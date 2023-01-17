Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unit2_1.pdf

Jan. 17, 2023
Unit2_1.pdf

Jan. 17, 2023
Unit2_1.pdf

  1. 1. Information Technology for Management (ITM) TOPICS COVERED Introduction to Software Types of Software System Software Application Software
  2. 2.  Computer Instructions or data, anything that can be stored electronically is Software. Example – Tally, MS-Word, etc.  If there is a problem with software implies problem with program or data.  Hardware is one that is tangible. Storage devices (Hard disk, CD’s etc.,), mouse, keyboard CPU and display devices(Monitor) are some common Hardware.
  3. 3.  System Software  Application Software  Open Source Software  Proprietary Software
  4. 4.  System software includes the Operating System, programming languages and utilities that enable the computer to function.  System software is a term referring to any computer software which manages and controls the hardware so that application software can perform a task.  Example Operating System, Loader, Linker, Compiler, Interpreter.
  5. 5.  Application Software includes programs that do real work for user. Many tasks that users work on with a computer are called applications and the programs used to perform them are called application programs.  Example Payroll Systems, Inventory Control, Word Processors, Spreadsheets and Database Management Systems, etc.
  6. 6.  Open Source software is a computer software whose source code is available under a license that permits user to use, change and improve the software.  Any user can redistribute it in modified or unmodified form.  It is often developed in a public, collaborative manner.  Well-known OSS products are Linux, Apache, Netscape, etc.
  7. 7.  Proprietary software also called non-free software.  The software having restrictions on using, copying and modifying as enforced by the proprietor.  Restrictions on use, modification and copying is achieved by either legal or technical means and sometimes both.  Proponents of proprietary software are Microsoft.  Example: CAD, Nortan Antivirus, etc.
  8. 8.  Operating System acts as an interface between the application programs and the machine hardware.  Operating System are what makes the computer to actually work.  It is the software that enables all the programs we use. It coordinates the activity between the program and the computer.  The OS organizes and controls the hardware.  Examples: Windows, Linux, Unix and Mac OS, etc.
  9. 9.  A loader is the part of an OS that is responsible for loading programs into memory, preparing them for execution and then executing them.  It is a part of OS's kernel , usually is loaded at system boot time  It stays in memory until the system is shut down, rebooted, or powered off.  In Unix, the loader is the handler for the system call execve( ).
  10. 10.  A linker or link editor is a program that takes one or more objects generated by compilers and assembles them into a single executable program.  Linkers can take objects from a collection called a library. The objects are program modules containing machine code and information for the linker.  The linker takes care of arranging the objects in a program's address space.
  11. 11.  Typical procedural language has a rich vocabulary and a more complex syntax that allows programmers to write their instructions in a more abstract and succinct manner, a translator is needed to explain this language to the machine.  A translator program analyzes the program (source code) and writes into an equivalent machine language program (object code).  There are two kinds of translators : compilers and interpreters.
  12. 12.  A compiler is a program that reads a program in one language –the source language and translates into an equivalent program in another language –the target language.  Source Languages Target Languages  ‘C’ language ‘C’ language  ‘Pascal’ language Machine language  FORTRAN language  C++ language  ADA language
  13. 13.  A computer program that translates and executes instructions written in a computer programming language line-by-line, unit by unit etc.  They read each instruction written in the high level language and translates it into instructions that the processor immediately executes.  It needs to analyze, or parse, instructions written in the source language.  Example: Lisp systems, BASIC, etc.

×