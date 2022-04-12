Successfully reported this slideshow.

SALES FORECASTING

Apr. 12, 2022
Health & Medicine

Estimation of quantity, type, and quality of future work e.g. sales.
Necessary for assessing the market trends in ad­vance.
Commitment on the part of the sales department and future planning of the entire concern .
The sales forecast is an estimate of the sales potential of the firm in the future.

SALES FORECASTING

  1. 1. SALES FORECASTING IN PHARMACEUTICALS 1
  2. 2. Content  Definition  Types of sales forecasting  Factor considered for forecasting  Importance of sale forecasting  Methods of sales forecasting  Elements of a good sales forecasting  Procedure for making a sale forecasting  Point must be clear before making a forecast  Selection of forecast  Application of forecast 2
  3. 3. WHAT IS SALES FORECASTING : Estimation of quantity, type and quality of future work e.g. sales. Necessary for assessment of the market trends in advance. Commitment on the part of sales department and future planning of the entire concern Sales forecast is an estimate of the sales potential of the firm in future. All plans are based on the sales forecasts. Forecast helps the management - how much revenue can be expected to be realized how much to manufacture what shall be the requirement of men, machine and money. 3
  4. 4.  Goal for the sales department is decided on the basis of this forecast  Forecasts also help in planning future development of the concern.  The sales forecast forms a basis for production targets.  Sales forecast must be accurate, simple, easy to understand and economical. 4
  5. 5. Types of Sales Forecasting: 1. Short-Term Forecasting:  When it covers a period of three months, six months or one year preferentially.  The period is dependent upon the nature of business.  If the demand fluctuates from one month to another, forecasting may be done only for a short period. Purpose of Short-Term Forecasting: 1. To adopt suitable production policy so that the problem of overproduction and short supply of raw material, machines etc. can be avoided. 2. To reduce the cost of raw materials, machinery etc. 3. To have proper control of inventory. 4. To set the sales targets. 5. To have proper controls. 6. To arrange the financial requirements in advance to meet the demand. 5
  6. 6. 2. Long-Term Forecasting:  The forecasting that covers a period of 5, 10 and even 20 years.  The period depends upon the nature of business, but beyond 12 years, the future is assumed as uncertain.  Many industries, a long term forecasting is needed as the total investment cost of equipment is quite high.  Ex. like ship-building, petroleum refinery, paper making industries. Purpose of Long-Term Forecasting:  To plan for the new unit of production or expansion of existing unit to meet the demand.  To plan the long-term financial requirements.  To train the personnel so that man-power requirement can be met in future 6
  7. 7. Factor Considered for Sales Forecasting: 1. Competition: Knowledge about the existing and new competitors and their future programe. Quality of their product, sales of their product. Opinion of the customers about the products of other competitors with reference to the product manufactured by the firm must also be considered. 2. Changes in Technology : With the advancement of technology, new products are coming in the market Taste and the likings of the consumer’s changes with the advancement and change of technology. 7
  8. 8. 3. Government Policies:  When the government produces or purchases then depending upon the government policy and rules, the sales of the products are also affected. 4. Factors Related to the Concern Itself:  These factors are related to the change in the capacity of the plant, change in price due to the change in expenditure, change in product mix etc.  The revised estimates are then again examined in the light of factors like  expected change in design, change in prices  advertisements, competition  purchasing power of local people  employment, population 8
  9. 9. Importance of Sales Forecasting : - Production volumes considering availability of facilities, like equipment, capital, manpower, space etc It forms a basis of sales budget, production budget natural budget etc. Plant expansion and changes in production mix or should it divert its resource for manufacturing other products.  Sales forecast helps in preparing production and purchasing schedules.  Accurate sales forecasting is a very good aid for the purpose of decision making.  It helps in guiding marketing, production and other business activities for achieving these targets. 9
  10. 10. 10
  11. 11. Elements of a Good Sales Forecasting: 1. Accuracy:  The previous method must be checked for want of accuracy by observing that the predictions made in past are accurate or not. 2. Simplicity:  The method must be simple and easily understandable. It should satisfy top management people. 3. Economy:  For an undertaking, cost is a main factor so the method adopted should consider the minimum cost. 4. Availability:  The technique must be able to produce meaningful results quickly. The technique which takes much time to produce useful information is of no use. 11
