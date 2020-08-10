Company Profile- Mirakle Marketing and Advertising

Successfully reported this slideshow.
About Us Mirakle Marketing and Advertising is an unconventional media house that provides branding solutions to their clients
Contact Us "Mirakle Marketing and Advertising" is a young & innovative Media Consultancy specializing in Out-of-box media solutions
“Mirakle Marketing and Advertising” is an unconventional media house that provides branding solutions to their clients with a ‘360 Degree’ approach, that results in ultimate recall value for the brand. We believe in providing branding solutions to all our clients with the new & innovative ideas to showcase their brand. We are the ‘media sales partners’ for “Indicash ATM”, “India1 ATM” and “Hitachi Money Spot ATM” for branding options available at their ATM units across the country. We offer branding solutions on other advertising mediums/platforms such as:
 ATM branding (White Label ATM)
 Auto/Bus/Metro branding
 Conventional OOH branding
 Video Ad production
 RWA branding & activity
 TV advertising
 Retail branding options such as::
• Model shop setup
• Kiosk branding
• In-Store/Showroom branding
• Mall activation/On ground activity

  1. 1. COMPANY PROFILE
  2. 2. About Us Mirakle Marketing and Advertising is an unconventional media house that provides branding solutions to their clients We offer a ‘360 Degree’ approach to our clients, that results in ultimate recall value for the brand We believe in providing branding solutions to all our clients with new & innovative ideas to showcase their brand We are the ‘media sales partner’ for 03 major “White Label ATM” operators in the country “Indicash ATM”, “India1 ATM” and “Hitachi Money Spot ATM” for branding options available at their ATM units We offer branding solutions on advertising mediums such as: ATM Branding, Autos, Buses, Digital Marketing, Video Ad Production, OOH, TV, Retail Branding, Train Branding, Model shop setup, Kiosk Branding, In-Store/Shop Branding, Mall activation, RWA Branding and so on..
  3. 3. Digital Screen Branding Sample for Campaign Branding on Digital Screens at Railway Stations Branding on Digital ATM Screens
  4. 4. Conventional OOH Branding
  5. 5. Unconventional OOH Branding Sample Branding outside White Label ATM units Look Walkers
  6. 6. RWA Branding
  7. 7. Indoor Captive Audience Branding inside White Label ATM units Sample for Internal Branding inside ATM unit
  8. 8. Innovative Captive Audience Branding inside White Label ATM units Actual Cfor ampaignActual Cfor ampaign
  9. 9. Transit Media Branding Branding Outside Trains Branding inside/outside Metro coaches Bus Wraps Auto Branding
  10. 10. Showroom Branding Car Dekho Showrooms Branding executed In: Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune,, Haryana, Mysore, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, U.P. & Gujarat.
  11. 11. In-Store Branding
  12. 12. ACP & Acryl Backlit Board Branding
  13. 13. LED/Digital Display Branding
  14. 14. Product Display Branding
  15. 15. Retail Unit Setup
  16. 16. Exhibition Stall Setup
  17. 17. Some Associations
  18. 18. Contact Us “Mirakle Marketing and Advertising” is a young & innovative Media Consultancy specializing in Out-of-box media solutions that helps in giving your brand campaign the MAXIMUM BUZZ… We are the Media Sales Partner for: Jatin Sahni M: (+91) 9910054935 info@miraklemarketing.com miraklemarketing@gmail.com www.miraklemarketing.com

