Re-imagining Public Space: Active Urban Design for PHS Boulevard

Jan. 24, 2022
Design

Re-imagining Public Space: Active Urban Design for PHS Boulevard
A Proposed Active Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard, City of San Fernando, Pampanga

Author:
Jasline A. Reyes
University of the Philippines, Diliman
College of Architecture
Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab

For ARCHI 232: Environmental Issues in Urban Design

Re-imagining Public Space: Active Urban Design for PHS Boulevard

  1. 1. r e i m a g i n i n g p u b l i c s p a c e : A PROPOSED ACTIVE DESIGN FOR PAMPANGA HIGH SCHOOL BOULEVARD, CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, PAMPANGA FOR PHS BOULEVARD FOR PHS BOULEVARD ACTIVEURBANDESIGN ACTIVEURBANDESIGN University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture | Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab JASLINE REYES | ARCHI 232: ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES IN URBAN DESIGN
  2. 2. what is ACTIVEURBAN ACTIVEURBAN DESIGN? DESIGN? University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard but...
  3. 3. Active design is environmental design that encourages stair climbing, walking, bicycling, transit use, active recreation, and healthy eating. ACTIVEURBANDESIGN ACTIVEURBANDESIGN University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard Source: City of New York. Active Design Guidelines. (2010). New York City.
  4. 4. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard Active design promises benefits not only for public health but also for the environment and for advancing universal design. ACTIVEURBANDESIGN ACTIVEURBANDESIGN Source: City of New York. Active Design Guidelines. (2010). New York City.
  5. 5. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab what are the BENEFITS? BENEFITS? reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard
  6. 6. Opportunities to increase daily physical activity, including measures such as making stairs more visible and providing inviting streetscapes for pedestrians and bicyclists. Contribute significantly toward bringing about healthier lifestyles in our communities. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard Source: City of New York. Active Design Guidelines. (2010). New York City. what are the BENEFITS? BENEFITS?
  7. 7. Design strategies for active design can also reduce energy use in buildings, thereby benefiting the environment. Creating an environment of healthier buildings, streets, and urban spaces enables all city residents to incorporate healthy activity into their daily lives. Design strategies that increase physical activity and improve health also tend to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions what are the BENEFITS? BENEFITS? University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard Source: City of New York. Active Design Guidelines. (2010). New York City.
  8. 8. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard Source: City of New York. Active Design Guidelines. (2010). New York City. one of the modern day health crisis: OBESITY OBESITY
  9. 9. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard 6.7% 6.7% Source: EXPANDED NATIONAL NUTRITION SURVEY: 2019 RESULTS PAMPANGA. (2019). Department of Science and Technology OVERWEIGHT/ OBESITY PREVALENCE IN PAMPANGA 17.3% 17.3% 19.8% 19.8% 40% 40% 31.1% 31.1% 7.7% 7.7% based on the Expanded National Nutrition Survey: 2019 Results children under five aged 0-5 months children, 5 to 10 years (2 out of 10 children) adolescents, >10 to 19 years old (2 out of 10 adolescents) non- pregnant/non- lactating women of reproductive age, 15-49 years old (4 out of 10 women) lactating mothers, 15-49 years old (3 out of 10 women) elderly, 60 years old and above (3 out of 10 women)
  10. 10. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard In the recent report of the National Nutrition Council (NNC) in October 2020, Pampanga's overweight prevalence is significantly higher in the province compared to the national estimate, this should not be taken for granted as they will be at-risk to Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) later in life if not prevented. cancers c a r diovascular dise a s e diabetes c h ronic lung illnes s e s Noncommunicable Diseases Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) includes: (NCDs) includes: Source: EXPANDED NATIONAL NUTRITION SURVEY: 2019 RESULTS PAMPANGA. (2019). Department of Science and Technology
