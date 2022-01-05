Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1/10 javed Get rid of drugs haqiqatstory.blogspot.com/2021/12/get-rid-of-drugs.html :Get rid of drugs It is exceptionally ...
2/10 "for what reason truly do individuals get dependent on medications" or "for what reason did my youngster get dependen...
3/10 Pre-birth openness to liquor or different medications while in the belly Absence of parental management or checking d...
4/10 Everything begins with delayed medication use. At the point when an individual uses tranquilizers drug more than once...
5/10 Re-Framing Our Thinking Regular daily exercise plays a key role in overcoming addiction. And you can get rid of .drug...
6/10 ‫ﭼھﭩﮑﺎرہ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﮯ‬ - ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﻮں‬ ‫دی‬ ‫ﻋﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﮯ‬ ‫آدﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻋﺰﯾﺰ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻌﻠﻘﮧ‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫ﺧﺎ...
7/10 ‫ﻗﺼﻮروار‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺎرے‬ ‫اﭘﻨﮯ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ،‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﺧﻮد‬ ‫ﭘﮩﻠﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﻤﺠھﻨﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﺎﺋﻖ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮدہ‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫اﮨﻢ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ‫...
8/10 ‫داﺋﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫روﺷﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﯿﻘﺖ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﻃﺮح‬ ‫اﺳﯽ‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﮯ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫دوران‬ ‫...
9/10 ‫ﺧﻮاﮨﺸﺎت‬ ‫ان‬ ،‫ﻃﺮح‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻓﻄﺮت‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮداﺷﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺣﺼﮯ‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬...
10/10 ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﺟﻮن‬ 26 ‫ﻧﮯ‬ ‫اﺳﻤﺒﻠﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﻨﺮل‬ ،‫ﻣﻄﺎﺑﻖ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ 42/112 ‫ﮨﺪف‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ 1987...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

Get rid of drugs,For what reason Do People Get Addicted to Drugs Slide 1 Get rid of drugs,For what reason Do People Get Addicted to Drugs Slide 2 Get rid of drugs,For what reason Do People Get Addicted to Drugs Slide 3 Get rid of drugs,For what reason Do People Get Addicted to Drugs Slide 4 Get rid of drugs,For what reason Do People Get Addicted to Drugs Slide 5 Get rid of drugs,For what reason Do People Get Addicted to Drugs Slide 6 Get rid of drugs,For what reason Do People Get Addicted to Drugs Slide 7 Get rid of drugs,For what reason Do People Get Addicted to Drugs Slide 8 Get rid of drugs,For what reason Do People Get Addicted to Drugs Slide 9 Get rid of drugs,For what reason Do People Get Addicted to Drugs Slide 10
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Healthcare
Jan. 05, 2022
16 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Get rid of drugs,For what reason Do People Get Addicted to Drugs

Download to read offline

Healthcare
Jan. 05, 2022
16 views

It is exceptionally difficult to attempt to clarify compulsion. Particularly as a concerned cherished one, it very well may be hard to disclose to yourself (let alone to other people) how your youngster, your beau, your kin, became dependent on drugs. Outwardly examining, many individuals feel difficulty.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(4.5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Fierce Medicine: Breakthrough Practices to Heal the Body and Ignite the Spirit Ana T. Forrest
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Get rid of drugs,For what reason Do People Get Addicted to Drugs

  1. 1. 1/10 javed Get rid of drugs haqiqatstory.blogspot.com/2021/12/get-rid-of-drugs.html :Get rid of drugs It is exceptionally difficult to attempt to clarify compulsion. Particularly as a concerned cherished one, it very well may be hard to disclose to yourself (let alone to other people) how your youngster, your beau, your kin, became dependent on .drugs. Outwardly examining, many individuals feel difficulty ”Bad choice, in which someone should just say “no Bad habit that just needs to be kicked Weakness, that someone can’t overcome the withdrawal symptoms Moral failing, that the person has given up The truth of the matter is, chronic drug use is nothing from what was just mentioned. A constant infection of the cerebrum can't be defeated for the time being, with a straightforward "no" or change of brain. Assuming you are inquiring
