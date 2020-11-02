Successfully reported this slideshow.
CBD4U
  1. 1. Distribution and Marketing Plan for CBD4U Team Works Entertainment Tamirah Sass, Jason Wiley, Aaliyah Carbon and Kiombre Clark EBBS Project & Portfolio V 08/28/2020
  2. 2. I. Executive Summary The Company: Team Works Entertainment builds to established a continuing reaches to the target market with less expense. The Project: CBD4U, Mobile Application App, Health Sales Projections / Return on Investment: Follow the trends on the buying from customers Target Market: The age range of 18-24 Strategy: TWE will distribute and market the produce by promotion through social media.
  3. 3. II. Company Information Team Work Entertainment Marketing Team Work Entertainment Marketing is a production company that creates and facilitates marketing and distribution plans for growing companies. Leadership Team The Team Woks Entertainment business involves a talented team; producing satisfaction to their client’s business requested. Kiombre Clark oversees Distribution based on experience in Project and Portfolio: Business and Marketing from the Entertainment Business Bachelor of Science at Full Sail University degree. Aaliyah Carbon and Jason Wiley oversee Marketing, Distribution. Tamirah Sass oversees Marketing based on experience in Project and Portfolio ll: Market Research from the Entertainment Business Bachelor of Science at Full Sail University degree. Company Ideals Team Work Entertainment operates with the intent to expand awareness and sharpen existing features in the marketplace for businesses in order for them to grow. We see our company helping CBD4U elevate and rival the competition. Within the next 20 years, we hope to see Team Work being a major marketing company in the Entertainment Business field. We want to be the leading or one of the leading companies to help upcoming and new business elevate and succeed in the market. Projects Future plans for the Team Works Entertainment business have been filed with five missions to complete. Help five businesses expand their reach to their target market, using the same strategy blueprinted by TWE.
  4. 4. III. Project Information Creator: Jason Joyner Title: CBD4U Media: MOBILE APPLICATION Genre: HEALTH Hooks Chronic pain, CBD is 4U. Want to take away the blues?, CBD’s 4 U. All natural, CBD 4U! Want a better version of you? Try CBD products, here at CBD4U. You deserve to feel good, try CBD4U. Want to remain organic? CBD products are just 4U. Heal and be happy at CBD4U. Visit CBD4U and invest in you. Logline Recreational use or medicinal use of CBD products is more than okay. Whether you want to have fun or heal and cure your illness, CBD4U can assist you. Premise Not everyone loves the use of smoking cannabis. Some enjoy using it in other ways, whether for recreational or medicinal use. If you want to have fun and enjoy yourself or you have been recently diagnosed with an illness and believe in natural healing products, CBD products are for you. Visit CBD4U in stores or online to satisfy your needs and wants.
  5. 5. IV. Distribution & Marketing Goals Our goal for this plan is to help CBD4U find ways to drive more customers to purchasing more products. Due to the ease and convenience of the app, people like it already. It does the work for them and it saves them trips to smoke shops. Nowadays, online shopping is the new way to shop. “So far, 69% of Americans have shopped online, and 25% of Americans shop online at least once per month.” (Ouellette, 2020) People like to sit on their couch and shop in the comfort of their own home. If the app continues to show successful results, it will lead to loyal customers and more sales. If those customers get excited using the app, they will recommend others to use it. Soon after that, hundreds of people will rave about the app. Over time, as the app hits its two-to-three years standing, revenue and good reviews will increase tremendously from the large amounts of new, happy customers. By then, the app should be well established and may even expand. Freshbooks.com says that it takes two to three years for a business to be profitable on average. Hopefully their following on social media will increase as well. Right now, they do not use social media as much. Within the next two years, we want them to be trending on all social media platforms, especially the ones that cater to their target market. If our marketing plan for CBD4U is successful, we will create a great relationship with the client and hopefully he will continue to work with us. The success of our marketing plan will lead to more success for the app. The success of the app could also lead to even bigger things for the client, like maybe another app or an actual store. We want to create a marketing plan for him that he can use for several years, not just two or three. In the future, he may come to us again, seeking additional marketing advice because of our previous plan’s success.
  6. 6. V. Target Markets Primary Target Audience There is no getting around it, CBD is being legalized in many states. At CBD4U, their target market is males and females in the city of Quakertown, PA from ages 18-24. Most CBD users are of a younger age and you will find users in the age range of 18-24 use it for recreational use, than medicinal use. (Singlecare Team) This age group is the largest of all groups to use CBD products. Most of their users are in high school, college, or working low through high paying level job and some may even have a family. Secondary Target Audience After a year of business, CBD4U will expand its target market to outside of Quakertown, PA and to Richlandtown, PA. Richlandtown is outside of Quakertown and the two cities are of the same county, Bucks County (Niche, n.d.). The target market is male and female in the age group of 30 -49, which is the second biggest demographic for CBD users. Richlandtown has a population of over 1,000 people, most are of that age group of 30-49. We believe that this would be a perfect marketing goal for CBD4U. Most people in this age group us CBD products for medicinal purposes versus recreational use. Users in this age group use CBD products to treat many medical issues such as heart disease, cancer, autoimmune diseases, Alzheimer’s, acne, and more. (Singlecare Team)
  7. 7. VI. Distribution - Year One: Self-Distribution Plan Brick and Mortar Outlets In order to get CBD4U the biggest physical presence, products will be showcased in a few areas in addition to the physical store. Your CBD Store, Quakertown Smoke Shop and GNC, will be the local businesses chosen to showcase the product. There will be other options to purchase besides brick and mortar. The physical locations will provide a direct and quicker experience for customers. Aggregator An aggregator has not been chosen for the company product. The aggregator suggested for the company will be the Apple Store. They will benefit tremendously by being apart of the largest app store available. This will be included in their budget and generate a new stream of revenue. Project Website CBD4U’s domain name would be cb4u2.today and is available at $3.99. CBD4U’s main page will include a tab in the upper left hand corner that allows customers to shop, search products, the product/company background, and subscription. Links for the social handles such as; Instagram, Twitter and Facebook would be located at the bottom right of the page. This is in order to tap in to social media platform. These social handles will serve to keep customers informed. Products are able to be purchased from the site and payment forms would be via third party payment processor. This method allows business security. Customer Relationship Management Systems Customer relationships will be cultivated in a couple of different ways. Customer data will be collected in-store, by website and CBD4U’s app. In-store transactions will give customers an opportunity to provide phone numbers and emails for reward programs. CBD4U will collect data including names, addresses, phone numbers, account numbers, and social network information. In order to form the best relationships, the store will communicate, exceed expectations, ask for feedback, connect, and show appreciation. Website transactions will allow customers to provide emails for ongoing subscriptions. These subscriptions will allow first access to new products and improvements for members. The store website will be used to build customer relationships by engaging and making sure response times are quick for concerns or questions. The website will also host exclusive promotions along with competitions. The store app will provide customers with waived delivery fees and more upon sign up. Any customer complaints will be prepared for by speaking with team members in advance about any possible mishaps. To understand customer’s suggestions and complaints the company also wants to find them before they occur. This is where emails and surveys come in handy.
