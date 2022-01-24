Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Re-imagining Public Space: Active Urban Design for PHS Boulevard
A Proposed Active Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard, City of San Fernando, Pampanga
Author:
Jasline A. Reyes
University of the Philippines, Diliman
College of Architecture
Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab
For ARCHI 232: Environmental Issues in Urban Design