  11. 11. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard PAMPANGA PAMPANGA HIGHSCHOOL HIGHSCHOOL BOULEVARD BOULEVARD City of San Fernando, Pampanga Image Source: Google Maps Street View captured on January 2019
  12. 12. PAMPANGAHIGH PAMPANGAHIGH SCHOOLBOULEVARD SCHOOLBOULEVARD ROAD MAP P A M P A N G A H I G H S C H O O L B O U L E V A R D PAMPANGA HIGH SCHOOL TO SAN FERNANDO DOWNTOWN TO INTERSECTION (JOSE ABAD SANTOS AVENUE) B. M EN D O ZA TO CAPITOL BLVD. TO SAN FERNANDO SUBDIVISION M A L V A R S T R E E T A R E L L A N O S T R E E T L I M J O C O S T R E E T L A P U - L A P U S T R E E T P . G O M E Z S T R E E T M A B I N I S T R E E T TO CONSUJI ST. (ROUTE TO DOWNTOWN) TO CONSUJI ST. (ROUTE TO DOWNTOWN) University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard The estimated span of the boulevard is 575 meters. It got its name from the closest landmark of the area, Pampanga High School (formerly known as Jose Abad Santos High School or PHS). Students and employees from the area crowd the boulevard during peak hours on a weekday. Image source and Map data generated from Google Maps Imagery @2022
  13. 13. reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab Yes Ribs Food Retail Stand Aitech Solutions Buko Blvd. Basco Refreshment Lyn's Special Halo-Halo & Palabok Charle's Canteen Mang Kinasal 535 Boulevard Canteen Retail Stands Green Station Food Express Food Retail Stand Kambal Store Food Retail Stand Aling Rowen's Canteen Residential Area FOODHUB FOODHUB LEGEND: Food Hub/ Canteen Sari-Sari Store Commercial/ Retail Apartment Institutional/ Landmark Image source and Map data generated from Google Maps Imagery @2022 Residential Area P A M P A N G A H I G H S C H O O L B O U L E V A R D B. MENDOZA
  14. 14. reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab MV Skool General Merchandise Mijth Store Eriska's Variety Store Justin Cartel Printing Services Jariro Party Shop Residential Area Aitech Solutions Aquino Apartment FDL Variety Store Visual Focus Photography Ever Forth School Supplies Aquino Cipriano Dental Diagnostic Center Emtees Art Sign R&G Feeds & Rice Supply COMMERCIAL COMMERCIAL &SARI-SARI &SARI-SARI STORES STORES Sari-Sari Store Villa Z Residential Area LEGEND: Food Hub/ Canteen Sari-Sari Store Commercial/ Retail Apartment Institutional/ Landmark Image source and Map data generated from Google Maps Imagery @2022 P A M P A N G A H I G H S C H O O L B O U L E V A R D B. MENDOZA
  15. 15. reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab Bulwagang Capampangan (Rene M. Medina Hall- part of PHS) Pampanga High School Department Of Education - Schools Division Office of Pampanga Department Of Education - Schools Division Office of Pampanga Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center Iglesia ni Cristo- Lokal ng San Fernando CELTECH College Building 3 INSTITUTIONAL INSTITUTIONAL /LANDMARK /LANDMARK Residential Area LEGEND: Food Hub/ Canteen Sari-Sari Store Commercial/ Retail Apartment Institutional/ Landmark Image source and Map data generated from Google Maps Imagery @2022 Residential Area P A M P A N G A H I G H S C H O O L B O U L E V A R D B. MENDOZA
  16. 16. P A M P A N G A H I G H S C H O O L B O U L E V A R D University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard Image Source: Google Maps Street View captured on January 2019 STREET VIEW FROM B. MENDOZA STREET VIEW FROM B. MENDOZA STREET VIEW FROM B. MENDOZA STREET VIEW FROM B. MENDOZA INC AREA INC AREA INC AREA INC AREA PHS AREA PHS AREA PHS AREA PHS AREA STREET VIEW FROM B. MENDOZA STREET VIEW FROM B. MENDOZA STREET VIEW FROM B. MENDOZA STREET VIEW FROM B. MENDOZA INC AREA INC AREA DEPED AREA DEPED AREA BREN Z. GUIAO AREA BREN Z. GUIAO AREA BREN Z. GUIAO AREA BREN Z. GUIAO AREA B. MENDOZA
  17. 17. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab THEPOSSIBILITIES THEPOSSIBILITIES reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard of Active Urban Design at PHSBOULEVARD PHSBOULEVARD Image Source: Google Maps Street View captured on January 2019
  18. 18. r e i m a g i n i n g p u b l i c s p a c e : A PROPOSED ACTIVE DESIGN FOR PAMPANGA HIGH SCHOOL BOULEVARD, CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, PAMPANGA FOR PHS BOULEVARD FOR PHS BOULEVARD ACTIVEURBANDESIGN ACTIVEURBANDESIGN University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab Creative Visualization Image Source: Google Maps Street View captured on January 2019 c u r r e n t d e s i g n
