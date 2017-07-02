The Committee for Medici- nal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the Euro- pean Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended appro...
*On June 22nd ,2017 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Rituxan Hycela (rituximab and hya- luronidase human) fo...
the person’s Torso , it’ll automati- cally adjust to their size and squeeze the patient entire chest . This improves blood...
R e s e a r c h e r s d e v e l o p m i c r o n e e d l e p a t c h f o r f l u v a c c i n a t i o n : A National Institu...
*Atco Laboratories Required Medi- cal Representative For Ghul- shan,Jouhar and Clifton defence socity. Candidate Must Be G...
Pakistan Pharma Career Door is a Facebook Social Group created by Dr.Javeriya Ansari (Pharmacsit) on 1st November, 2014 wi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pakistan Pharma Career Door Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 3

47 views

Published on

Pakistan Pharma Career Door Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 3 by Dr. Javeriya Ansari( Pharmacist)

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
47
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Pakistan Pharma Career Door Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 3

  1. 1. The Committee for Medici- nal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the Euro- pean Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of two new drugs, Maviret and Vosevi for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection in adults. Maviret (AbbVie Ltd), administered once daily as three oral tablets, contains the NS3/4A protease in- hibitor glecaprevir (100 mg) and the NS5A inhibi- tor pibrentasvir (40 mg). Vosevi (Gilead Sci- ences) is a once-daily single tablet that contains the nucleotide analogue nonstructural protein NS5B polymerase inhibi- tor sofosbuvir (400 mg), the HCV NS5A in- hibitor velpatasvir (100 mg), and the novel pan- genotypic HCV NS3/4A protease inhibitor voxilaprevir (100 mg). "Both Maviret and Vosevi are active against all geno- types of the virus and, with some differences between the two medi- cines, may be specifically useful in some patients who failed or cannot use previously available therapies," said in a news release. "As this is considered to be of major public health interest in terms of therapeutic innovation, both medicines were evaluated under the EU's accelerated assessment mechanism, which aims to speed up patients' ac- cess to new medicines where there is an unmet medical need," Detailed recommenda- tions for the use of Maviret and Vosevi will be provided in the sum- mary of product charac- teristics after the European Commission grants marketing authorization. Volume 3, Issue 3 2nd JULY, 2017 WEEKLY PHARMA NEWSLETTER The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an epinephrine prefilled syringe (Symjepi, Adamis Pharmaceuti- cals) for the emergency treatment of allergic reac- tions (type I), including anaphylaxis. "Symjepi provides two single dose syringes of 0.3 mg epinephrine (adrenaline), which is considered the drug of choice for immediate administration in acute anaphylactic reactions to insect stings or bites, allergic reaction to foods (such as nuts), drugs and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise- induced anaphylaxis." CHMP Backs Two Pan-Genotypic Antivirals for Hep C FDA Approves New Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe PAKISTAN PHARMA CAREER DOOR NEWSLETTER CHMP Backs Two Pan- Genotypic Antivirals for Hep C 1 FDA Approves New Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe 1 New Drug Approvals 2 New Discoveries 3 Pharma News 4 Classified 5 Info about Pakistan Pharma Career Door 6 Useful Information 6 Inside this issue: INTERESTING INFO : 1– A chicken egg is one giant cell, One chicken egg is about 100times larger than average cell in our body. 2-Your Brain memory has the potential to hold 2.5million gigabytes of Data, you can record and hold 300years of videos in your brain . ********* BY DR.JAVERIYA ANSARI ( PHARMACIST)
  2. 2. *On June 22nd ,2017 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Rituxan Hycela (rituximab and hya- luronidase human) for subcutane- ous injection in certain blood cancers. Roche announced that the US (FDA) approved Rituxan Hycela™ inj. (rituximab and hyaluronidase human) for subcutaneous (under the skin) injection, for the treat- ment of adults with the following blood cancers: previously untreated and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and previously untreated *On June 22nd ,2017 U.S. FDA approved Haegarda inj., the first C1 Esterase Inhibitor (Human) for subcutaneous (under the skin) administration to prevent Heredi- tary Angioedema (HAE) attacks in adolescent and adult patients. **** *On June 23rd,2017 , U.S.FDA approved Betrixaban capsules , BEVYXXA is a factor Xa (FXa) inhibitor indicated for the prophy- laxis of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness who are at risk for thromboembolic complications due to moderate or severe restricted mobility and other risk factors for VTE. ******* P A G E 2 and previously treated chronic lym- phocytic leukaemia (CLL). This new treatment includes the same mono- clonal anti- body as intra- venous Rituxan® (rituximab) in combination with hyaluronidase human, an enzyme that helps to deliver rituximab un- der the skin. ******* The FDA announcement also included approval of the Oncomine Dx Target Test (ThermoFisher Sci- entific), a next-generation sequenc- ing (NGS) test. It can detect multiple gene muta- tions (eg, BRAF, ROS1, and EGFR) for lung cancer in a single test from a single tissue specimen. The new approvals for dabrafenib and trametinib are based on Study BRF113928, a non- randomized, noncomparative, open-label trial in patients with lo- cally confirmed BRAF V600E muta- tion–positive metastatic NSCLC. There were three cohorts in the trial. It is first targeted treatment for this rare mutation. The US Food and Drug Administra- tion (FDA) has granted full approvals to two targeted therapies the drugs, dabrafenib (Tafinlar) and trametinib (Mekinist), both from Novartis to be used in combi- nation for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with BRAF V600E mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test. P A K I S T A N P H A R M A C A R E E R D O O R INTERESTING INFORMATION : FDA Approves Targeted Drug Combo for Lung Cancer: NEW DRUG APPROVALS :
  3. 3. the person’s Torso , it’ll automati- cally adjust to their size and squeeze the patient entire chest . This improves blood flow to heart and brain giving the patient a fight- ing chance and retrieving back the breathe . Autopulse can save countless lives . 2- ROBOTIC LEG BRACE : Toyaota has introduced a motor- ized Leg Brace. The Mechanical Frame fits round the person’s Leg and is attached to a treadmill and monitor , so that partially paralyzed people can practice walking. The brace is aimed at those severly 1- AUTOMATED CPR SYSTEM : The autopulse is an automated CPR System.It’s made on Resuscitation on the move and will carry on when Medics have their hands full. In the cases of sudden cardiac ar- rest simple place the device around paralyzed on oneside , it helps the paralyzed people to get back on their feets. In one study, researchers measured MPOD in 56 children (aged 8 to 9 years), assessed their academic per- formance, and measured their 3-day dietary intake of lutein and zeaxanthin. Another study investigated the relation- ship between MPOD and performance on a challenging cognitive task in 49 children (aged 8 to 10 years). 4- Leafy Green (Lutein & Zeax- anthin) Good for the Eyes Also Boost Kids' Brain Function. A team of researchers in University of Illinois, conducted two studies that used macular pigment optical density (MPOD) to measure concentrations of lutein and zeaxanthin, both of which are retinal carotenoids in the eyes. They found that retinal lutein and zeax- anthin are positively related to aca- demic achievement in children, even when controlling for other factors, such as aerobic fitness, body composition, and intelligence quotient (IQ). The researchers found that children with higher MPOD responded to cogni- tive tasks more efficiently, especially in tasks requiring attention control. P A G E 3 NEW DISCOVERIES : NEW DISCOVERIES : economically mother’s produce richer milk for sons than daugh- ters , their milk contain 2.8% fat for male and 1.7% fat for female baby. Poor Mothers produce richer milk for female baby with 2.6% fat and for male 2.3% fat. Breast milk for female babies con- tain more calcium for their faster growth . Mother’s produce more milk for female babies as compare to male ones . 3-Male and female babies receive different nutrients in breast milk: Level of different nutrients in Breast milk have long lasting effect on the child’s Growth and develop- ment. Nutrients are tailored by nature to meet different growth needs . Through research it is found that V O L U M E 3 , I S S U E 3 “Innovation is the ability to see change as an opportunity - not a threat” ~STEVE JOBS NEW DISCOVERIES :
  4. 4. R e s e a r c h e r s d e v e l o p m i c r o n e e d l e p a t c h f o r f l u v a c c i n a t i o n : A National Institutes of Health- funded study led by a team at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University has shown that an influenza vaccine can produce robust immune responses and can be administered safely with an experimental patch of dissolving microneedles. The method is an alternative to needle-and-syringe immunization; with further development, it could eliminate the discomfort of an in- jection as well as the inconvenience and expense of visiting a flu clinic. molecule that causes the body to produce antibodies against an en- zyme called PCSK9 (Proprotein covertase subtilisin/kexin type 9)is made in liver , which plays a role in preventing the clearance of low density lipoprotein cholesterol ("bad" cholesterol) from the blood. P A G E 4 Vaccine that lowers choles- terol offers hope of immuniz- ing against cardiovascular disease A vaccine to immunise people against high levels of cholesterol and the narrowing of the arteries caused by build-up of fatty material (atherosclerosis) may be possible following successful results in mice. Now, a phase I trial in patients has started to see if the findings trans- late to humans. The study, which is published today in the European Heart Journal , is the first to show that it is possible to immunise genetically modified mice with a provide benefit to patients suffering from rare diseases or conditions. About FDA Orphan Drug Designation: The FDA's Orphan Drug Designa- tion program provides orphan status to drugs and biologics which are defined as those intended for the safe and effective treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare dis- eases or conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S., or that affect more than 200,000 people but are not expected to re- cover the costs of developing