL DE HORAS 12,00 8,00 10,00 MÉTODOS Y TÉCNICAS EVALUACIÓN DIAGNOSTICA: - - Al iniciar un periodo académico o de una unidad didáctica, mediante test u observación FORMATIVA: - - Para mejorar y establecer ajustes sobre la marcha, , ejemplo autoevaluación, heteroevaluación y coevaluación SUMATIVA: - - Utilizamos para la evaluación de productos, es decir los procesos terminados, rubrica de evaluación TÉCNICA: Pruebas - Pruebas Escritas Objetivas TÉCNICA: Observación - Cuestionario en Saberes Previos TÉCNICA: Evaluación de Desempeño - Debate - Ficha de trabajo individual y/o grupal - Mapa Mental - Portafolio - Rúbrica
  14. 14. 7. PROYECTO INTEGRADOR DE SABERES: Calidad de vida en la personas con necesidades educativas especiales. 8. METODOLOGÍA: METODOS: • Aprendizaje por Descubrimiento • Clase Magistral • Clase Invertida • Aprendizaje activo. • Aprendizaje Colaborativo. • Aprendizaje Cooperativo • Constructivista - Participativo • Investigación - Acción • Taller Pedagógico TÉCNICAS E INSTRUMENTOS: TÉCNICAS INSTRUMENTOS • Pruebas: Pruebas Escritas Objetivas • Observación: Cuestionario en Saberes Previos • Evaluación de Desempeño: Debate Diario Bitácora Ficha de trabajo individual y/o grupal Mapa Mental Portafolio Rúbrica RECURSOS: • Aula • Aula virtual • Blog • Bibliografia Especializada • Fotocopias • Herramientas Web 2.0 • Laptops • Proyector • Videotutoriales
  15. 15. 9. ESCENARIOS DE APRENDIZAJE: 10. PONDERACIÓN PARA LA EVALUACIÓN DEL ESTUDIANTE POR ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE: COMPONENTE ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE Primer Parcial % (Puntos): Segundo Parcial % (Puntos): DOCENCIA (Asistido por el profesor) 40 40 • Conferencias, Seminarios, Estudios de Casos, Foros, Clases en Línea, Servicios realizados en escenarios laborables. • Experiencias colectivas en proyectos: sistematización de prácticas de investigación-intervención, proyectos de integración de saberes, construcción de modelos y prototipos, proyectos de problematización, resolución de problemas, entornos virtuales, entre otros. • Evaluaciones orales, escritas entre otras. PRÁCTICAS DE APLICACIÓN Y EXPERIMENTACIÓN 30 30 • Actividades desarrolladas en escenarios experimentales o laboratorios, prácticas de campo, trabajos de observación, resolución de problemas, talleres, manejo de base de datos y acervos bibliográficos entre otros.Actividades desarrolladas en escenarios experimentales o laboratorios, prácticas de campo, trabajos de observación, resolución de problemas, talleres, manejo de base de datos y acervos bibliográficos entre otros. ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE AUTÓNOMO 30 30 • Lectura, análisis y compresión de materiales bibliográficos y documentales tanto analógicos como digitales, generación de datos y búsqueda de información, elaboración individual de ensayos, trabajos y exposiciones. PROMEDIO 100% 100% • Aula de clase • Ambientes Virtuales • Biblioteca
  16. 16. 11. RELACIÓN DE LA ASIGNATURA CON LOS RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DEL PERFIL DE EGRESO DE LA CARRERA: Resultados de Aprendizaje que aportan al Perfil de Egreso de la Carrera: Nivel de Contribución: (ALTA - MEDIA - BAJA: Al logro de los R. de A. del perfil de egreso de la Carrera) Evidencias de Aprendizaje: El estudiante es capaz de: A ALTA B MEDIA C BAJO • Valora el papel de la didáctica como disciplina básica en la formación docente con argumentos críticos sobre la base de la teoría científica de la educación con la finalidad de desarrollar las capacidades propias del educador del siglo XXI. X Elabora resúmenes esquematizados de los contenidos analizados. Sintetiza la información mediante organizadores gráficos Construye conceptualizaciones de Educación, Pedagogía y Didáctica y establecen relaciones y diferencias. Evidenciados en el portafolio estudiantil impreso o digital. • Critica las perspectivas, objeto, límites y posibilidades de la didáctica y su sentido interactivo con el currículum con argumentos científicos con la finalidad de contribuir en su proceso formativo. X Elabora resúmenes esquematizados de los contenidos analizados. Sintetiza la información mediante organizadores gráficos. Evidencia en el portafolio digital • · Sintetiza los enfoques, teorías, modelos y fundamentos de la Didáctica como disciplina pedagógica con pertinencia, acomodándolos a la realidad circundante para que los futuros maestros contribuyan en la mejora de la calidad educativa. X Elaboran resúmenes esquematizados de los contenidos analizados. Sintetiza la información mediante organizadores gráficos. Preparan exposiciones y con solvencia académica y actitud crítica socializan en el aula. • · Elabora la planificación didáctica bajo los lineamientos propuestos por el Ministerio de Educación, destacando el ambiente de aprendizaje, la edu-comunicación, designación de tareas, actividades de retroalimentación y recuperación pedagógico, para un efectivo desarrollo del proceso educativo. X Elabora resúmenes esquematizados de los contenidos analizados. Construye objetivos generales y específicos y al mismo tiempo material didáctico en base a contenidos previamente seleccionados para el efecto. Elabora planes de clase en forma grupal e individual acorde al ME. Sintetiza la información mediante organizadores gráficos.
