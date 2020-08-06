Successfully reported this slideshow.
whatisnearme.com.au has been created with one focus in mind, to bring likeminded people together through a powerful and vast network of activities and similar interests.

“SIGN UP TO SEE ALL YOUR INTERESTS ON What Is Near Me FROM SOCCER, FOOTBALL, STRENGTH SPORTS, MMA, SNOWBOARDING, SHOOTING SPORTS, HANDICAP SPORTS, ROWING, BOARD SPORTS, CLIMBING SPORTS, FANTASY SPORTS. WE HAVE IT ALL! WITH OVER 1467 ACTIVITIES ON OFFER TO CHOOSE FROM, YOU WILL FIND SOMETHING!”

  1. 1. HOW IT WORKS whatisnearme.com.au has been created with one focus in mind, to bring likeminded people together through a powerful and vast network of activities and similar interests. “SIGN UP TO SEE ALL YOUR INTERESTS ON What Is Near Me FROM SOCCER, FOOTBALL, STRENGTH SPORTS, MMA, SNOWBOARDING, SHOOTING SPORTS, HANDICAP SPORTS, ROWING, BOARD SPORTS, CLIMBING SPORTS, FANTASY SPORTS. WE HAVE IT ALL! WITH OVER 1467 ACTIVITIES ON OFFER TO CHOOSE FROM, YOU WILL FIND SOMETHING!” HOW TO SIGN UP IN JUST A FEW EASY STEPS Input personal information. This one is simple because it is all about you! you are the boxing, rock climbing, martial arts, action-packed star you have always wanted to be, take some time to make yourself the center of attention, and fill out our simple form with details that will allow other users to find similar activities that you post “IT IS SAFE AND SECURE! NO USERS CAN SEE YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION, JUST YOUR ACTIVITIES!” Select activities. The exciting part, list some things that you are interested in, from Ball activities to water activities, subsurface, and recreational, to team activities. What you choose will set the benchmark in what you see first. Custom activities & activities suggestions. Can't find what you need? No Problem on what is near me you get to add what you like with only a few more clicks, create your custom events, which will show on our map system, and people with like minds will see your event and opt-in. But that’s not all, we track the popularity of activities and events and if it is “happening” now, but you can't find it, rest assured what is near me will add it to the list of events “MAKE FINDING ACTIVITIES AS EASY AS SOMEONE HOLDING IT INFRONT OF YOU” View our TC’s This is the important stuff, what's near me is an advertisement company, for sports, activities, events, you name it, and we offer you the simplest way in the world to find something your interested in, just look at the map and you will see it. However with this and everything else comes Terms and Conditions, you will need to read the terms and conditions and choose if you are to agree to them before you can continue. So, take a few minutes, read over, accept only if you agree and then you are nearly finished
  2. 2. “ALMOST THERE, LIKE A FREEDIVER COMING BACK TO THE SURFACE FOR AIR OR A SNOWBOARDER/SKIER APPROACHING THE BOTTOM OF THE HILL” Click register and your away. That’s it, your done! Welcome to What’s Near Me You now have full access to whatisnearme.com.au to simply click and view what is happening near you! “AND ITS ALL OVER, LIKE A SAILBOAT GLIDING UP ONTO THE SAND, OR A BOXER WITH A KO” USER PAGE. Say Cheese Add a picture, this can relate to any interests you have like football, basketball, netball, etc at the top of the register page, this does not have to a personal picture, Please feel free to use an avatar picture if you feel more comfortable, or maybe an image from your favorite sport like strength sports, sled sports, hockey, parkour, diving, trampolining or even speedcubing. Please note, however, this is how people will see your events. See your info Who is that famous football player, oh wait that’s me. Here is your very own space. On the user page, you will have access to everything important. “Joined an event and need to contact the host? Use What is Near Me internal messaging system to speak directly to other event members” Read your messages If you have hosted an event, or been invited to an event, this is where it will let you know. This is an important area to constantly check-in, for example, if “Johnny” had an x3 a side soccer game on Saturday morning, but someone couldn’t make it, “Johnny” will post the event again to find another player. “OH NO, WE ARE DOWN A PLAYER AND NEED SOMEONE TO FILL IN, POST THE EVENT TO THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE ON WHATS NEAR ME FOR THEM TO SEE YOUR EVENT AND FILL YOUR VACANT POSITION” Review your activities. This is the heart of the idea, everything is right in front of you, scroll through, move around, see what's happening anywhere, anytime. USER SEARCH PAGE. The dropdown of categories. This is where every activity starts, click the drop-down list and search through the categories, then decide from thousands of subcategories to choose from. Each selection will show at the bottom of the page on the Maps. For example, choose the Category
  3. 3. Cycling, and you might want to pick BMX, Dirt Jumping, downhill mountain biking, or unicycling. Whatever you choose from the subcategories you will be able to see. “CLICK, PICK, TAKE A PEEK, ITS THAT EASY!” “LOOKING TO BUY A HOUSE? WANT TO KNOW THE DEMOGRAPHICS OF THE AREA, USE https://www.whatisnearme.com.au TO SEE WHAT IS POPULAR AROUND THE AREA YOU ARE LOOKING, SEE HOW MANY GOLF COURSES, POLO CLUBS, LACROSSE TEAMS ARE CLOSE BY, SEE HOW MANY ACTIVITIES THAT YOU ARE INTERESTED IN ARE AROUND THE AREA” Search by your own words for events. If you know what you're looking for, GREAT! Save even more time and simply type your select category into Whats Near Me search bar and you are there in a flash. See what's near you in seconds. “IF YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW…. YOU KNOW? Choose your distance and location This is one of the most powerful features of www.whatisnearme.com.au As What is Near Me isn’t geographically locked to a certain area, used right, this platform can save you a lot of time and money. “IF YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW…. YOU KNOW? “USE WHAT IS NEAR ME RIGHT, AND YOU WILL SAVE TIME AND MONEY ON YOUR HOLIDAYS." “WANT TO GO SCUBA DIVING OR SNORKELLING? JUMP ON AND LOOK AT THE AREA YOU ARE TRAVELLING TOO, FIND OTHER DIVERS, AND OPT-IN, ITS THAT SIMPLE.” Tips to use the Distance and Location feature  Find activities in your area that you want to join in and participate.  If you are traveling overseas, and want to participate in scuba diving, for example, you can take your equipment, and search through the area you are visiting for other divers, and link up and enjoy the experiences first hand. No locked-in costs as with companies, just buddy up, suit up and jump in.  Want to find out what a specific area is like? Just look at the activities held in the areas and see if it suits you.  Need an extra person for an activity or event, reach thousands by posting your event on whats near me system.
  4. 4. OUR MAIN GOAL IS TO BRING A NETWORK OF PEOPLE TOGETHER, WE HOPE WE HAVE HELPED. ANY SUGGESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT US THROUGH THE CONTACT PAGE. WE WOULD LOVE TO HEAR FROM YOU!!