  2. 2. 2/10 "for what reason truly do individuals get dependent on medications" or "for what reason did my youngster get dependent on drugs," it's essential to perceive this .first Without a doubt, you have different inquiries like, "How did this occur?" Your cherished one might have been raised right, on a strong moral system, or in a decent home, yet began utilizing drugs. Actually, there are many reasons that individuals use drugs, and many reasons that individuals become dependent. It's significant you don't fault yourself, or your adored one, preceding understanding .current realities ?For what reason Do People Get Addicted to Drugs ?For what reason Do People Get Addicted to Drugs Frequently as concerned friends and family, we wind up asking things like, "For what reason in all actuality do certain individuals get dependent on medications, and others don't?" It's a legitimate inquiry, and many individuals who use drugs don't think, they will become dependent on drugs. Actually, anybody can become dependent on medications, and they're an assortment of variables that put them in more serious danger. Normal danger elements, or expected reasons for chronic :drug use, include Upsetting early encounters, for example, being manhandled or encountering injury History of physical or sexual maltreatment (Hereditary weakness (for example other relatives battle with dependence
  3. 3. 3/10 Pre-birth openness to liquor or different medications while in the belly Absence of parental management or checking during immaturity Relationship with drug-utilizing companions, or friend tension from companions or groups of friends Psychological well-being messes, like wretchedness and uneasiness As may be obvious, there is a blend of hereditary and ecological impacts that can make an individual more helpless against enslavement. As indicated by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, hereditary qualities represent about a portion of an individual's probability to foster dependence. Thus, natural danger factors likewise assume a major part: things like pressure, injury, misuse, absence of .training, low-pay areas, secondary school parties Individuals who use drugs during puberty are likewise bound to foster chronic drug use in light of the fact that their mind is as yet being developed. Presenting the cerebrum to drugs during this crucial time can leave enduring changes in the mind, and make a more serious danger for reliance not too far off. Research shows that right around 70% of young people who attempt drugs before age 13 foster a clinical fixation inside the following seven years. Those between ages 18 and 25 .are likewise in extraordinary danger, while their minds mature ?How Do People Get Addicted to Drugs Science has clarified precisely what illicit drug use means for individuals, and how habit becomes, after some time. Through imaging and other propelling advancements, scientists have had the option to definitely "see" how substance .compulsion works in the brain cerebrum
  4. 4. 4/10 Everything begins with delayed medication use. At the point when an individual uses tranquilizers drug more than once, it changes how the mind capacities. After some time, drug use becomes enthusiastic, not sporting or willful. – it is as of now ?not in their control. How is this, precisely At the point when an individual uses tranquilizers, the mind delivers a "joy synthetic, "message called dopamine. This outcome in an euphoric substantial reaction and mental state, wherein the client feels better or high. At the point when the cerebrum encounters this over and again, it becomes dependent on that vibe of acceptable conduct. Thus, it "designs" those euphoric, drug-utilizing encounters .into its hardware – and utilizing the drugs turns into its most need These are actual changes that occur. The mind's prize framework (a crude framework that exists to guarantee we look for what we really want) gets designed to focus on drug use regardless of anything else – eating, resting, family, scholastics. In any event, when the medications quit delivering delight for a client (which occurs after some time, when a client becomes open-minded toward them), the cerebrum keeps pushing this need. It produces exceptional yearnings, which happen in a similar piece of the cerebrum as one's endurance nature. In this way, following up on these desires (for example utilizing drugs) turns into a staggering .and desperate need – the mind thinks it needs the medications to work and get by Simultaneously the mind's award framework is impacted, so are the pieces of the cerebrum devoted to judgment, independent direction, learning, and poise. These actual changes make drug utilization considerably harder to stop, as an individual .loses their capacity to settle on sane choices and control motivations Despite the fact that drug use makes physical and persistent changes in the cerebrum. The cerebrum can be re-wired once more. Substance compulsion is in reality truly treatable and reasonable. Obviously, this can't occur all of a sudden. Similar as it required some investment for the individual's cerebrum to re-wire for .drug use, it sets aside effort for the mind to re-wire back to a better state
  5. 5. 5/10 Re-Framing Our Thinking Regular daily exercise plays a key role in overcoming addiction. And you can get rid of .drugs Meeting cheerful people also saves you from overcoming drugs and addiction. And .you can get rid of drugs While proficient medication treatment can help an individual re-wire their mind back to a better state, we as friends and family have some re-wiring to do too. We want to re-outline the manner in which we ponder enslavement. By imagining that enslavement is a decision or an ethical fizzling, we just forestall the ones we love from looking for help. By and large of fixation, the individual doesn't have the control or determination to stop medicates and find support. They need your help .and empathy to arrive .Man's determination is also very important in this By goal 42/112 of 7 December 1987, the General Assembly chosen to notice 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as a declaration of its assurance to reinforce activity and collaboration to accomplish the objective of a global .society liberated from drugs
