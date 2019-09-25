Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Read Online The Global Curse of the Federal Reserve: How Investors Can Survive and Profit From Monetary Chaos [PDF, mobi, ePub] The Global Curse of the Federal Reserve: How Investors Can Survive and Profit From Monetary Chaos Details of Book Author : Brendan Brown Publisher : Palgrave Macmillan ISBN : 1137297395 Publication Date : 2013-3-1 Language : Pages : 240
  Description The Global Curse of the Federal Reserve reveals and explores the missing link between the Austrian School of Economics and behavioral finance theory. Monetary instability is the source of the waves of irrational exuberance (sometimes described as "asset price inflation"), which spread so much economic destruction and geo-political turmoil when they break. The largest and most destructive waves in the past 100 years have all been powered by monetary turmoil created by the Federal Reserve. Dr. Brown argues that flawed monetary practice and principlesâ€"most recently in the form of Bernanke-ismâ€"have been responsible for the Fed-made havoc. The author comes to two optimistic conclusions. First, political forces in the US will one day gain sufficient strength to repeal Bernanke-ism. But the new revolutionaries must learn from the mistakes of the first monetarist revolution. Brown argues for the end of the Fed as a policy-making institution. Second, it is possible for investors to build substantial protection for their wealth and even profit from monetary chaos unleashed by the Federal Reserveâ€"but this depends on throwing overboard much of the established wisdom about optimal portfolio management.
×