  19. 19. r e i m a g i n i n g p u b l i c s p a c e : A PROPOSED ACTIVE DESIGN FOR PAMPANGA HIGH SCHOOL BOULEVARD, CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, PAMPANGA FOR PHS BOULEVARD FOR PHS BOULEVARD ACTIVEURBANDESIGN ACTIVEURBANDESIGN University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab Creative Visualization p r o p o s e d d e s i g n Based on Google Maps Street View captured on January 2019
  20. 20. r e i m a g i n i n g p u b l i c s p a c e : A PROPOSED ACTIVE DESIGN FOR PAMPANGA HIGH SCHOOL BOULEVARD, CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, PAMPANGA FOR PHS BOULEVARD FOR PHS BOULEVARD ACTIVEURBANDESIGN ACTIVEURBANDESIGN M e d i a n S t r i p S i d e w a l k C o v e r e d W a l k w a y P o t t e d G r e e n W a l l B o l l a r d s P e d e s t r i a n C r o s s i n g University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab Creative Visualization p r o p o s e d d e s i g n Based on Google Maps Street View captured on January 2019 B i c y c l e L a n e S t r e e t V e n d o r ' s A r e a C a n t e e n s / R e t a i l S h o p V e h i c l e U - T u r n J e e p n e y L o a d i n g / U n l o a d i n g A r e a T r i c y l e a n d P e d i c a b T e r m i n a l
  21. 21. PEDESTRIAN PEDESTRIAN FRIENDLY FRIENDLY University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard p r i o r i t i z i n g a s t r e e t
  22. 22. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab Creative Visualization Source: Road Safety Education Victoria, Pedestrian crossings and their features p r o p o s e d d e s i g n CROSSING CROSSING reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard V i s i b l e a n d A c c e s s i b l e P e d e s t r i a n C r o s s i n g This is among the most important safety feature of streets along schools, It provides a clearly defined crossing point where pedestrians are 'expected'. It can be combined with a raised platform type feature crossings can help to slow approaching traffic speeds. Pedestrian lanes should be accessible and visible to be effective on pedestrian safety,
  23. 23. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab Creative Visualization Based on Google Maps Street View captured on January 2019 p r o p o s e d d e s i g n COMFORTABILITY COMFORTABILITY reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard C o v e r e d W a l k w a y The design of the built environment can have a crucial and positive influence on improving public health. Walking under the excruciating hot sun on an afternoon can be quite dangerous and may cause heat stroke on children. Providing a covered walkway can help protect the pedestrians from heat and rain.
  24. 24. ALTERNATIVE ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORTATION TRANSPORTATION University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard e n c o u r a g i n g
  25. 25. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab Creative Visualization Based on Google Maps Street View captured on January 2019 p r o p o s e d d e s i g n BIKELANE BIKELANE reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard B i c y c l e L a n e Cycling is an alternative form of transportation. Having a safe and designated bike lane can help encourage students and employees who live around the area ride a bike to school/work., Designated bicycle parking can also be incorporated either along the street or inside the school and building premises. . One of the most urgent health crises of our day: obesity and related diseases including diabetes. Careful street design measures can encourage walking and bicycling among young and old alike, by developing safe, vibrant, and accessible streetscapes. Streets that are safe for all will encourage more active use.
  26. 26. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard PEDESTRIAN PEDESTRIAN SAFETY SAFETY t h e i m p o r t a n c e o f
  27. 27. p r o p o s e d d e s i g n University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab Creative Visualization Source: Traffic Safety Warehouse. Bollards for Traffic, Building and Predestrian on Sale. STUDENTSAFETY STUDENTSAFETY reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard S a f e t y B o l l a r d s Bollards are used to create a protective barrier and provide visual markers to enhance safety. They are used on construction sites, on streets, in parking lots and in front of buildings. Bollards are one of the best options for keeping pedestrians and building elements safe while directing the flow of traffic. Bollards are often used for added curb protection to prevent vehicles from entering unauthorized areas. This will help control illegal road side parking, as they obstruct pedestrian and the bicycle lane..
