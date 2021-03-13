https://reader.ebookexprees.com/combination/0802128491 Starting in 1836, permanent settlers came into the area to be known as Avon Township. They found fertile prairie, groves of virgin timber, and pristine lakes, and they broke the soil and tilled the ground to make a subsistance living. The coming of two railroads promoted the growth of villages and made it easy for city people to come and enjoy the recreational activities offered by the lakes. These people soon stayed, and the farmland began disappearing. Today Avon Township is home to several incorporated villages, the Lake County Fair, theCollege of Lake County, and the University Center of Lake County.