Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Welcome to Living Dip Free How to Quit Dipping Snuff Now Tired of trying to stop dipping snuff time and time again only to...
About US This website was created August 2018 and is for anyone who wants to quit dipping snuff. There are no fees, at all...
Dipping Alternatives and Chewing Tobacco Alternatives Quitting dip is usually not easy for anyone when they decide to toss...
Quit Smokeless Tobacco Are you wanting to quit smokeless tobacco? Why is it so important to you? You probably have the sam...
10 steps to stop dipping tobacco Make today your day to stop dipping tobacco. Waiting until a later day never works, we ha...
Quit Dipping Cold Turkey Ever wonder where certain phrases come from? Quitting cold turkey has been in our modern language...
Snuff Withdrawal and Quit Dipping Timeline So you decided to quit snuff or you are thinking about quitting, right? Well le...
Time distortion when quitting snuff Time is a funny thing. We have all experienced how fast time goes by when having fun a...
Tobacco free for two years and life is good I recently hit two years tobacco free and I have to say it feels great. It is ...
Contact Information Visit us for more Information https://livingdipfree.com/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Living Dip Free - Quit Dipping Snuff Today

41 views

Published on

Stop dipping snuff now! Join our Texas smokeless tobacco support forum and know the benefits of best way quitting dipping, beat this addiction forever.

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Living Dip Free - Quit Dipping Snuff Today

  1. 1. Welcome to Living Dip Free How to Quit Dipping Snuff Now Tired of trying to stop dipping snuff time and time again only to end up feeling like a failure? Do you find yourself wondering how to quit dipping tobacco? The answer to that question is that it must be tougher than will power alone. I tried all kinds of ways to quit smokeless tobacco for many years. I failed many times trying numerous things to help me quit dipping before getting the help I needed through online support forums. Getting a support group has worked for thousands of quitters. Quitting dip isn’t easy, but it is worth it. The good news is that many, many people have done this before you and you don’t have to do this alone. Visit us at https://livingdipfree.com
  2. 2. About US This website was created August 2018 and is for anyone who wants to quit dipping snuff. There are no fees, at all, to join this site. We do ask that you not post in any quit group if you are actively using tobacco. This also includes any other type of nicotine replacement (patch, gum, etc.) Why are we here? It’s pretty simple, we now live a tobacco free life and want you to do the same thing if you are ready to quit dipping snuff. Quitters have learned that by getting a support group, their chances of success are much higher. So now you have found your own support group of people who know exactly what you go through when you stop dipping. Check in detail https://livingdipfree.com/about-living-dip-free
  3. 3. Dipping Alternatives and Chewing Tobacco Alternatives Quitting dip is usually not easy for anyone when they decide to toss the can in the trash for good. In the quit community there are always a few popular discussions surrounding nicotine replacement (gums, patches, etc) versus dipping alternatives and chewing tobacco alternatives to help with cravings. While using alternatives that use nicotine is a bad idea there are some really cool other dip substitutes out there. Click here for more details https://livingdipfree.com/dipping-alternatives
  4. 4. Quit Smokeless Tobacco Are you wanting to quit smokeless tobacco? Why is it so important to you? You probably have the same reasons for quitting that most people have and a few that are unique to your own situation. For me, my number one reason for quitting smokeless tobacco was that I did not want to get cancer. I am a health care professional and I have seen first hand what cancer can do to a persons body. Obviously, you can get cancer through no fault of your own, but then there are things you can change that can lower your chances. By choosing to quit smokeless tobacco I drastically reduced my chances of getting mouth, throat or stomach cancer. For more details check this link https://livingdipfree.com/quit-smokeless- tobacco
  5. 5. 10 steps to stop dipping tobacco Make today your day to stop dipping tobacco. Waiting until a later day never works, we have all done that before and it is just an excuse to keep dipping. Tell the people around you that you have decided to stop dipping tobacco. Advise them that they will need to be patient with you as you start this new chapter of your life. Educate yourself. Nicotine is a powerful enemy and possibly the most addictive substance on the planet. Read lots and lots of articles from other quitters about how they quit. Read medical journals as well to understand what you are truly up against and how bad tobacco is for you. Have a look https://livingdipfree.com/how-to-quit-dipping-10-steps-to-stop-dipping- tobacco
  6. 6. Quit Dipping Cold Turkey Ever wonder where certain phrases come from? Quitting cold turkey has been in our modern language for a very long time and signifies when you give up something all at once. No tapering off, just BAM!, you are done. As far as quitting an addictive substance this has a specific meaning. Picture that cold, clammy and pale bird sitting on your counter top before it goes in the oven. This is what a withdrawing addict can look like in some cases when they give up drug “x” all of the sudden. I have not heard of any tobacco users looking like this after they quit dipping cold turkey, but there are some definite withdrawal symptoms. Read this articles for detail information https://livingdipfree.com/quit-dipping-cold-turkey
  7. 7. Snuff Withdrawal and Quit Dipping Timeline So you decided to quit snuff or you are thinking about quitting, right? Well lets talk about snuff withdrawal for a little bit and look at a quit dipping timeline. The most important thing to remember is that people quit tobacco, every day. You can, and will quit too if you commit to a new life of freedom from being a slave to a plant. Many people say going through snuff withdrawal is one of the toughest things they ever did in their life – but it is worth it!. For detail information check this link https://livingdipfree.com/articles-and-resources/snuff- withdrawal
  8. 8. Time distortion when quitting snuff Time is a funny thing. We have all experienced how fast time goes by when having fun and, obviously the same is true of the opposite. Just so you know, time distortion when quitting snuff happens to almost all quitters. When you first quit dipping snuff time distortion gets taken to a whole different level. For example, a true physical crave typically only lasts for three minutes. Tell that to someone in the throws of an actual crave and you might get your ears boxed. Those minutes can seem like hours. This is the harshest moments while going through nicotine withdrawal. It amazes me that there are people out there who do not have the ability to be honest about how addicted they are to snuff. Check this link for more information https://livingdipfree.com/time-distortion-when-quitting-snuff
  9. 9. Tobacco free for two years and life is good I recently hit two years tobacco free and I have to say it feels great. It is hard to think about what two years down the road would look like when you are actively using tobacco, but remember, we all started at a day one when we decided to quit dipping. So what does two years of freedom feel like? I don’t have craves anymore. Every once in a while I will be doing something that I strongly associated with dipping and I have a passing thought that a dip would be nice. This is not a crave though, it is the last whispering death throes of the nic bitch. I have my foot on her neck and I am never letting off. This passing thought might happen once every 2-3 months. Click here for more information https://livingdipfree.com/tobacco-free-for-two-years- and-life-is-good
  10. 10. Contact Information Visit us for more Information https://livingdipfree.com/

×