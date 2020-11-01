Promocions i Ofertes Jatier Novembre 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROMOCIONS I OFERTES NOVEMBRE 2020
PROMOCIONS 15% Dte. En tots els productes De l’1 al 30 de novembrede 2020
Manicura Pedicura
Balbcare 1 Unitat 2 € + IVA Caixa 90 Unit. Guants o de Sabatilles 126 € + IVA Tractament complet de peus i mans sense util...
Productes d’un sol ús
Llençols no ajustables 5u. 120 x 210 cm. 4,61 € Cubrecamilla ajustable 5u. 80 x 210 cm. 5,18 € Cubrecamilla ajustable 5u. ...
Rotlle paper llitera 65m. blanc 4,00 € Rotlle paper llitera 70m. Gofrat 2,88 € Rotlle paper llitera 80m. Blanc Neu 5,91 € ...
Especial Depilació
SÚPER-OFERTA 30€ + IVA Base per a 3 calentadors Rollon + 3 calentadors • Sistema de cartutxos de cera universal • Llum il·...
1 Paquet de 100 Unitats= 2,00€ 10 Paquets de 100 Unitats = (1,60€ Unitat) – 20% 50 Paquets de 100 Unitats = (1,30€ Unitat)...
IVAnoinclòs DEPILACIÓ TERMOWAX Recanvis Roll-On Preu Unitari 1 Caixa 52 Unitats 2 Caixes 104 Unitats 3 Caixes 156 Unitats ...
DEPILACIÓ IVA no inclòs KOKEN Recanvis Roll-On Preu Unitari Roll-On Koken Mel 0,91 € Roll-On Koken Aloe Vera 0,91 € Roll-O...
Condicions d’enviament A PARTIR D’UNA COMPRA DE 75€ + IVA Ports gratuïts (excepte paper camilla i productes d’un sol ús)
Horari Botiga De Dilluns a Divendres: de 9 a 15 h