  28. 28. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab Creative Visualization Source: Merrriam-Webster Dictionary. Median Strip p r o p o s e d d e s i g n SLOWDOWNSCARS SLOWDOWNSCARS reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard M e d i a n S t r i p A median strip is a paved or planted strip dividing a highway into lanes according to direction of travel. It also acts as a buffer and helps slow down the car, therefore can help improve the safety of the pedestrian.
  29. 29. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard GREENERIES GREENERIES i n t r o d u c i n g t o c o m b a t h e a t The boulevard lacks trees and greeneries, the plain concrete and building facade absorbs and retain heat, making an urban island heat effect. The area is significantly hotter the afternoons making pedestrians uncomfortable to walk on. By introducing greeneries along the area, it may help alleviate the heat being absorbed by the concrete.
  30. 30. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab Creative Visualization Image source: China Daily News p r o p o s e d d e s i g n GREENERY GREENERY reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard P o t t e d G r e e n W a l l P l a n t b o x a s M e d i a n S t r i p Potted Green Wall is easy to install and maintain, hanging plants can also be installed on the covered walkways, it can be aesthetically pleasing and effective on fighting off extreme heat.
  31. 31. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard VENDORS VENDORS t h e c o n n e c t i o n o f t o p e d e s t r i a n s a f e t y
  32. 32. Of course, the high school experience is not complete without the "tusok-tusok" and kwek-kwek, session after class with your friends after a long day in class. This has been the "student-life" culture for many, street food might not be an ideally healthy food but this encourage interaction and a lively street. Street vendors offer us more than just their food, they offer an example of how creativity and a people-centered approach to entrepreneurism can make streets safer and more pedestrian-friendly. Street vendors contribute to great streets. (Los Angles Walks, 2015). STREETVENDORS STREETVENDORS i n t o t h e d e s i g n University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab Source: Los Angeles Walks. (2015). Street Vendors Can Help Make Great Streets reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard i n c o r p o r a t i n g t h e
  33. 33. S t r e e t V e n d o r A r e a University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab Creative Visualization Based on Google Maps Street View captured on January 2019 p r o p o s e d d e s i g n STREETVENDORS STREETVENDORS reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard Incorporate given them an area where they can legally sell their goods, an area that is not cause obstruction to the vehicles and cyclist. It is located along the covered walkway, this is where students can eat and chat comfortably after a long day of class.
  34. 34. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab Creative Visualization Based on Google Maps Street View captured on January 2019 p r o p o s e d d e s i g n FOODHUB FOODHUB reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard R e t a i l S h o p s / C a n t e e n / S a r i - s a r i S t o r e s Pampanga is know as the culinary capital of the Philippines. That can easily proven by the amount of affordable and good quality food offered by eateries and canteens around the province. The eateries and canteens around PHS is already established and has been loved by the students and employees around the area.
  35. 35. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard INCLUSIVITY INCLUSIVITY i n t h e p u b l i c r e a l m
  36. 36. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab Creative Visualization Source: American Society of Landscape Architects. Professional Practice, Universal Design: Streets. UMass Dartmouth. Universal Design. p r o p o s e d d e s i g n INCLUSIVITY INCLUSIVITY reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard Universal Design is the design of products and environments to be usable by all people, to the greatest extent possible, without the need for adaptation of specialized design. Photo by Tendencee at Pinterest T a c t i l e p a v i n g : Photo by Street Blog SF P W D R a m p s P H S r a m p r a t i o i s n o t s a f e f o r P W D S . P u b l i c B l d g s . a r e r e q u i r e d t o b e a c c e s s i b l e f o r a l l . T h i s m i g h t b e s u b j e c t f o r r e c o m e n d a t i o n s . P W D R a m p E n c o u r a g e d t o b e i n s t a l l e d o n w a l k w a y s a n d c r o s s i n g S h o u l d b e s t r a t e g i c a l l y p l a c e d w h e r e i t t c a n e a s i l y b e a c c e s s e d a n d w i t h n o o b s t r u c t i o n s .