  6. 6. 6/10 ‫ﭼھﭩﮑﺎرہ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﮯ‬ - ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﻮں‬ ‫دی‬ ‫ﻋﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﮯ‬ ‫آدﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻋﺰﯾﺰ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻌﻠﻘﮧ‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫ﺧﺎص‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﻣﺸﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻤﻮﻟﯽ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﺷﺶ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﻧﮯ‬ ‫واﺿﺢ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺒﻮری‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫آپ‬ ،‫ﭘﯿﺎرا‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫آپ‬ ،‫ﻧﻮﺟﻮان‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ (‫دو‬ ‫ﭼھﻮڑ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﮔﻮں‬ ‫)دوﺳﺮے‬ ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﮑﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﮨﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﮩﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺘﺎﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫اﭘﻨﮯ‬ ،‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺴﻮس‬ ‫ﻣﺸﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﻟﻮگ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﺑﮩﺖ‬ ،‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﻨﮯ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﺋﺰہ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫ﻇﺎﮨﺮی‬ ‫ﮨﻮا۔‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﮯ‬ ‫اﻧﺤﺼﺎر‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ،‫دار‬ ‫رﺷﺘﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ۔‬ ‫ﭼﺎﮨﺌﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮩﻨﺎ‬ "‫"ﻧﮩﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺻﺮف‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺟﺲ‬ ،‫اﻧﺘﺨﺎب‬ ‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﺿﺮورت‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺎرﻧﮯ‬ ‫ﻻت‬ ‫ﺻﺮف‬ ‫ﺟﺴﮯ‬ ‫ﻋﺎدت‬ ‫ﺑﺮی‬ ‫ﺳﮑﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﮩﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻮ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻋﻼﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫اﻧﺨﻼ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﺋﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ،‫ﮐﻤﺰوری‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﻟﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺎن‬ ‫ﮨﺎر‬ ‫ﻧﮯ‬ ‫ﺷﺨﺺ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ،‫ﻧﺎﮐﺎﻣﯽ‬ ‫اﺧﻼﻗﯽ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺎ‬ ‫ذﮐﺮ‬ ‫اﺑھﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﺟﺲ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﻧﮩﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﮐﭽھ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫داﺋﻤﯽ‬ ،‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ‫ﺳﭽﺎﺋﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺎﻣﻠﮯ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﺗﺒﺪﯾﻠﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ "‫"ﻧﮩﯿﮟ‬ ‫راﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺮاہ‬ ،‫ﺳﮑﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺎ‬ ‫دی‬ ‫ﻧﮩﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫وﻗﺖ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫اﻧﻔﯿﮑﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺘﻘﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﺮﯾﺒﺮم‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﮯ‬ ‫اﻧﺤﺼﺎر‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫دواﺋﯿﻮں‬ ‫واﻗﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﻟﻮگ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫وﺟﮧ‬ ‫"ﮐﺲ‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫رﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﭼھ‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺋﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﮯ‬ ‫ﻓﺮض‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺗھ۔‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﺿﺮوری‬ ‫ﺟﺎﻧﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﮩﻠﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ،"‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﺎ‬ ‫اﻧﺤﺼﺎر‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫وﺟﮧ‬ ‫ﮐﺲ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﺟﻮان‬ ‫"ﻣﯿﺮا‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ "‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﮑﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﮨﻮ‬ ‫ﭘﺮورش‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺎرے‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫آپ‬ "‫ﮨﻮا؟‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﮯ‬ ‫"ﯾﮧ‬ ،‫ﺟﯿﺴﮯ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺳﻮاﻻت‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬ ‫ﭘﺎس‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫آپ‬ ،‫ﺷﺒﮧ‬ ‫ﺑﻼ‬ ‫ﺳﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﮩﺖ‬ ،‫درﺣﻘﯿﻘﺖ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫دﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﺮوع‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﺑھﯽ‬ ‫ﭘھﺮ‬ ،‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﮔھﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﮩﺬب‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ،‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺎم‬ ‫اﺧﻼﻗﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻀﺒﻮط‬ ‫اﻓﺮاد‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫وﺟﮧ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﻦ‬ ‫وﺟﻮﮨﺎت‬ ‫ﺳﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﮩﺖ‬ ‫اور‬ ،‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﮯ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫اﻓﺮاد‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫وﺟﮧ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﻦ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫وﺟﻮﮨﺎت‬
