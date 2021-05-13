Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
JAMES HOOK Our Treatment of a modern Peter Pan remake. By Jasmine and Emma.
SYNOPSIS This remake of the peter pan film from 1953 is a modern psychological thriller version about a father having a ps...
MAIN CHARACTERS AND SETTINGS • Wendy hook- daughter • James hook- farther • Peter- friend of Wendy’s • bell- peters dog • ...
ACT1 This films starts off on a small Londoner's public bus. Where two friends are sat chatting about their day. Wendy and...
ACT 2 A few weeks later, James goes to peters house where he has been crying the entire time. Even though James has known ...
ACT 3 Watching peter leave for the phone, hook realizes his captive is leaving and goes to grab him. But is then distracte...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
31 views
May. 13, 2021

James hook reamke of peter pan

james hook

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

James hook reamke of peter pan

  1. 1. JAMES HOOK Our Treatment of a modern Peter Pan remake. By Jasmine and Emma.
  2. 2. SYNOPSIS This remake of the peter pan film from 1953 is a modern psychological thriller version about a father having a psychotic breakdown set in the 1980s. Quick Plot: A single father and his daughter have a perfect relationship. But after she dies of a sudden illness the father goes into a deep depression and has a psychotic breakdown.
  3. 3. MAIN CHARACTERS AND SETTINGS • Wendy hook- daughter • James hook- farther • Peter- friend of Wendy’s • bell- peters dog • Set in 1980s • London
  4. 4. ACT1 This films starts off on a small Londoner's public bus. Where two friends are sat chatting about their day. Wendy and Peter have been best friends since birth and have always been close. On their way walking home from school, Wendy invites peter over for dinner. After dinner Wendy felt ill and explained that she needed to go to bed. The next day James (Wendy’s dad) gets ready for work and leaves early trusting Wendy to get ready like always. At midday, he gets a notice asking why his daughter wasn’t at school. His first reaction was assuming she was just with peter but when he comes home, he sees her bedroom light is still on. James then knows Wendy never left the house. Shortly after, peter shows up asking where Wendy is. James looses his beloved daughter after she passed from a sudden illness in the night. From the shock James starts to become ill. And starts to go crazy. He starts having hallucinations and imagines his daughter wasn’t actually dead but just left to the nether land with “peter pan”. AKA Wendy’s friend peter as a coping mechanism.
  5. 5. ACT 2 A few weeks later, James goes to peters house where he has been crying the entire time. Even though James has known peter since he was a child, he still blames him for everything. James accuses peter of stealing Wendy and demands he tells him where she is. He starts talking about delusions about ‘nether land’ and that peter and his fairy friend ‘bell’ took her. James starts calling peter ‘peter pan’ and peter instantly knows there is something wrong with his old friend. James ‘invited’ peter over to ‘persuade’ him to help get his daughter back. Scared, peter goes with him. Peter overhears James talking to himself in a ‘pirate voice’ and mumbling about a crocodile attacking him and other very strange things. James starts obsessing over the ‘nether land’ and seems willing to do anything to find it. Even kill. A few days later, after peter realised he was never going to be allowed to leave unless he gave up the location, Peter hears screaming and runs to James’ room, in curiosity. James is standing in the middle of the room with a bloody knife in his hand and the other hand missing. James started blaming a crocodile for biting his hand off even though he clearly chopped it off. Peter is now very concerned. And goes to the phone to call the police
  6. 6. ACT 3 Watching peter leave for the phone, hook realizes his captive is leaving and goes to grab him. But is then distracted by scratching on the front door, and soon realizes its bell peters dog, trying to get in and help her owner. In rage that ‘tinker bell’ the fairy who helped peter pan steal his daughter is here, he goes to kill her with his knife, but peter pan stops hook by shoving him out of the way and quickly running out of the house. Still weak from the loss of blood after the fight with the ‘crocodile’, hook felt defeated and feared even after all of the ‘persuasion’ he did to peter he would never find out the location of the nether land. Hook sees flashing blue and red lights through the window, now he knows he’s in trouble. The police enter the house and hook refuses to co operate unless he sees his daughter. Peter explains to the police about the delusions and pleads (even after all James has done to him) that they don’t hurt him. After all, he just wants his daughter back. One officer tries reasoning with James by explaining Wendy is dead. But all hook is hearing is Wendy is in the nether land. James is now starting to realize after what the policeman said, there is only one way to reunite with his daughter. He quickly charges at a random officer and in self defense, they shoot him. Lying on the floor, James starts smiling as he feels his daughters presence get stronger as the feeling in his legs get weaker.

×