  37. 37. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard City of New York. Active Design Guidelines. (2010). New York City. Pan American Health Organization- World Health Organization. Noncommunicable Diseases. Accessed on January 24, 2022 at https://www.paho.org/en/topics/noncommunicable- diseases#:~:text=The%20term%20NCDs%20refers%20to,diabetes%20and%20chronic%20lung%20illnesses . National Nutrition Council. (2021). Highlights of Pampanga Province’ ENNS Results on Children and Women. Accessed on January 24, 2022 at https://www.nnc.gov.ph/regional-offices/luzon/region-iii- central-luzon/4433-highlights-of-pampanga-province-enns-results-on-children-and- women#:~:text=Overweight%20prevalence%20was%20at%206.7,non%2Dpoor%20than%20poor%20house holds. Department of Science and Technology, Food and Nutrition Research Institute. (2019). 2019 Expanded National Nutrition Survey Overview and Methodology. Accessed on January 24, 2022 at http://enutrition.fnri.dost.gov.ph/site/uploads/2019%20ENNS%20Provincial%20Dissemination%20- %20Pampanga.pdf. Los Angeles Walks. (2015). Street Vendors Can Help Make Great Streets. Accessed on January 24, 2022 at https://www.losangeleswalks.org/street_vendors_can_help_make_great_streets. Road Safety Education Victoria. Pedestrian crossings and their features Traffic Safety Warehouse. Bollards for Traffic, Building and Pedestrian on Sale. Accessed on January 24, 2022 https://www.trafficsafetywarehouse.com/Bollards/departments/16/#:~:text=Bollards%20are%20used%20t o%20create,directing%20the%20flow%20of%20traffic. Merrriam-Webster Dictionary. Median Strip. Accessed on January 24, 2022 at https://www.merriam- webster.com/dictionary/median%20strip. American Society of Landscape Architects. Professional Practice, Universal Design: Streets. Accessed on January 24, 2022 at https://www.asla.org/universalstreets.aspx#:~:text=This%20approach%20incorporates%20medians%2C% 20street,down%20and%20pay%20closer%20attention. UMass Dartmouth. Universal Design. Accessed on January 24, 2022 at https://www.umassd.edu/dss/resources/faculty-staff/universal-design/ REFERENCES REFERENCES
  38. 38. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard Google Maps. (2021) Google Street View. (2018) Google Street View. (2019) Canva Icons and Illustrations China Daily News. Taiwan's 'green wall' appears in Pingtan. Accessed on January 24, 2022 at https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/m/fujian/pingtan/2012-10/16/content_15822194.htm Tendencee Accessed on Pinterest Street Blog SF Accessed on Pinterest IMAGESOURCES IMAGESOURCES
  39. 39. AUTHOR'SNOTE AUTHOR'SNOTE University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard This research topic is limited in time and budget caused by the Covid-19 protocols and health restrictions mandated by the public officials. The limitations of the topic is only within "Active Urban Design", in case there are topics and recommendations that could support this study, the researcher recommends further study. The urban design interventions stated in this study are also site-specific and can only be applicable and limited to the Pampanga High School Boulevard, based on site visits, observations, and secondary data. This research is just an initial study, the researcher also recommend further study prior to possible implementation.
  40. 40. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab reimagining public space: Active Urban Design for Pampanga High School Boulevard ABOUTTHEAUTHOR ABOUTTHEAUTHOR Ar. Jasline A. Reyes, uap jareyes18@up.edu.ph University of the Philippines, Diliman College of Architecture Master of Architecture - Urban Design Studio Lab She earned her bachelor’s degree in Architecture at Don Honorio Ventura Technological State University (DHVTSU) in Bacolor, Pampanga. She has been practicing design and construction since her apprenticeship in 2016 and obtained her license after passing the Architecture Licensure Exam in June 2018. She has established her own start-up architectural design firm, Studio Linya Architectural Design Services, in November 2020. She is currently a full-time time-instructor at Technological Institute of the Philippines- Quezon City and studying for her Master’s Degree specializing in Urban Design at the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