  12. 12. Methods Used for Sales Forecasting: Qualitative  Executive opinion method  Delphi Method  Sales force composite method  Survey of Buyer's intentions Quantitative  Market Test Method  Regression Analysis 12
  13. 13. 1.Executive opinion method • Most widely used • Method of combining and averaging views of several executives regarding a specific decision or forecast. • Leads to a quicker (and often more reliable) result without use of elaborate data manipulation and statistical techniques. 2.Delphi Method Process includes a coordinator getting forecasts separately from experts, summarizing the forecasts giving the summary report to experts who are asked to make another prediction; the process is repeated till some consensus is reached. 13
  14. 14. 3.Sales force composite method  Also known as "Grassroots Approach“  Individual salespersons forecast sales for the territories • Individual forecasts are combined & modified by the sales manager to form the company sales forecast. • Best used when a highly trained & specialized salesforce is used. 4.Survey of Buyer's intentions  Process includes asking customers about their intentions to buy the company's product and services.  Questionnaire may contain other relevant questions. 14
  15. 15. 1.Market Test Method  Used for developing one time forecasts particular lyrelating to new products  A market test provides data about consumers' actual purchases and responsiveness to the various elements of the marketing mix.  On the basis of the response received to a sample market test, product sales forecast is prepared. 2.Regression Analysis  Identifies statistical relationship between a sales(dependent variable) and one or More influencing factors, which are termed as the Independent Variable .  When just one independent variable is considered (eg. population growth), it is called a linear regression, and the results can be shown as a line graph predicting future values of sales based on changes in the independent variable.  When more than one independent variable is considered, it is called a multiple regression. 15
  16. 16. Procedure of Making a Sales Forecast: 1. State whether the forecasting is short-term or long term, its objectives, only for a single undertaking or for whole industry. 2. Select a good method of forecasting 3. Select different variables which are affecting the forecasting. 4. Gather data for different variables. 5. Determine best possible relationship by some statistical method between different variables. 6. Make forecast and interpret the result. 16
  17. 17. Following points must be made clear before making a forecast:  Forecast must be made in terms of rupees of sale volume or in units.  Forecast must be made on annual basis and then further divided as requirement, i.e. by month-wise, week-wise, or so on the basis of previous year’s records.  Forecast for new product by month-wise, may be done either using other manufacturing concern’s data or by survey.  Forecast must be made in terms of product groups and broken for individual products  The division may be according to the sizes, brands, cables, colours etc. 17
  18. 18. Following points must be considered before making forecast of a new product:  Treat the demand for the new product as of an existing old product.  Treat the new product as a replacement for some existing product.  Estimate demands by making inquiries from purchaser.  Offer the new products for sale in a sample market.  Survey the customers reactions via dealers. 18
  19. 19. Selection of a Forecast:  Prefer those forecasts which have reasoning’s underlying forecast.  Prefer those forecasts which are prepared by qualified personnel, as the future is uncertain, he must tell his assumptions on which forecast is based.  Look into the previous year’s forecasts, surveys should be examined as to why the forecasts are right or wrong.  Use only those forecasts which are reliable. Prefer only those of the forecasts which are prepared using different techniques.  The Reject that particular forecast in which forecaster injected himself too strongly as an individual into his forecast. 19
  20. 20. Applications of Sales Forecast:  It helps the management to decide marketing strategies.  It helps in preparing the budget and for setting financial policies.  The forecasting enables to overcome seasonal variations.  It helps in material planning and avoids the evils of both the over-stocking and under stocking.  From forecasts we can find out which product is more profitable and which should be manufactured and which should be dropped.  Long range forecasts can predict future demand trends, which will enable the planning for expansion of the concern.  It helps in finding out which territory needs more attention. Various sales programs can be reassessed looking to their achievements. 20
  21. 21. THANK YOU 21

