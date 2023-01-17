Unit2_1.pdf

1.
Information Technology for Management (ITM)
TOPICS COVERED
Introduction to Software
Types of Software
System Software
Application Software
Computer Instructions or data, anything that can
be stored electronically is Software. Example –
Tally, MS-Word, etc.
If there is a problem with software implies
problem with program or data.
Hardware is one that is tangible. Storage
devices (Hard disk, CD’s etc.,), mouse, keyboard
CPU and display devices(Monitor) are some
common Hardware.
System Software
Application Software
Open Source Software
Proprietary Software
System software includes the Operating System,
programming languages and utilities that enable
the computer to function.
System software is a term referring to any
computer software which manages and controls
the hardware so that application software can
perform a task.
Example
Operating System, Loader, Linker, Compiler,
Interpreter.
Application Software includes programs that do
real work for user. Many tasks that users work
on with a computer are called applications and
the programs used to perform them are called
application programs.
Example
Payroll Systems, Inventory Control, Word
Processors, Spreadsheets and Database
Management Systems, etc.
Open Source software is a computer software
whose source code is available under a
license that permits user to use, change and
improve the software.
Any user can redistribute it in modified or
unmodified form.
It is often developed in a public, collaborative
manner.
Well-known OSS products are Linux, Apache,
Netscape, etc.
Proprietary software also called non-free
software.
The software having restrictions on using,
copying and modifying as enforced by the
proprietor.
Restrictions on use, modification and copying is
achieved by either legal or technical means and
sometimes both.
Proponents of proprietary software are
Microsoft.
Example:
CAD, Nortan Antivirus, etc.
Operating System acts as an interface between
the application programs and the machine
hardware.
Operating System are what makes the computer
to actually work.
It is the software that enables all the programs
we use. It coordinates the activity between the
program and the computer.
The OS organizes and controls the hardware.
Examples:
Windows, Linux, Unix and Mac OS, etc.
A loader is the part of an OS that is
responsible for loading programs into
memory, preparing them for execution and
then executing them.
It is a part of OS's kernel , usually is loaded at
system boot time
It stays in memory until the system is shut
down, rebooted, or powered off.
In Unix, the loader is the handler for the
system call execve( ).
A linker or link editor is a program that takes
one or more objects generated by compilers
and assembles them into a single executable
program.
Linkers can take objects from a collection
called a library. The objects are program
modules containing machine code and
information for the linker.
The linker takes care of arranging the objects
in a program's address space.
Typical procedural language has a rich
vocabulary and a more complex syntax that
allows programmers to write their instructions
in a more abstract and succinct manner, a
translator is needed to explain this language to
the machine.
A translator program analyzes the program
(source code) and writes into an equivalent
machine language program (object code).
There are two kinds of translators : compilers
and interpreters.
A compiler is a program that reads a program in one
language –the source language and translates into an
equivalent program in another language –the target
language.
Source Languages Target Languages
‘C’ language ‘C’ language
‘Pascal’ language Machine language
FORTRAN language
C++ language
ADA language
A computer program that translates and
executes instructions written in a computer
programming language line-by-line, unit by
unit etc.
They read each instruction written in the high
level language and translates it into
instructions that the processor immediately
executes.
It needs to analyze, or parse, instructions
written in the source language.
Example: Lisp systems, BASIC, etc.