Expert authors provide a detailed treatment of the basic rules⭐ principles⭐ and issues in contracts. Topics covered include offer and acceptance⭐ parol evidence and interpretation⭐ consideration⭐ informal contracts⭐ promissory estoppel⭐ contracts under seal⭐ capacity of parties⭐ conditions⭐ performance⭐ and breach. Also discusses damages⭐ regulations⭐ third-party beneficiaries⭐ statutes⭐ and frauds. The discharge of contracts and illegal bargains are also discussed.