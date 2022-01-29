Successfully reported this slideshow.
4 Benefits of Saffron: The Ancient Wonder Spice

Jan. 29, 2022
Saffron is an effective Ayurvedic spice used for various medicinal purposes. Many health benefits are linked to this potent and priceless spice abundant in antioxidants, such as cancer prevention, enhanced mood, libido, sexual function, etc.

  1. 1. 4 Benefits of Saffron: The Ancient Wonder Spice
  2. 2. Saffron, known as Kesar in India is an ancient spice that is considered no less than a treasure chest. This premium and expensive spice is a part of our rich culinary heritage. This ancient spice was once a prized possession of kings and elites. From the Greek culinary culture to the culinary heritage of India, this high-quality spice has made its way throughout the world. Kesar is really magical to have during winters. In winter, our body is more prone to infections because of low humidity and we tend to catch the seasonal problems easily. This is the reason why we should take care of our bodies more than usual. In this article, we will learn how Saffron can help you boost your immunity and keep you warm during the winter season. This will help you enjoy the winter season's goodness & happiness to its fullest. Now you can buy the finest quality natural saffron or Kesar online from HealthyBazar, a leading online store for herbal products.
  3. 3. Boost Immunity with Saffron Saffron is a spice with a multitude of benefits. For centuries, this wonderful spice has been used for its amazing medicinal properties that can help, prevent as well as cure various health problems. In addition, saffron is a great spice for boosting the immune system and keeping seasonal ailments at bay. COVID times have made us realize the importance of having a strong immune system. Saffron can help you with that! The spice is rich in carotenoids, which is believed to improve immunity. Studies have shown that saffron can work as an immunomodulator - improving the function of the immune system, without showing any side effects. Therefore, including immunity-boosting foods in your daily diet can help improve your health. Moreover, what makes this spice a magical herb is the fact that it is endowed with carminative, diaphoretic, and aphrodisiac properties. So, here are a few more reasons why you should definitely include this magical herb in your daily diet.
  4. 4. 1. Relieves Depression Living in a fast-paced world with so many stressors is tough, and that's why it's difficult to maintain good mental health. Although mental health is being talked about more and more, there is still a huge stigma attached to it. Timely treatment is important, and it gets even better when you consume spices like saffron, which can help you maintain good mental health. Saffron is said to have a mood-boosting effect, which is why it is often referred to as the sunshine spice. According to studies, the stigma of the saffron plant has some magical antidepressant properties. The chemical components found in saffron - crocin, crocetin, and safranal, can be effective in stimulating neurochemicals such as serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. The components in Saffron can effectively help with mild to moderate depression and are mostly used in Ayurvedic and Unani psychiatric medications. 2. Help in Fighting Seasonal Ailments Saffron tea or saffron mixed with warm milk can keep seasonal ailments like colds, coughs, and fevers at bay. The warm nature of this magical herb helps relieve discomfort caused by flu and cold and helps to keep the body warm in winters. Saffron has extraordinary benefits and its use isn’t just limited to enhancing the flavor and fragrance of cooked dishes. It has a high antioxidant content which makes it a perfect remedy for cold and flu. The presence of antioxidants makes this wonder herb a great remedy for seasonal ailments. It also helps boost immunity, which is important for surviving viral attacks and other illnesses.
  5. 5. 3. Reduce Blood Pressure and Improve Heart Health Saffron is rich in potassium and one of the best remedies for heart disease. Its daily consumption can help lower blood pressure by dilating blood vessels, reducing the risk of blockages and heart disease. Saffron can lower levels of bad cholesterol, which damages tissues. This further reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes. 4. Enhance Sexual Drive This small plant extract has always been known for its amazing aphrodisiac properties. Enriched with the goodness of nature, saffron naturally enhances sexual vitality in both men and women. Saffron is used to treating age-related erectile dysfunction. It has powerful aphrodisiac properties that can also help increase androgen levels in women. If you take saffron in moderation, it can have a wonderful effect on your health. Saffron is a superfood because it boosts immunity and strength. It is also an effective medicine in treating infertility. It helps to boost libido in both men and women. Couples suffering from infertility should consume saffron to improve their chances of conceiving.
  6. 6. How to Use Saffron to Keep Your Body Warm?
  7. 7. By now, we know that Kesar (Saffron) helps to boost immunity and helps in fighting seasonal infections. You must also know how you should take it for better results. Here are different ways you can take this amazing spice every day: 1. Saffron Tea Saffron tea, also known as Kashmiri kahwa, is a traditional Kashmiri drink. You can prepare the tea by infusing some threads of saffron, 1-2 cloves and 1-2 cinnamon in water and then spice it with a pinch of cardamom powder. The other spices along with saffron also have a warming effect and can bring multiple benefits. 2. Saffron milk The easiest and simplest way to ingest saffron is to add a pinch of it to a hot cup of milk. Prepare your milk as you make it, or with jaggery or brown sugar, just add the saffron, and you are done! 3. Saffron in Food An easy way to add saffron to a meal is to add a few threads to a cup of hot water. You can then add both the water and the saffron to a tasty dish at the end of cooking.
  8. 8. Conclusion Saffron is an ancient and expensive herb. It contains some antioxidant compounds that may help reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases associated with oxidative stress. Saffron may also improve mood, promote sexual function, and relieve PMS symptoms in some people. It is really difficult to find pure and premium quality Saffron or Kesar in the market. You can now buy Kesar online at HealthyBazar. All the products on the site are genuine and pure, and you can also consult the best ayurvedic and Unani doctors.