  7. 7. 7/10 ‫ﻗﺼﻮروار‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺎرے‬ ‫اﭘﻨﮯ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ،‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﺧﻮد‬ ‫ﭘﮩﻠﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﻤﺠھﻨﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﺎﺋﻖ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮدہ‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫اﮨﻢ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ۔‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﮯ‬ ‫اﻧﺤﺼﺎر‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ۔‬ ‫ﭨھﮩﺮاﺗﮯ‬ ‫ﻧﮩﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ؟‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺗﮯ‬ ‫ﻋﺎدی‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫وﺟﮧ‬ ‫ﮐﺲ‬ ‫ﻟﻮگ‬ ‫وﺟﮧ‬ ‫ﮐﺲ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫"ﺣﻘﯿﻘﺖ‬ ،‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫دﯾﺘﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﭼھﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰﯾﮟ‬ ‫اﯾﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﮨﻢ‬ ،‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫واﻟﻮں‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻧﺪان‬ ‫اور‬ ‫دوﺳﺘﻮں‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻌﻠﻘﮧ‬ ‫اﮐﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﺑﮩﺖ‬ ‫اور‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫اﻧﮑﻮاﺋﺮی‬ ‫ﺟﺎﺋﺰ‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ "‫ﮐﺮﺗﮯ؟‬ ‫ﻧﮩﯿﮟ‬ ‫دوﺳﺮے‬ ‫اور‬ ،‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﮯ‬ ‫اﻧﺤﺼﺎر‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫دواؤں‬ ‫ﻟﻮگ‬ ‫ﮐﭽھ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ،‫درﺣﻘﯿﻘﺖ‬ ‫ﮔﮯ۔‬ ‫ﺟﺎﺋﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﮨﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺤﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﭼﺘﮯ‬ ‫ﻧﮩﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﮯ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﺟﻮ‬ ‫ﻟﻮگ‬ ‫ﺧﻄﺮے‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﯿﻦ‬ ‫زﯾﺎدہ‬ ‫اﻧﮩﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺟﻮ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺪی‬ ‫درﺟﮧ‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻐﯿﺮات‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫اور‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﮑﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﮨﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺤﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫دواﺋﯿﻮں‬ ‫ﺑھﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﺋﯽ‬ :‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫وﺟﻮﮨﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻮﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫داﺋﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ،‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﺧﻄﺮے‬ ‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫دﯾﺘﯽ‬ ‫ڈال‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻣﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﭼﻮٹ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﺎﺋﯽ‬ ‫ﮨﺎﺗھﺎ‬ ،‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺎل‬ ،‫ﮐﺮﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﯾﺸﺎن‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻠﻮں‬ ‫اﺑﺘﺪاﺋﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺎرﯾﺦ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺳﻠﻮﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﻨﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺟﺴﻤﺎﻧﯽ‬ (‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﻟﮍﺗﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ان‬ ‫دار‬ ‫رﺷﺘﮧ‬ ‫دوﺳﺮے‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫)ﻣﺜﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﻤﺰوری‬ ‫ﻣﻮروﺛﯽ‬ ‫ﭘﻦ‬ ‫ﮐھﻼ‬ ‫ﭘﮩﻠﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪاﺋﺶ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ادوﯾﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺮاب‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺋﮯ‬ ‫رﮨﺘﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﭧ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮدﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﻋﺪم‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﻧﭻ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫اﻧﺘﻈﺎم‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫واﻟﺪﯾﻦ‬ ‫دوران‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﭘﺨﺘﮕﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﺎؤ‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫دوﺳﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوﭘﻮں‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫دوﺳﺘﻮں‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺗھﯿﻮں‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ،‫ﺗﻌﻠﻘﺎت‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺗھ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺗھﯿﻮں‬ ‫واﻟﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﻧﮯ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﭼﯿﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﮯ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻣﺰﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﯿﺴﮯ‬ ،‫ﺧﺮاﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﮩﺒﻮد‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺴﯿﺎﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻠﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻏﻼﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﻓﺮد‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺟﻮ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫اﻣﺘﺰاج‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫اﺛﺮات‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺣﻮﻟﯿﺎﺗﯽ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ﻣﻮروﺛﯽ‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﮑﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﮨﻮ‬ ‫واﺿﺢ‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﺟﯿﺴﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮروﺛﯽ‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺎ‬ ‫اﺷﺎرہ‬ ‫ﻧﮯ‬ ‫ﭨﯿﻮٹ‬ ‫اﻧﺴﭩﯽ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺸﻨﻞ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﺟﯿﺴﺎ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﺳﮑﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﮯ‬ ‫زﯾﺎدہ‬ ‫ﻗﺪرﺗﯽ‬ ،‫ﻃﺮح‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ۔‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﻧﻤﺎﺋﻨﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺣﺼﮯ‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫اﻣﮑﺎن‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫دﯾﻨﮯ‬ ‫ﻓﺮوغ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫اﻧﺤﺼﺎر‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻓﺮد‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﺧﺼﻮﺻﯿﺎت‬ ‫واﻟﮯ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﺨﻮاہ‬ ‫ﮐﻢ‬ ،‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮدﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﺑﯿﺖ‬ ،‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﻏﻠﻂ‬ ،‫ﭼﻮٹ‬ ،‫دﺑﺎؤ‬ :‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﺘﮯ‬ ‫ﺣﺼﮧ‬ ‫ﺑﮍا‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺑھﯽ‬ ‫ﻋﻮاﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﺧﻄﺮے‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰﯾﮟ۔‬ ‫ﺟﯿﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﭘﺎرﭨﯿﺰ‬ ‫اﺳﮑﻮل‬ ‫ﺳﯿﮑﻨڈری‬ ،‫ﻋﻼﻗﮯ‬
  8. 8. 8/10 ‫داﺋﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫روﺷﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﯿﻘﺖ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﻃﺮح‬ ‫اﺳﯽ‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﮯ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫دوران‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮﻏﺖ‬ ‫ﻟﻮگ‬ ‫ﺟﻮ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ‫دوران‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫وﻗﺖ‬ ‫اﮨﻢ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﮨﻮا‬ ‫ﻧﮩﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺗﯿﺎر‬ ‫اﺑھﯽ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﭘﺎﺑﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫دﯾﻨﮯ‬ ‫ﻓﺮوغ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﺧﻄﺮہ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﯿﻦ‬ ‫زﯾﺎدہ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫اﻧﺤﺼﺎر‬ ‫اور‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﮑﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﭼھﻮڑ‬ ‫ﺗﺒﺪﯾﻠﯿﺎں‬ ‫ﭘﺎﺋﯿﺪار‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺶ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻣﻨﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺳﺎل‬ 13 ‫ﺟﻮ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﺟﻮان‬ ‫ﻓﯿﺼﺪ‬ 70 ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗﻘﺮﯾﺒ‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﭼﻠﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﺘﮧ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﻧﮩﯿﮟ‬ ‫دور‬ ‫ﺑﮩﺖ‬ ‫ﺟﻮ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﮑﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺎل‬ 25 ‫ﺳﮯ‬ 18 ‫ﮨﯿﮟ۔‬ ‫دﯾﺘﮯ‬ ‫ﻓﺮوغ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺴﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﯿﻨﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻟﻮں‬ ‫ﺳﺎت‬ ‫اﮔﻠﮯ‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﺷﺶ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﭘﮩﻠﮯ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ۔‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺗﮯ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻎ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﺟﺐ‬ ،‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺧﻄﺮے‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻤﻮﻟﯽ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﻃﺮح‬ ‫اﺳﯽ‬ ‫ﺑھﯽ‬ ‫اﻓﺮاد‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ؟‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺗﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﮯ‬ ‫ﻋﺎدی‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﻟﻮگ‬ ‫ﮐﭽھ‬ ‫اور‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﻠﺐ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫اﻓﺮاد‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺎ‬ ‫واﺿﺢ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫واﺿﺢ‬ ‫ﻧﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺋﻨﺲ‬ ‫ﭘﺎس‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺋﻨﺴﺪاﻧﻮں‬ ،‫ذرﯾﻌﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺸﺮﻓﺖ‬ ‫واﻟﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﮍھﺎﻧﮯ‬ ‫آﮔﮯ‬ ‫دﯾﮕﺮ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اﻣﯿﺠﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﺟﺎﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﮯ‬ ‫ﻋﺎدت‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﺮﺻﮯ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺎم‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺒﻮری‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺎدہ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ‫دﻣﺎﻏﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫اﺧﺘﯿﺎر‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ "‫"دﯾﮑھﻨﮯ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫ﯾﻘﯿﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺎر‬ ‫زﯾﺎدہ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﻓﺮد‬ ‫ﮐﻮﺋﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺐ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎم‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺮوع‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ادوﯾﺎت‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﺧﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﭽھ‬ ‫ﺳﺐ‬ ،‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻋﺮﺻﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﭽھ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫آﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺒﺪﯾﻠﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺻﻼﺣﯿﺘﻮں‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫اس‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﺎ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫دواﺋﯽ‬ ‫ﭨﺮاﻧﮑﻮﺋﻼﺋﺰر‬ ‫ﻧﮩﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫اﺧﺘﯿﺎر‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ﺗﮏ‬ ‫اﺑھﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ - ‫ﻧﮩﯿﮟ۔‬ ‫ﮐﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻮﺟھ‬ ‫ﺟﺎن‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻮد‬ ‫ﮐھﯿﻞ‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﮨﻮ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺟﻮش‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﮑﻞ؟‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺴﺎ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﺟﺴﮯ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫دﯾﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﻐﺎم‬ "‫ﻣﺼﻨﻮﻋﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫"ﺧﻮﺷﯽ‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﺎ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﭨﺮاﻧﮑﻮﺋﻼﺋﺰر‬ ‫ﻓﺮد‬ ‫ﮐﻮﺋﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺐ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎم‬ ‫اس‬ ‫زﯾﺎدہ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﮩﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺆﮐﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺟﺲ‬ ،‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻟﺖ‬ ‫ذﮨﻨﯽ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ردﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻓﯽ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺟﻮش‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﻧﺘﯿﺠﮧ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ۔‬ ‫ﮐﮩﺘﮯ‬ ‫ڈوﭘﺎﻣﺎﺋﻦ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺑﮯ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻃﺮز‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻮل‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻣﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﺑﺎر‬ ‫ﺑﺎر‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ‫ﺟﺐ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎم‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺴﻮس‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻠﻮں‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ،‫ﻣﺰاج‬ ‫ﺧﻮش‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫وﯾﺌﺮ‬ ‫ﮨﺎرڈ‬ ‫اﭘﻨﮯ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ،‫ﻃﺮح‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﺟﺎﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﮨﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺤﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﺟﺎﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺪل‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺿﺮورت‬ ‫زﯾﺎدہ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫اور‬ - ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﺎ‬ "‫"ڈﯾﺰاﺋﻦ‬ ‫ﺿﻤﺎﻧﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺎت‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﺟﻮ‬ ‫ورک‬ ‫ﻓﺮﯾﻢ‬ ‫ﺧﺎم‬ ‫)اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ورک‬ ‫ﻓﺮﯾﻢ‬ ‫ﭘﺮاﺋﺰ‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ۔‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺗﯽ‬ ‫واﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﺟﻮ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺗﺒﺪﯾﻠﯿﺎں‬ ‫ﺣﻘﯿﻘﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ‫ﻗﻄﻊ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﺑھﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ (‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﭼﺎﮨﺘﮯ‬ ‫واﻗﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﮨﻢ‬ ‫ﺟﻮ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﮯ‬ ‫ﺗﻼش‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﮨﻢ‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫دﯾﻨﮯ‬ ‫ﺑھﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻤﯿﺎت۔