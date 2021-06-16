Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Perform Firefox Testing on Real Devices ?
Jun. 16, 2021

Firefox testing.pptx

Run remote Firefox tests for your websites on real devices instantly without any complex setup.

Visit https://www.browserstack.com/test-on-firefox-browser to get started

  1. 1. How to Perform Firefox Testing on Real Devices ?
  2. 2. Why testing on Firefox browser is critical? Firefox contributes 3.36% of the overall browser market share and is among the top 4 browser in use globally. Naturally, It becomes extremely important to provide Firefox users with a flawless user experience across browser versions.
  3. 3. BrowserStack Live- A Perfect Tool To Test Website on Real Firefox BrowserStack is an amazing cross browser testing tool. The above screenshot showcases how easily one could do Firefox testing.
  4. 4. How to Test on Firefox Browser on Windows 10 ? Visit - https://www.browserstack.com/test-on-firefox-browser for Firefox Browser Testing. One can Get Started for Free.