  17. 17. 12.BIBLIOGRAFÍA 12.1. BÁSICA: • Didáctica escolar para alumnos con TDAH Casajús Angel Alfaomega • Didáctica y aprendizaje grupal. Izquierdo Arellano Enrique Imprenta Cosmos • Didáctica general Blacio Guzmán Galo Enrique Universidad Técnica Particular de Loja • Didáctica universitaria en entornos virtuales de enseñanza - aprendizaje Bautista Pérez Guillermo Ediciones Narcea, S.A. 12.2. COMPLEMENTARIA: • Medina, Antonio. (2009). Didáctica General, Editorial Pearson Prentice Hall UNED, Madrid – España. • Villarroel, Jorge. (2004). Didáctica General, Ibarra – Ecuador. • Ministerio de Educación. (2016). Currículum. Quito – Ecuador. • Actualización y Fortalecimiento Curricular de la Educación General Básica. (2010) Ministerio de Educación. Quito-Ecuador. • Blacio, Galo. (1995). Didáctica General.Universidad Técnica Particular de Loja. • Currículo Ministerio de Educación. (2016). • Clima social escolar. • Izquierdo, Enrique (1996). Didáctica y aprendizaje grupal. Imprenta Cosmos. • Leiva Zea, Francisco (1990) Didáctica General para una Educación Comprometida con el Cambio Social. • Tips educativos. Carrillo Fernández Paulina. Trillas. • PerrenoudPhilippe (2001). La formación de los docentes en el siglo XXI, In Revista de Tecnología Educativa Santiago – Chile XIV, nº 3, pp. 503 – 523. 12.3. WEBGRAFÍA:
  18. 18. 12. PERFIL DEL DOCENTE: Ecuatoriano, nacido el 06 de Noviembre de 1974, Riobamba, Licenciado en Informática Aplicada a la Educación, en la Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo año 2006, Magíster en Docencia y Currículo para la Educación Superior, Universidad Técnica de Ambato, año 2012, Docente de la Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación Humanas y Tecnologías, desde el 1 de Diciembre del 2011 en las asignaturas de Informática Tic, Metodología de la Investigación y Técnicas de Estudio, Fundamentos de la Investigación y Problematización, Tutorías - Proyectos de Grado, Gestión Curricular, Coordinador de Vinculación con la Colectividad, adicionalmente Capacitador de las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (Tic I – Tic II) acreditado por el Ministerio de Educación. Coordinador de los cursos SiProfe Impartidos por el Ministerio de Educación. Capacitador del Departamento de Perfeccionamiento Docente e Innovación Pedagógica de la UNACH. Delegado por el Posgrado a la Comisión de Evaluación y Acreditación de la UNACH, reconocimiento al Resaltante Desempeño y Destacado Liderazgo Educativo Cultural y Social, El grado de Doctor Honoris Causa, Veracruz, México, en reconocimiento al Resaltante Desempeño y Destacado Liderazgo Educativo Cultural y Social, El grado de La Orden Dorada Magisterial, Veracruz, México, Dr Honoris causa, Universidad Global, Cusco Perú RESPONSABLE(S) DE LA ELABORACIÓN DEL SÍLABO: Nombre: ALEX PATRICIO TOBAR ESPARZA f)............................................. LUGAR Y FECHA: Riobamba, 04 de abril de 2019 13. REVISIÓN Y APROBACIÓN ________________________ Msc. LUZ ELISA MORENO ARRIETA DIRECTOR(A) DE CARRERA