‬ ،‫ﺧﺎﻧﺪان‬ ،‫آرام‬ ،‫ﮐھﺎﻧﺎ‬ - ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺎ‬ ‫ڈﯾﺰاﺋﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﻧﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﮐﻮز‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﮧ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﺮﺻﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﭽھ‬ ‫)ﺟﻮ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫دﯾﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﭼھﻮڑ‬ ‫ﻓﺮاﮨﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﻼﺋﻨﭧ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬ ‫دواﺋﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺟﺐ‬ ،‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺻﻮرت‬ ‫ﺗﮍپ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻤﻮﻟﯽ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫رﮨﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﮍھﺎﺗﺎ‬ ‫آﮔﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﺿﺮورت‬ ‫اس‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ،(‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫ذﮨﻦ‬ ‫ﮐھﻼ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ﻣﺆﮐﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﺋﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺐ‬
  9. 9. 9/10 ‫ﺧﻮاﮨﺸﺎت‬ ‫ان‬ ،‫ﻃﺮح‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻓﻄﺮت‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮداﺷﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺣﺼﮯ‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ‫ﺟﻮ‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪا‬ ‫ﺳﻮﭼﺘﺎ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ – ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺪل‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺿﺮورت‬ ‫اﺷﺪ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ﮐﻦ‬ ‫ﺣﯿﺮان‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ (‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫)ﻣﺜﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﺮﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﺿﺮورت‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫دواﺋﯿﻮں‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﻧﮯ‬ ‫ﭘﻮرا‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ﮐﺮﻧﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﺎم‬ ‫اﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﺎر‬ ‫ﺧﻮد‬ ،‫ﻓﯿﺼﻠﮯ‬ ‫ﺑھﯽ‬ ‫ﭨﮑﮍے‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ‫ﻃﺮح‬ ‫اﺳﯽ‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺎﺛﺮ‬ ‫ورک‬ ‫ﻓﺮﯾﻢ‬ ‫اﯾﻮارڈ‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ‫ﮨﯽ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺗھ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻓﯽ‬ ‫روﮐﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﺗﺒﺪﯾﻠﯿﺎں‬ ‫ﺣﻘﯿﻘﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ۔‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺗﮯ‬ ‫وﻗﻒ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫آرام‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ﺳﯿﮑھﻨﮯ‬ ،‫ﺳﻤﺖ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫دﯾﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﮐھﻮ‬ ‫ﺻﻼﺣﯿﺖ‬ ‫اﭘﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﭘﺎﻧﮯ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻮ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺮﮐﺎت‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اﻧﺘﺨﺎب‬ ‫ﺳﻤﺠھﺪار‬ ‫ﻓﺮد‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﻮﻧﮑﮧ‬ ،‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫دﯾﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﭘھﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎر‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﺮﯾﺒﺮم‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﻻﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺒﺪﯾﻠﯿﺎں‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺘﻘﻞ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ﺟﺴﻤﺎﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﺑﺎوﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﯿﻘﺖ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﮨﻮ‬ ‫ﻧﮩﯿﮟ‬ ‫اﭼﺎﻧﮏ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﻇﺎﮨﺮ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻘﻮل‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ﻋﻼج‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﯿﻘﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺒﻮری‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺎدہ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﺳﮑﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﺟﺎ‬ ‫ﺟﻮڑا‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺎری‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻣﺎﯾﮧ‬ ‫ﮐﭽھ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻟﮕﺎﻧﮯ‬ ‫ﺗﺎر‬ ‫دوﺑﺎرہ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻓﺮد‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﺟﯿﺴﮯ‬ ‫ﻃﺮح‬ ‫اﺳﯽ‬ ‫ﺳﮑﺘﺎ۔‬ ‫رﮐھﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﻃﺮف‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﺷﺶ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫آﻧﮯ‬ ‫واﭘﺲ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻟﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﮩﺘﺮ‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫دوﺑﺎرہ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫دﻣﺎغ‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﺿﺮورت‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫دﯾﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﺗﯿﺐ‬ ‫دوﺑﺎرہ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﺳﻮچ‬ ‫ﮨﻤﺎری‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﭼھﭩﮑﺎرہ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﮯ‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﯽ‬ ‫ادا‬ ‫ﮐﺮدار‬ ‫ﮐﻠﯿﺪی‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﭘﺎﻧﮯ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻮ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﮯ‬ ‫ورزش‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻗﺎﻋﺪہ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫روزاﻧﮧ‬ -‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺳﮑﺘﮯ‬ ‫ﭼھﭩﮑﺎرا‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﺑﭽﺎﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺑھﯽ‬ ‫ﭘﺎﻧﮯ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻮ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﮯ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫ﻣﻠﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﮔﻮں‬ ‫ﻣﺰاج‬ ‫ﺧﻮش‬ .‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺳﮑﺘﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻄﻮر‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮑﻦ‬ ،‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺳﮑﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺪد‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﻻﻧﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻟﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﮩﺘﺮ‬ ‫دوﺑﺎرہ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ذﮨﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻓﺮد‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﻋﻼج‬ ‫ﻣﺎﮨﺮاﻧﮧ‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫دواﺋﯿﻮں‬ ‫اﮔﺮﭼﮧ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺎن‬ ‫دوﺑﺎرہ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫اﻧﺪاز‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﭼﻨﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﺑﺎرے‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻏﻼﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮨﻢ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫واﺋﺮﻧﮓ‬ ‫ری‬ ‫ﮐﭽھ‬ ‫ﺑھﯽ‬ ‫ﭘﺎس‬ ‫ﮨﻤﺎرے‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻧﺪان‬ ‫اور‬ ‫دوﺳﺖ‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ﺻﺮف‬ ‫ﮨﻢ‬ ،‫ﺟھﻨﺠھﻮڑﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫اﺧﻼﻗﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﺼﻠﮧ‬ ‫اﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﻏﻼﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﻧﮯ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻮر‬ ‫ﯾﮧ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ۔‬ ‫ﭼﺎﮨﺘﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﻧﺎ‬ ‫ادوﯾﺎت‬ ‫ﭘﺎس‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻓﺮد‬ ،‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﻟﺤﺎظ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻓﮑﺴﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ۔‬ ‫ﺗﻼش‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺪد‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﮨﻢ‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﺟﻦ‬ ‫ﮨﯿﮟ‬ ‫روﮐﺘﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﮔﻮں‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﮨﻤﺪردی‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ﻣﺪد‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﭘﮩﻨﭽﻨﮯ‬ ‫اﻧﮩﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﮨﻮﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﮩﯿﮟ‬ ‫ﻋﺰم‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﭩﺮول‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﻧﮯ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺪد‬ ‫اور‬ ‫روﮐﻨﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﮨﮯ۔‬ ‫ﺿﺮورت‬ -‫ﮨﮯ‬ ‫اﮨﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﮩﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮟ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ﺑھﯽ‬ ‫ارادہ‬ ‫ﭘﺨﺘﮧ‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫آدﻣﯽ‬
  10. 10. 10/10 ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﺟﻮن‬ 26 ‫ﻧﮯ‬ ‫اﺳﻤﺒﻠﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﻨﺮل‬ ،‫ﻣﻄﺎﺑﻖ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ 42/112 ‫ﮨﺪف‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ 1987 ‫دسﻣﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺎﺷﺮے‬ ‫ﻋﺎﻟﻤﯽ‬ ‫آزاد‬ ‫ﺳﮯ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﺗﺎﮐﮧ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﺎ‬ ‫اﻧﺘﺨﺎب‬ ‫ﮐﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﻧﮯ‬ ‫ﻧﻮٹ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫دن‬ ‫اﻻﻗﻮاﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺧﻼف‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫اﺳﻤﮕﻠﻨﮓ‬ . ‫ﮨﻮ‬ ‫دﮨﺎﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﻘﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫دﯾﻨﮯ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻮﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺎون‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ﺳﺮﮔﺮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻟﺌﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﮯ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﻧﮯ‬ ‫ﭘﻮرا‬ ‫ﮐﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺼﺪ‬ Benefits Spinach,Medical advantages of spinach Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (How did I get rid of diabetes? (English also

It is exceptionally difficult to attempt to clarify compulsion. Particularly as a concerned cherished one, it very well may be hard to disclose to yourself (let alone to other people) how your youngster, your beau, your kin, became dependent on drugs. Outwardly examining, many individuals feel difficulty.

Views

Total views

16

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×