and marketing a treatment drug. Or- phan Drug Desig. confers special incentives to the drug developer, including tax credits on the clinica- lopment costs, prescription drug user fee waivers and a possible seven-year period of marketing ex- clusivity in the U.S. for the drug if it subsequently receives the first FDA approval for the disease or condi- tion for which it has such designa- tion. June 26, 2017 -- Conatus Pharma- ceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Conatus' drug candidate IDN- 7314 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a disease affecting bile ducts in the liver which can lead to cirrhosis and liver failure. The FDA's Orphan Drug Designation program is intended to encourage the development of drugs and biologics that may P A K I S T A N P H A R M A C A R E E R D O O R INTERESTING FACTS : FDAGrantsConatusOrphanDrugDesignationforIDN-7314fortheTreatmentof Primary sclerosing cholangitis(PSC) Link to check Pharma News: http://www.pharmatimes.com Link to check FDA News & Events Updates: https://www.fda.gov/Drugs/NewsEvents/ ucm130958.htm
  5. 5. *Atco Laboratories Required Medi- cal Representative For Ghul- shan,Jouhar and Clifton defence socity. Candidate Must Be Graduate And Minimum 6 Months Experi- ence. Interested candidates send their CV on Junaid_nabi@yahoo.com ________________________ *Due to Expansion Obs required experience(min 6 months) and en- ergetic medical representative for the territories of 1. Old Karachi 2. FB Area 3. Landhi Korangi. Company offers ethical working environment, handsome package, medical facility, quarterly incentive and internal promotion. Waqar Ahmed(DSM) 0301-2321791 ———————————————— mentioning applied position in sub- ject line.Share relevant resumes in Ms Word format. ——————————————————— Searching for good candidates for Quality Control Dept as Officer /Sr. Officer , individual having Pharm – D/Chemistry with minimum 1-2 years’ relevant experience will be prefer, good salary structure and other benefits , if you or your beloved one are interested for this position , please send cv : muhammad.ibrahim@pharmevo.biz ——————————————————— One of the leading pharmaceutical company is looking for a 1-2 years experienced MBBS/PharmD candi- date for Medical Affairs department. Location KARACHI.Share your cv at farrukh.najam@martindow.com —————————————————-— wal pur . Handsome salary package will be offered to selected candi- dates with motorcycle policy and very good salary package. Criteria. One to two years experience candi- dates will be preferred with no age limit. Send your resume at imranbmb786@gmail.com —————————————————- Sr. Officer QA required for a phar- maceutical industry. Male candi- date with 2 to 3 years experience can apply at rashidak313@gmail.com ————————————————— Gremed laboratories Karachi (Nutraceutical) needs spo/sspo for Nutra division to be based at Baha- Pharma five Karachi seat vacant for SPO Rahim yar khan Pharma five Email cv on rana.saif18@gmail.com ———————————————————— National Pharmaceutical required Engineering Manager candidate must have at least 8 years of Phar- maceutical Experience interested candidate may send resume at dr.arif@hotmail.com P A G E 5 *Abbott Nutrition International is looking future oriented candidates for the position of Territory Manager in sales Karachi. Area (Clifton Defence/ Nazimabad, North Nazimabad/AKU,LNH. Candidate must be Pharmacist/ science graduate or Nutritionist. We offer habdsome salary lucrative incentices Long term benefit & growth opportu- nities Interested candidates(Male/Female) can send CVs to umer.faruq@abbott.com —————————————————- Looking for quality control man- ager.experience of 10 to 12 years of pharma industry only.education:Msc chemistry Posi- tion based in Lahore.Kindly forward your resume at ; marium.adnan@hcspak.com by One of the market based Pharma company at north karachi in- dus.area is looking for fresh female pharmacist residing near north ka- rachi location.Interested candidates plz email cv at iqbalraza036@gmail.com ————————————————- Searching for good candidates for our Raw Material Store as Asst Manager /Officer Raw Material Store , individual having Pharm –D degree with minimum 03 years’ relevant experience will be prefer, good salary structure and other benefits , if you or your beloved one are interested for this position , please send cv : tanweer.ahmad@hakimsonsgroup. com ———————————————————- Urgently Looking for HR Sourc- ing Specialist to join our HR Team at Sanofi. An Ideal position for those who wants to start their career in HR, so candidates with maximum of 1 year of experience may apply, Fresh graduates (BBA/ MBA) with good communication skills are also encouraged to apply at jobs.HR@Sanofi.com. —————————————————— P A K I S T A N P H A R M A C A R E E R D O O R JOBS IN PHARMA:
  6. 6. Pakistan Pharma Career Door is a Facebook Social Group created by Dr.Javeriya Ansari (Pharmacsit) on 1st November, 2014 with an aim to provide; * Latest information about the ongoing Pharma Research. *Information about new discoveries and inventions in the field of Science. *Links to Download Pharma related Books and Notes . * Link to apply for the Job opportunities in Pharmaceuti- cal Industries . *Any query regarding the pharma jobs / pharma subject will be answered on group and email. For your contribution and suggestions kindly email on: Javeriya.pharmacist@gmail.com USEFUL INFORMATION: LINKTO BLOG: http://pakpharmacareerdoor.blogspot.com/ WEBLINK: https://www.facebook.com/ groups/PakPharmacareerdoor/ PAKISTAN PHARMA CAREER DOOR

×