  8. 8. VII. Distribution - Year Two: Finding a Large Distributor or Publisher The first company is called Brightfield Group which has a "product market-level aggregation and an interesting approach to modeling out and presenting information state-by-state for cannabis and CBD. They offer a compelling free report as well as additional services for market research and predictive consumer insights." (Brightfield) Brightfield believes that the structure of this data needs to weave together the narratives of human intellect and machine brilliance - adapting to shifting dynamics and the growing sophistication of emerging industries. Without this structure, the story is incomplete. A brand or company itself is not enough to take away the insights that drive great business decisions. Data can tell you one thing, but people can tell you the whole story.
  9. 9. VIII. Sales Projections Price and Sales Projections (based on $1500 budget) Price Projecte d Units Projected Net Revenue Retail Tinctures 4 oz (online) 15.00 45 675 Edibles (in-stores) 5.99 100 599 Oil Concentrates (online) 16.99 55 934.45 Wholesale/Dealer Price**(Hemp Headquarters) Tinctures (Amazon)* 7.50 90 675 Edibles (Sunoco Gas)* 3.99 200 798 Oil Concentrates (Amazon, EBay)* 8.50 110 935 Projected Total Net Sales Revenue $4616.45
  10. 10. * Assumes 50/50 split from wholesale price Return on Investment (ROI) Depending on the projected sales and units sold, the ROI investment percentage would be a good return for the company. The ROI for CBD4U is projected to be 79% by the end of year one based on a profit on $4,616.45. The ROI could decrease as far as 39% based on profit of $2,308.23 on the lower end and increase to ROI of 39% based on profit of $4,616 on the higher end. This range was based on a plus/minus of 10% based on research into the prospective target market.
  11. 11. IX. Marketing Marketing Tools Fifteen marketing tools TWE would utilize would be creating a website. There will be the use of the website called “Canva” for designs, handing out and hanging up flyers, putting ads on social media, posting on social media, conducting surveys, sending out emails, selling merchandise, using google analytics, using a website called “Mention, using a website called “HubSpot”, getting mentioned on podcast shows, using the website called “Trello”, using a website called “BuzzSumo”, and using a website called “Buffer”. Promotion Pre-Release Strategy We want to use the marketing tools to get new customers to use the app and existing customers to continue using the app. We want to know what drew their attention and what brought them to the app. We also want to see what a lot of customers are buying so that we use those products in ads to promote the app. It is very important to cater to the customers’ needs. Tactics Sept 1-4: send out emails with surveys attached to existing customers Sept 6-11: conduct several analyst test to see the progress of the app and the needs of the customers, especially over the Labor Day weekend Sept 13-18- : add ads to social media platforms and create posts for customers to see Sept 21- 25: create the designs for flyers and merchandise Sept 25-31- start hanging flyers up near 3775 Royal S Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30349 Release Strategy As the app continues to sell products and gain more customers, we want to continue monitoring the promotion of the app and products on social media. We also want to start promoting the app on different internet streams and sending out promotional emails to customers. We want the app to reach as many streaming platforms as possible. Tactics November 2-6: post flyers near 100 Piedmont Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 November 9-13: adding more posts to the social media platforms November 16-20: get several podcast shows to mention the app and what it November 23-27: send out promotional emails before the Thanksgiving holiday
  12. 12. Post-Release Strategy By December, we hope that the marketing tools will lead to the app gaining at least 10 customers per month. Almost every other month, we are going to make sure we post on all social media platforms and conduct analyst test to see the progress of the app. It is important that we stay on top of the app and make sure that it stays in good standing. We want to start selling more merchandise as well and hopefully that will bring more customers to the app too. Tactics December 1-4: create Christmas promo deals for the app December 7-11: sell merchandise near 755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339 December 14-18: check the progress of the app December 21-25: showcase the app at a festival, 755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
  13. 13. X. Budget Tactic Specifics Frequency (e.g. daily, monthly, quarterly) Annual Cost Aggregator Fees $31.25 monthly $125 quarterly $500 Brochures/Flyers 100 units/$5.00 Quarterly $20.00 Manufacturing Hemp production 1000 units/$1.00 As required $400 Media Advertising Online N/A weekly $100 Other (Billboards, etc.) Direct Mail Website Development/Programming Purchasing, Efficiency, Checkout, Availability Daily $300 Maintenance/Hosting Maintenance Monthly $150 TOTAL $1470
