Admissions & Recruitment Presentation By. Jasmyne N. Brandon, M.A.Ed.
History & Background § Historically Black College and University (HBCU) § Founded in 1867 as Biddle Memorial Institute § L...
JCSU Quick Facts Student Population (Fall 2019) § 1,494 Students Student Population By Gender § 62% Female § 38% Male Stud...
Innovation & Excellence Global Partnerships 2016 Founded the in Center for American Culture and Race Guangdong Baiyun Univ...
Academic Programs Undergraduate Majors § Biology § Business Administration § Chemistry § Communication Arts § Public Healt...
Business Administration Program JCSU Business Administration Program offers students hands-on learning opportunities throu...
Master of Social Work Program JCSU Master of Social Work Program is designed to prepare social work graduates who engage i...
Biddle Freshman Program & Sit Lux Scholars Biddle Freshman Program participants officially declare their majors after earn...
Campus Resources The Center for Career and Professional Development (CCPD) Services and facilitating for student developme...
Extra-Curricular Programs Men’s Sports § Basketball § Cross Country § Track & Field § Football § Golf § Tennis Women’s Spo...
Notable Alums Eva Clayton 1st African–American woman to represent North Carolina in Congress Henry Aaron Hill 1st African ...
Experience Charlotte The EpiCentre is located in the heart of Uptown Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Cu...
Admission Requirements Application Process First-Time Freshmen § Application § $25 Application Fee § High School Transcrip...
Academic Requirements Successful applicants have shown a solid academic foundation by studying the following in high schoo...
Graduate Admission Requirements Master Of Social Work § Application § $40 Application Fee § Transcript(s) § Applicant Refe...
Tuition & Fees 2019-2020 Full-Time (12-18 Credit Hours) $9,392.00 Tuition & Fees $2,043.00 On-Campus Housing $1,507.00 (In...
Scholarships Barry M. Goldwater Undergraduate Scholarship § Sophomore or Junior § 3.0 GPA or Higher § U.S. Citizen https:/...
Financial Aid § Step 1: Complete FAFSA School Code 002936 § Step 2: Financial Aid will be awarded by the school § Step 3: ...
JCSU Information Sessions JCSU Connect Undergraduate and Graduate admission informational that helps you handle all admiss...
Johnson C. Smith Spring Open House Come explore Johnson C. Smith University, a private liberal arts university with proud ...
Questions? Johnson C. Smith University 100 Beatties Ford Rd Charlotte, NC 28216 www.jcsu.edu Office of Admissions (704)378...
